Sanctions Bill Will Force Divergence Of U.S./EU Policy

By a veto-proof margin, the House passed Senate Bill S.722, which codifies and expands the sanctions regime against Russia. This bill is a major step backward not only in U.S./Russian relations, but U.S./EU relations as well. The fallout from this bill will be massive in the long run. But it won't be in the way everyone is talking about. The knee-jerk reaction is that Gazprom's (OTCPK:OGZPY) Nord Stream 2 pipeline is now in jeopardy again thanks to this bill.

But the bill does not require sanctions on anyone doing business with Russia's oil and gas export sector. In fact, all it does is give the President the right to impose said sanctions. They are, however, not mandatory (emphasis mine):

SEC. 232. Sanctions with respect to the development of pipelines in the Russian Federation. (A) In general. The President, in coordination with allies of the United States, may impose 5 or more of the sanctions described in section 235 with respect to a person if the President determines that the person knowingly, on or after the date of the enactment of this Act, makes an investment described in subsection (B) or sells, leases, or provides to the Russian Federation, for the construction of Russian energy export pipelines, goods, services, technology, information, or support described in subsection (C)

As has been widely reported, Germany is furious over this clear attempt by Congress to influence their internal policy. That is how German Chancellor Angela Merkel interpreted this bill. And while the language in the final House bill is softer than the Senate bill, it is still a contentious piece of legislation.

The Nord Stream Connection

The big question for investors is whether this bill will ultimately have any effect on Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 expansion project. There are five European companies invested in Nord Stream 2 as lenders to Gazprom for 50% of the project's projected costs. They are: Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), OMV AG (OTCPK:OMVJF), Wintershall, Uniper SE (OTC:UNPRF), and Engie SA (OTCPK:ENGIY). Originally, these companies and Gazprom were to form a joint venture with Gazprom holding 50% of the ownership, but that was struck down by Poland.

To get around that setback and keep the project on track, the partners agreed to each loan Gazprom 10% of the projects costs back in June. This sanctions bill has put tremendous pressure on Gazprom's stock, pushing it below RUB120 on the Russian MICEX exchange from a high of RUB 165 before Poland's intervention.

Nord Stream 2 is a highly controversial pipeline because of the internal politics of the European Union, as well as U.S. ambitions to bottle up Russia behind a series of failed states on or near its borders -- with Ukraine being the most obvious example. Poland is embroiled in a fight over its sovereignty within the EU over its refusal to take in its quota of refugees. There are other issues as well. And Nord Stream would add to the pressure Germany could bring to bear on Poland through gas exports.

Nord Stream 2 was born out of the chaos that is the relationship between Kiev and Moscow in the wake of 2014's overthrow of President Viktor Yanukovich. Russia and Gazprom want a more secure route to sell its gas to Europe, and doubling the existing Nord Stream pipeline was the most elegant solution given the EU couldn't delay the project over environmental impact worries. It would bypass Ukraine all together and existing pipelines would no longer be necessary for Gazprom to use to supply Europe with gas. But it would also give Germany more leverage over Eastern Europe, the kind of leverage that Russia used to hold.

This is why Poland is so dead set against Nord Stream 2. They have the choice now to buy U.S. liquified natural gas from Cheniere Energy Corp. (CQP) and give Gazprom a miss.

The Long-Term Damage

Getting back to the new sanctions bill, Gazprom will not be stopped from building Nord Stream 2. Germany wants it. It and Russia will work out some deal to offset any costs imposed by the U.S. over this. Trump, of course, could refuse to impose sanctions because the bill gives him that leeway, especially if he can't get Germany to agree on the policy. So, from that perspective, the sanctions bill looks like a non-starter and the damage to Gazprom's share price looks over done.

While Trump's relationship with Merkel is, at best, strained, I don't think he's looking to set EU policy on this issue. He can turn this to his advantage by not using the sanctioning power handed him by Congress after first vetoing the bill and forcing a re-vote. This would begin stabilizing their relationship, since she is likely to win re-election in September. But Merkel won't forget this crude attempt by Congress to set policy for the EU, and will continue to move away from the U.S. on foreign policy matters.

German companies are already hurting over the current sanctions with Russia. Bilateral trade between Bavaria and Russia has been nearly halved in the past two years. Bavarian Prime Minister Horst Seehofer has openly called for an end to sanctions against Russia. Bavaria's discontent with Berlin is rising as a new poll has one-third of Bavarians wanting to secede from Germany.

So, at this point, she is looking for a path to lift sanctions against Russia, while Congress is showing its desperation in wanting Europe to continue backing its failed play to destabilize it. With the Russian economy exiting recession, the stock market is moving up after a healthy correction in the first half of the year. The MICEX doubled off of its low in March 2014 at 1182.89 and in January at 2293.99. It closed today at 1923.73 and looks to have bottomed in June. A close this month above 1095 would be bullish enough to call an end to the selling.

The key figure for Russia's recovery is consumer spending, which has finally turned positive at 1.2% last month. Wages are beginning to expand, inflation is running just over 4%, and unemployment hovers near 5%. Both the Van Eck Russia ETF (RSX) and Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) look attractive at these prices. Gazprom is ex-dividend for the year, so buying now would be on the bet that Nord Stream 2 will not be materially affected by this bill. RSX pays its dividend at year-end and should see an expansion on its payout from 2016 as economic conditions improve. Both of these need to be thought of as long-term investments.

Expect with these new sanctions a more conciliatory tone from Merkel on Russia's position with respect to Ukraine. Multiple major German officials, from Seehofer to now Merkel's own Foreign Minister, Gabriel Sigmar, want to see sanctions lifted. Once the elections are over, Merkel will likely sit down with Putin again and craft a way out of the mess in Ukraine.

This bill is likely the moment where U.S. and EU relations hit a permanent fork in the road.

