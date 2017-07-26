Oil Rally Looks To Have Legs

Brent crude oil futures are back above $50 per barrel and it may not be long before West-Texas-Intermediate (WTI) oil futures are also back above $50 on the NYMEX.

The surge in exports of oil is recent, and is catching the petroleum market off guard.

Oil exports are surging and are helping to drive down storage levels more than expected in the United States. The weekly EIA Petroleum Status Report shows that crude oil exports averaged over 1 million barrels a day in the week ending July 21, 2017. This is up from 677 thousand barrels a day a year ago:

However, not only are crude oil exports up, but so are exports of refined petroleum products like gasoline and diesel fuel. The table for the week ending July 21 for product exports is not out yet from the EIA. So here is a look at finished product exports the week ending July 14, 2017:

As can be seen in the chart above, net product exports were over 2.7 million barrels a day. This is up from a little over 1.4 million barrels a year ago. Combined, oil and petroleum net imports have declined from 5.94 million barrels a day last year to only 4.34 million barrels a day this year. That comes out to 1.6 million barrels a day less in total supply available for U.S. demand, including storage demand.

Refineries are running all out at 94% of capacity and seemingly cannot keep up with the new surge in demand for U.S. light sweet crude and products. A couple of weeks ago I wrote that Oil Price Could Get Over $50 Before Year-End. Brent crude oil futures are already back over $50, and it apparently won't be long before WTI futures are also above $50.

The easiest way for investors to participate in a potential rally in oil prices is to purchase the United States Oil ETF, LP (USO). It is designed to track the percentage up and down increases and decreases in oil prices. But it is for short-term outlooks and not long-term outlooks. Here is a chart from Seeking Alpha of the recent 6 month price performance:

Investors looking for longer-term plays in a potential rise in oil prices should consider exploration and production companies like Chesapeake Energy (CHK), which has a Major Oil Discovery In South Texas. Other potential oil stocks worth considering include EOG Resources (EOG) and Pioneer (PXD) for reasons shown here by Michael Filloon. As can be seen here, not everyone agrees the recent oil rally has legs. So investors should do their own due diligence.

But there is no denying the surge in oil and product exports has legs. Those products being shipped elsewhere are not available to go into storage. As storage levels in the U.S. continue to come down, prices for WTI crude oil should continue to rally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.