Seadrill - Some Creditors Are Finally Losing Patience

Seadrill Partners might have succeeded in its attempt to escape the upcoming restructuring of its parent company.

Note:

I have covered Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

This morning, Seadrill announced just another deadline extension as the company has still not managed to come to terms with creditors:

Seadrill Limited ("SDRL" or "the Company") announces today that it has reached an agreement with its bank group to extend the comprehensive restructuring plan negotiating period until 12 September 2017.



The Company has also received lender consent to extend the maturity date under the US$400 million credit facility from 31 August 2017 until 14 September 2017. The extension will become effective upon satisfaction or waiver of customary conditions precedent.



In relation to the West Eminence facility, the Company has received the support of lenders representing 84% of the exposure under the US$450 million credit facility maturing on 15 August 2017 (the "US$450m Facility") to extend the maturity date under the US$450m Facility to 14 September 2017. The Company expects that a scheme of arrangement under section 99 of the Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda, which requires a majority in number of the lenders representing 75% in value, will be used to implement the extension of the US$450m Facility if an acceptable maturity extension agreement is not reached.



The Company is in advanced discussions with certain third party and related party investors and its secured lenders on the terms of a comprehensive recapitalization, which remain subject to further negotiation, final due diligence, documentation and requisite approvals.



As previously disclosed, we continue to believe that implementation of a comprehensive restructuring plan will likely involve chapter 11 proceedings, and we are preparing accordingly. The extension provides additional time to finalise negotiations and prepare for the necessary potential implementation filings.



It is likely that the comprehensive restructuring plan will require a substantial impairment or conversion of our bonds, as well as impairment and losses for other stakeholders, including shipyards. As a result, the Company currently expects that shareholders are likely to receive minimal recovery for their existing shares.

Obviously, a minority of the company's creditors under the West Eminence facility has been losing patience as of late and objected to a further extension. In consequence, Seadrill will, most likely, be forced to implement the extension by a so-called "scheme of arrangement" under Bermuda law which will reduce the required lender approval rate to 75%.

Picture: Semi-Submersible Rig "West Eminence" - Source: Offshoreenergytoday.com

Moreover, the company, once again, repeats its warnings on bankruptcy and "minimal recovery" for existing shareholders.

There's been some discussion going on in recent months with regard to the proposed "minimal recovery" for current equityholders.

As discussed by me in previous articles, there's very little incentive for Seadrill's creditors to leave much, if anything on the table for equityholders other than providing for a smooth implementation of the comprehensive restructuring plan. Without a pre-packaged plan of reorganization, current equityholders would get absolutely nothing in bankruptcy, so they will, most likely, take whatever they might be offered by lenders and this does not even necessarily mean an outright equity stake in the restructured company.

But even at current depressed share price levels, the company's market capitalization still amounts to a whopping $260 million. There's simply no chance that creditors would allocate that much value to equityholders in the upcoming restructuring.

As a reminder:

The proposal received from the company's bondholders last year, already called for a wipe-out of existing equity and the issuance of some out-of-the-money options to current shareholders.

Given these issues, I firmly expect the company's current equity to be either wiped out entirely with shareholders being put off with the above mentioned warrants or, under a best case scenario, a measly recovery of between 5-20% of today's market capitalization.

So, negotiations will obviously continue for the next couple of weeks, again leaving plenty of time for traders and speculative investors to occasionally chase the stock on perceived catalysts like, for example, contract announcements, higher oil prices or some renewed, ambivalent statements by the company's largest shareholder, Norwegian-born shipping magnate John Fredriksen.

To my disconcertment, many Seadrill investors and even some fellow contributors continue to bet on John Fredriksen to save their day, particularly in light of his roughly 23% equity stake in the company.

Unfortunately, his interests are by no means aligned with outside shareholders anymore as he has long hedged his bets on the company by accumulating a significant amount of Seadrill's outstanding bonds via one of his primary investment entities, Hemen Holdings.

In consequence, whatever he might lose as an equityholder, will most likely be allocated back to him once his bonds are converted to equity in the upcoming restructuring. Moreover, should Ship Finance International (SFL) also be required to convert some of their claims to equity, he might end up controlling an even greater stake in Seadrill than before.

Clearly, there's no incentive for Fredriksen to bail out current equityholders.

Bottom line:

More of the same. It will take, at least, another couple of weeks to successfully conclude the ongoing negotiations. Meanwhile, a minority of Seadrill's creditors is obviously losing patience, most likely requiring the company to implement the much needed extension of the $450 million West Eminence credit facility by a "scheme of arrangement" under Bermuda law. Failure to extend the credit line would finally trigger cross default provisions, forcing Seadrill to enter chapter 11 proceedings without a pre-packaged plan of reorganization in place.

Even at current depressed prices, the company looks heavily overvalued relative to the potential recovery levels expected by me. That said, I wouldn't advise to take a short position at this point, as traders will continue to chase the shares over the next couple of weeks on any perceived positive news. Moreover, deadlines could very well be extended even further.

While I do expect recovery for Seadrill equityholders to be indeed very minimal, they will at least get something which won't necessarily be the case for the company's subsidiaries North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) and Sevan Drilling as both companies have already warned investors about the potential of being completely wiped out.

On a more positive note, Debtwire has obviously been running a story about Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) having been successful in its attempts to ring fence the company from the upcoming Seadrill restructuring. In exchange, Seadrill Partners will be required to make a 20% prepayment on the three secured credit facilities that will be subject to the amendments with a formal announcement expected in early August. While this would be good news for the company's equityholders, the share price reaction will, to some extent, depend on Seadrill Partner's ability to keep the current distribution intact.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.