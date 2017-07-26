Splunk: Terrific Company, Less Terrific Visibility

However, the financial path to GAAP profitability is really not clear, but from what we can see, it's pretty far away.

It should have considerable tailwind for some time to come from numerous sources like the Internet of Things and cyber security concerns.

Splunk offers a terrific platform for all kinds of machine data analysis that has little comparison to anything else out there.

We're certainly not the first that in the coming era of big data, cyber security and the internet of things ('IoT'), a company like Splunk (SPLK) should benefit from some considerable tailwinds. Indeed, here is management summing that up (from the Q1CC):

Our goal remains the same, which has become the standard for machine data in every account, the ubiquitous machine data platform solving our customers’ big data challenges and IT operations, application delivery, security compliance and fraud, business analytics and the Internet of Things. These markets are going through a shift to an analytics and machine learning based approach where Splunk is uniquely positioned to lead this change and deliver for our customers.

For an idea what its apps are capable off, this is a useful indication:

the electric car sharing service known as Autolib shared how they use Splunk Enterprise to collect planetary data from their cars as well as their consumer apps to gain real time visibility and the business KPIs including health and status of the cars, geolocation of the fleet and service reservation levels across their sales channels.

Yet, so far, things have not seemed to have gone entirely according to plan. The revenue growth (at least until recently) has been impressive enough, but the company is found wanting in terms of earnings and EBITDA generation:

This suggests either strong competition, or deficiencies in its business model and/or the execution of it. The latter would be somewhat ironic, given the fact that Splunk's software is supposed to help clients sort, organize, monitor, and gain insight on data generated by its IT equipment, enabling them to increase efficiency (as well as to see what's happening in real time and monitor potential threats to the business).

The company should also benefit from its cyber security business, especially as it's the leader in the SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) space, according to Gartner.

This is the fastest growing segment in cyber security, not surprising as SIEM software which enables to detect threats before attacks even take place.

It's not so difficult to figure out what is wrong with the business model, or perhaps we should say what was wrong with it. Like most software businesses, it started out selling licenses for on-premise deployments, earning income streams from updates and maintenance.

However, the cloud and SaaS ('software as a service') have upended this business model, and Splunk now is in the midst of a transition to SaaS.

This transition is making interpretation of current numbers a bit complicated. However, in principle, there should be two solid reasons for Splunk to increase its performance:

Growth in SIEM is accelerating.

SaaS is inherently more profitable, even if the transition towards it will lead to an underestimation of growth (because one-off big fees are substituted by smaller recurring ones).

One thing that has to be stressed is that the company will not move to the cloud entirely; in fact, quite far from it. Here is management from the Q1CC:

our goal in fiscal 2020 is to have 75% of the business fee subscription. Of that 75%, we're expecting 25% to be cloud, that's up from fiscal 2017, it was about 16%, 17%.

But the reality is that despite these two fundamental tailwinds, at least so far, growth is decelerating (from 42% last year to an expected 26% this year), and the company is still making substantial losses, despite growing pretty fast and paying an inordinate amount in stock-based compensation.

SA contributor Bert Hochfeld certainly has a point when he laments about analysts' inconsistent rating on companies making the transition from license to SaaS-based business models.

We have seen the positive impact on Ellie Mae (ELLI), for instance, but here, analysts seem to be focused on the loss of license revenues. We're not worried about that at all, but that doesn't mean we have no worries, quite the contrary.

Stock-based compensation

Splunk embarked on $90M in stock-based compensation in Q1 alone (from the 10-Q), which is 37% of its Q1 revenues ($242.5M)! Yeah, you read that right. At least it's down ever so slightly from Q1 2016 ($91.37M) when it was an absurd 49% of revenues.

In that sense, it's very much like another company we have analyzed, namely Tableau Software (DATA). This is another one of those companies making the transition from license to SaaS-based business model, but it spends a quarter of its revenue on stock-based compensation, and we already found that totally ridiculous.

SA contributor Stone Fox pointed out the consequences with the following figure:

Investors seem to think that GAAP earnings do not matter, but all that stock-based compensation is simply that, compensation. And, in Q2, we're already at 143M shares (fully diluted), rising at 2M per quarter.

These cute little YCharts have the advantage that they provide these charts on the basis of GAAP figures, which brings home the absurdity of the stock-based compensation issue:

Above, you have the full brutal force of GAAP. Apart from a considerable fall in gross profit margin (which could be transitory due to the change in business model), operating and profit margins are steeply almost absurdly negative, and while they did perk up a little last year, Q1 has brought them back down again.

As with Tableau, this figure really makes us wonder two things:

Is there any perspective for Splunk to become GAAP profitable, ever?

Are we the only observers worried about the level of stock based compensation?

We understand that Splunk is still in a land-grab period, growing its market presence basically at any cost, but with growth itself decelerating, we don't see GAAP profitability on the horizon any time soon. Not all companies can do an Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Hochfeld, assuming 29% revenue growth for the rest of the decade, argues that based on EV/S (which is roughly 6), the company might even be considered a bargain, but at the same time, he argues that GAAP profitability won't be happening even in 2020.

We're not sure investors should look beyond 2020 to consider Splunk a bargain, though.

One upside

The upside of stock-based compensation is of course that this is a non-cash item, which should make cash flow pretty meaningful. And, indeed:

During the Q1CC, management reaffirmed the 2017 target of $250M in operating cash flow.

Conclusion

Splunk should be a no-brainer investment. It has a leading position in some of the biggest growth markets available, and we're only in the first innings of these, and we marvel at what its platform can do and especially what it will be able to do in the future (with IoT taking off).

However, that picture is marred to a considerable extent by the enormous reliance on stock-based compensation, which makes GAAP profitability all but a distant goal which will not come into view anytime soon.

That is, Splunk might be a good investment, if you are patient enough for the profit metrics to improve, but for us, this generates too much uncertainty as a lot can happen between now and then, as we have little feel for the potential profitability of its platform, no matter how much we marvel at its technical capabilities.

Still, we're not discarding that Splunk can emerge as a new big moat growth stock, simply based on the position it enjoys and the markets that it is participating in.

