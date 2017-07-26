AT&T Delivers For Shareholders

Photo credit

AT&T (T) shares have been battered in the past few months but heading into Tuesday’s Q2 earnings report, I was cautiously bullish on the idea that sentiment was so bad, it would take a disaster to send the stock lower. Fortunately, for longs, T’s quarter was very far from a disaster and the stock is up nicely as I write this. Is this proof that the negative sentiment in the sector was overblown? At first glance, it certainly could be.

Revenue was down marginally as expected but apart from that, the way in which T achieved its revenue was quite strong. The big, scary thing we were all afraid of – wireless subscriber losses – didn’t happen and in fact, the US wireless business posted all kinds of good news. Postpaid phone churn was the best it has ever been at 79bps, 2.3M new net customers signed up and margins expanded as well. Tremendous strength in T’s core business is manna from heaven for shareholders that have endured the past few months and far from T’s Q2 just avoiding disaster, it showed real strength in the wireless business.

The Entertainment segment was much more subdued as DirecTV NOW hasn’t been quite good enough to offset the losses of traditional TV subscribers. That’s obviously not desirable, but on the plus side, T’s massive DirecTV acquisition seems to be working in an area where its own product isn’t. That is the very definition of a prudent acquisition and it appears we’ll have to give it some time to work itself out.

The international business flew higher as well, gaining almost 11% on the strength of almost half a million net subscriber adds in the Mexico wireless business. This is a much-needed source of growth for T and I’m very happy to see it.

Very importantly, T came through on my other sticking point for the quarter as well: operating margins. I mentioned in my preview that T managed to seriously reduce operating costs in Q1 and that sent margins higher; it managed to repeat that feat in Q2. This time, the results were even better as it shaved $1.5B off of operating costs during the quarter, the principal reason why operating margins rose from 16.2% to 18.4% YoY. That’s a tremendously high number and a strong gain indeed and again, was even more than what I was looking for. T knocked it out of the park on margins, complementing its great work growing its wireless subscriber base.

T also kept its mighty – and critical – FCF machine pumping as it produced $3.7B in Q2, half a billion dollars in excess of what it produced in Q1. Capex was a little lower in Q2 so that helped, but higher margins are a big component of FCF as well. T’s focus on controlling operating costs is not only great for earnings, but for its ability to continue to finance its dividend as well.

Given its utility status, that is critically important and T is coming through. On a cautionary note, T has paid out roughly 87% of its FCF in dividends in the first half of the year, so that is something to watch going forward. That level of FCF usage is a bit too high for my comfort and if this is how it is going to be for T going forward, dividends may become a burden during a downturn. We’re not there yet but certainly keep an eye on that over the next couple of quarters.

T is up as of this writing and I’m not surprised; this was a great quarter. It is ticking all the right boxes in terms of how it is going to grow in the coming quarters; it is adding lots of wireless subscribers, DirecTV NOW is working and margins are off to the races. All of those things are necessary for the bulls to take control of the stock again and I think that is exactly what is going to happen.

I came into the report cautiously bullish but now that we’ve gotten the results, I’m just bullish. Sentiment still has a long way to go to the upside given the nasty downtrend T endured and these results – coupled with the Q1 report – make me think that the race to the bottom in terms of wireless pricing is a Verizon (NYSE:VZ) problem, not an industry problem. T is a buy here as the upside potential is sizable .

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.