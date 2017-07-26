Ford: It's All About Trucks

Moving forward I will be looking for continued truck/suv strength in July sales figures, with a keen focus on inventory levels moving into the second half of the year.

I’ve written a great deal on auto stocks as some have gotten bearish on 2017 due to lower auto sales. My counter argument has been that the uptick in more profitable truck and SUV sales would balance things out. Ford (F) reported its second quarter results this morning proving my thesis correct for the first half of the year.

Financials

Ford avoided any pullbacks in terms of financials in the second quarter; in spite of a decline in total car sales. Revenues were up $400 million year over year to $39.9 billion. Net income on those revenues was relatively the same as last year at a $0.01 billion increase to $2 billion. Earnings per share of $0.51 (GAAP included) are a $0.02 increase year over year. These financial results mark an improvement over Q1’17 in regards to keeping the slowdown in auto sales from affecting profitability. The quarter also beat out expectations of a rather pensive market.

A shift in demand

Trucks are really carrying Ford right now. The F-Series had its best second quarter showing since the early 2000’s. This included a 7% increase in sales over last year. Fueling the fire has been the rising average transaction prices of their trucks. The F-Series average transaction price of $45,400 is $3,100 higher than last year. In a way, the rapid fallout in traditional SUV’s for balanced convenience of crossovers has left a hole in the market. This has been filled by trucks being more “decked out” with features and options; and people are paying for them.

SUV’s are also experiencing a bit of a comeback. General Motors (GM) has really been killing it with its Chevy Tahoe, Suburban, and Cadillac Escalade as of late. Ford as sort of gutted its SUV lineup in favor of converting the majority of the fleet to CUV’s, and the Ford Expedition has suffered in sales due to a lack of marketing of the aging product. Expedition sales fell 36% in June, but were still up over 12% year to date. The Lincoln Navigator has managed to hold up with 6.3% increase in the same month with a 13% decline year to date. I expect sales of these SUV’s to improve this fall as updated versions of both models will roll out to dealers.

Unibody based crossovers have done well for Ford as consumers who aren’t really looking to conquer the backwoods are opting for a step up from a sedan, to a taller/more useful vehicle. The Ford Explorer has done wonders in sales with a 22.7% increase in June. The vehicle is the company’s 2nd highest selling CUV after the Ford Escape. Ironically, the Escape has suffered some pullbacks in sales as people opt for bigger models.

Headway has also been made in the Asian market as revenues climbed 21% on the strength of the Lincoln brand, and SUV demand. Ford Credit is the second highest source of cash outside of North American sales. The finance arm of the company reported pretax profits of $619 million in the second quarter. That’s a 55% improvement from last year, and their best results since 2011.

Looking forward

The question for the second half of the year will be whether truck sales can maintain momentum. July sales figures will be an important metric in terms of predicting the start of the third quarter. It’s fairly evident from the 23% drop in July car sales that most of the pressure resides on trucks and SUV/CUV’s. Not a single Ford brand car has positive sales growth through the first six months of the year. That’s saying something. Inventories rose in June, and a continued glut in July could result in production cuts in the second half of the year. That could result in lower revenues. All in all I think this is preferable to taking huge discounts on unsold cars to try and sell them off.

The beauty of auto stocks right now are the valuations. There’s no value trap in their stock pricing. Ford usually trades at a P/E of around 10 times earnings. Relative to a lot of industries, that’s pretty low. Car stocks are extremely reflective of actual financial performance, so you know you’re not buying value that doesn’t exist. That being said, I’m still very keen to see either a cut back in sedans, or a clear indicator of how they plan to spur sales in that arena.

I’ll be very interested to see what the new CEO Jim Hackett has to say about the second half of the year, and in particular their production plans/inventory goals. I’ll be touching in on Ford in the coming weeks after July sales figures are announced. In the mean time, I hope you shareholders out there are enjoying that 5% dividend. Short term players have some considerations to look at, but the financial position of the company is solid, and I see no reason not to be long on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.