Buy Regions Financial Corporation For Moderate Growth And Income

For investors looking for exposure in the Financial Sector, Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is a great pick to provide both growth and income. Boasting top and bottom-line growth, a solid balance sheet, and earnings that have exceeded analyst expectations, the bank has performed very well lately.



Fundamental Analysis

Corporate Strategy

As a financial services provider with a diversified product offering, RF’s performance isn’t driven only by demand for mortgages and consumer loans. Rather, their income from operations also includes wealth management fees, insurance sales, and banking fees. However, the success of their loan portfolio is largely dependent upon consumer spending and confidence.

Financial Statement Analysis

RF has posted 5.16% and 9.51% top and bottom-line growth, respectively, from 2015 to 2016. Although demand for mortgages have tapered recently, the company has exceeded expectations partially because of their diversified revenue stream. Their Q2 Earnings report of $.25 EPS bested the expected $.24. This will likely cause analysts to increase earnings expectations going forward and create positive press for the stock.



(Source: Original image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

Valuation, Competition, and Macroeconomics



With a PEG Ratio of 1.36 and P/E of 15.8, the stock is low priced relative to the rate at which the company is growing and the overall market’s P/E of 26.13. RF is very much outpacing its peers and competition in the Financial sector with these metrics along with the P/B ratio. Furthermore, with a Market Cap of only $17.10 Billion, the company is more profitable than other higher priced Mid Cap bank stocks as seen below. Combining this with the tailwind of the Fed continuing to raise interest rates and selling bonds on the open market, there is plenty of growth potential with this underpriced stock. With an upper bound analyst price target of $18, technical analysis suggests a good entry point is $13.34 by setting a limit buy order which presents an upside of almost 26%. Thus, RF is a buy not just because of a favorable macroeconomic environment, but also on the merit of its solid fundamentals.



(Source: Morningstar)



The Dividend



The company has also paid a consistent and growing dividend that is currently yielding a modest 1.91%. While it may not seem like much, in today’s low interest rate environment, dividend paying stocks will outperform as income starved investors prefer the safety of current cash flow. The yield is also just above the average for equities in the Financial sector. Furthermore, with a conservative dividend payout ratio of only 28.89%, the sustainable dividend is likely to be raised going forward as the company has the cash on hand and future expected cash flow from operations.

(Source: Original image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

Risks



While the stock doesn’t appear to be overvalued looking at its fundamentals, it’s possible that RF is overbought due to momentum in the Financial Services sector the past year and a half. Past interest rate increases and the 2016 Presidential Election have clearly been priced into the stock. Also, being in a cyclical industry that is closely tied to an overheating real estate market, this stock is appropriate for investors with moderate to aggressive risk tolerances and a horizon of 12-24 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.