The Only Automaker Gaining Minivan Market Share Is Fiat Chrysler - Segment Down 13%

Which major segment in the automotive market is declining even faster than sedans? After all, the best-selling sedans are down 10% in the U.S. for the first half of 2017: Don't Worry About The Decline In Sedan Sales: SUVs And Pickup Trucks Are Making Up For It.



Well, minivans, that’s what. As I’m about to show you, U.S. minivan sales were down 13% year over year for the first half of 2017.



Yet, the decline in minivan sales has not received nearly the same kind of attention that the reduction in sedan sales has received. Clearly, one reason for that is that the sedan segment is significantly larger than the minivan segment. The top 19 sedans that I list in my article referenced above alone sell at a rate of 3.5 million per year in the U.S.

In contrast, the minivan market runs at a rate of approximately 530,000 units per year n the U.S. In an overall U.S. light vehicle market that’s now in the process of falling below 17 million units per year, that’s just over 3% of the total.



In other words, while not nearly as large as sedans or the pickup truck segment - which is approximately 16% of the total - the minivan segment remains one of the more important. After the initial run-up in the minivan market in the 1980s and 1990s, however, many of the players left the market.



For example, Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) left the minivan market and are concentrating on, among other things, pickup trucks and SUVs instead. Volkswagen is out also, and Nissan will be next as the Quest has not been updated in ages and is seeing its sales numbers dwindle down to where it is starting to approach zero.



After this culling of the herd, only four relevant players will remain: FCA (FCAU), Honda, Toyota (TM) and Kia. I’m including Nissan in the tables below because the Quest has yet to be transferred from the hospice to the mortuary. Tesla (TSLA) has the Model X, which is close to a minivan, but not really according to the standard definition, and certainly not according to the peer group price point.



Let’s start by taking a look at the raw numbers, January-June 2017 U.S. minivan sales:



U.S. minivan sales 2017 1-6 2016 1-6 change y/y 2017 share 2016 share Chrysler Pacifica 59598 11043 440% 23% 4% Chrysler Town & Country 502 51810 -99% 0% 17% Dodge Caravan 79867 73910 8% 30% 24% Toyota Sienna 56158 68225 -18% 21% 23% Honda Odyssey 48156 64661 -26% 18% 21% Kia Sedona 15028 24120 -38% 6% 8% Nissan Quest 4921 8807 -44% 2% 3% TOTAL 264230 302576 -13% 100% 100%





As you can see from the table above, there are some optically confusing elements here. One nameplate is up 440% and another one is down 99%. This is not conducive to making the analysis easy to process.



As a result, and because we want to see the impact-per-stock, I have condensed the table to look only at parent company numbers:



U.S. minivan by company 2017 1-6 2016 1-6 change y/y 2017 share 2016 share FCA 139967 136763 2% 53% 45% Toyota Sienna 56158 68225 -18% 21% 23% Honda Odyssey 48156 64661 -26% 18% 21% Kia Sedona 15028 24120 -38% 6% 8% Nissan Quest 4921 8807 -44% 2% 3% TOTAL 264230 302576 -13% 100% 100%





As you can see in the table above, now we have more intelligible numbers with which to work. Let’s begin with the segment’s bottom line: Down 13% as a whole.



Yes, U.S. minivan unit sales are down 13% this year. That’s a lot worse than the U.S. light vehicle market overall, which is down close to 3% - and worse than the best-selling sedans being down 10%.



But look carefully in the table. You’ll see that not all is bad. Yes, Toyota is down 21%, Honda is down 26% and Kia is down 38%.



But FCA is up 2%. Yes, up!



Being up 2% is rarely something to brag about. However, when the whole minivan market is down 13% and your chief minivan competitors are down 21%, 26% and 38% - being up 2% is outright heroic.



FCA stock, while up approximately 100% over the last 12 months, is valued barely over going-out-of-business levels, considering the low multiples to assets and profits. Maybe investors should consider that FCA is vastly outperforming Honda, Toyota and Kia in one of its signature segments - the iconic minivan. It’s the only company that’s up this year, whereas all others are down - a lot.



One year ago, for the first six months of 2016, FCA held 45% U.S. minivan market share. That was extremely high. This year? 53%. In the automotive industry, that’s the automotive equivalent of Roger Federer winning yet another Wimbledon.



This is as good a place as any other to point out that FCA has a very high share of its sales going into fleets, such as rental companies. Honda doesn’t do that, and if you strip out FCA’s fleet sales, it may not be much larger in selling to individual customers than Honda and perhaps Toyota too.



It is also visible from the auto ads in your local paper that FCA also may have some of the highest incentives in the segment. I have seen retail discounts from MSRP approach the 30% mark, or at least that’s what the headline math seems to imply, from viewing ads anecdotally. Companies such as Honda generally don’t offer discounts that large.



FCA’s unique ace in the hole: Plug-in hybrid



It hasn’t yet impacted FCA’s overall numbers materially, but in the quiet FCA has come from nowhere to deliver one of the best-selling plug-in hybrids. Despite a recall almost right out of the gate, that held up production and sales, 1,407 were sold: Monthly Plug-In Sales Scorecard.



For perspective, in the month of May, before the recall, almost half as many Chrysler Pacifica hybrids were sold (705) as Tesla Model S (1,620) in the U.S.



Production of the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica is expected to start by September 1, as usual and with the recall in the rear-view mirror at that point, it should mean much higher sales volumes for this “one of a kind” model in the market. There is no other hybrid - plug-in or otherwise - in the U.S. market.



Explaining Honda: The imminent turnaround

In early January, Honda showed the all-new Odyssey, to be built in Lincoln, Alabama, and it was being delivered starting close to June 1. As such, the outgoing 2017 Odyssey naturally suffered from declining sales, as most informed people would wait for the dramatically better one that’s just around the corner. This played out in the year thus far, with sales being down so much.



One can therefore assume that Honda will see a huge increase in minivan sales in the third quarter of 2017 and beyond. Will this happen at the expense of FCA, Toyota and Kia - or will it grow the minivan market overall? I suspect mostly the latter, but we are about to find out perhaps as soon as the July sales report on August 1.

Explaining Toyota: Not as much

Toyota announced, at the end of the first quarter 2017, that the Sienna is getting a mid-cycle refresh starting in the fall of 2017 as a 2018 model. This would not have impacted 1Q sales, and the difference compared to the new model is not nearly as large as with the Honda Odyssey, which was all-new as of approximately June 1, 2017.



In related news, I recently published a review of the 2017 Toyota Sienna SE: Review Notes: Toyota Sienna SE

Kia and Nissan: Sales are down, no news



For Kia and Nissan, I don’t see any excuses to explain their hefty year-over-year declines in the U.S. minivan market. Generally, the Nissan product is obsolete, whereas the Kia Sedona remains very fresh despite having been launched some 32 months ago. As of April 30, the Kia Sedona remained the only minivan model of which you could take delivery with these three attributes:



Android (GOOGL) Auto

Apple (AAPL) CarPlay

10 year 100,000 mile powertrain warranty



By June 1, however, Honda had closed the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay feature gap.



Stock impact: FCA is undervalued

At around $11 per share, FCA’s valuation remains a pittance compared to Tesla, Ford and GM. Yet, FCA is performing very well in key categories. Lucrative pickup truck sales are doing remarkably well, being up 7% year to date in the U.S., just behind Ford’s 9% improvement: Ford And Fiat Chrysler Benefit From Growth In U.S. Pickup Truck Sales.

FCA has 19% of the U.S. pickup truck market overall, but it only participates in the full-size pickup segment, and FCA’s share there is 22%. That’s good, but not nearly as good as FCA’s 53% minivan market share.



During the first six months of 2017, in the U.S., FCA sold:



Minivans: 139,967 units

Pickup trucks: 250,443 units



So yes, almost twice as many pickup trucks as minivans. Yet, Tesla sold fewer than 77,000 units world-wide, of all of its models combined, during all of 2016 - at a hefty loss. So everything is relative.



When putting together a sum-of-the parts valuation of FCA, it should therefore be considered:



FCA’s U.S. minivan business alone is much larger than all of Tesla’s global vehicle business,on a unit basis. The subset of FCA’s U.S. minivan business that is the plug-in version is 1,025 units away from equaling the Tesla Model X U.S. business, based on May month sales data and Insideevs estimates: Monthly Plug-In Sales Scorecard.



Based on today’s stock price, FCA’s market cap is approximately $17 billion, compared to Tesla’s $60+ billion on a fully diluted basis. FCA is profitable, Tesla is not. An investor should consider these sum-of-the-parts for valuation purposes.



FCA’s valuation is clearly clouded by the ongoing diesel dispute. What this minivan market share gain analysis above, as well as absolute number of units sold - including the plug-in product’s dramatic sales increase in May - shows, is that if the diesel dispute is resolved favorably for FCA, there are good reasons for FCA’s stock to rise materially, all other things equal.