Electronic Arts: Cautious Buy

Company has a good plan about how to work with existing properties and new products.

Market overview

The global video game market generated $91 billion in 2016. It is expected to grow up to $128.5 billion by the end of 2020. It is also important to understand how the importance of different segments may change. For example, the share of “smartphone gaming” will grow from 27% of the market in 2016 to 34% of the market in 2019. Electronic Arts (EA) is one of the biggest companies on this market (based on market capitalization) with main competitors like Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), Take-Two (TTWO), Konami (OTCPK:KNMCY), Ubisoft (UBI.PA) (OTCPK:UBSFY).

Stock overview

While the maximum value of the stock for the last 52 weeks was $116.04, current value is quite close with $112.22 for the stock at the time of the writing. The stock has been holding in the higher range (<$100 per share) since May 2017.

Revenue growth

Electronic Arts had one of the best revenue growth metrics among its competitors. There was a positive growth of 10.2%. Even though there are some exceptional results (like Activision Blizzard with 41.7% revenue growth and Square Enix with 17.9%), EA numbers are above Konami (-8%), Nintendo (-3.1%), and Ubisoft (4.7% growth).

Net income change

Net income growth for Electronic Arts for the last year was negative (-16.3%). However, it should be mentioned that comparison with the previous year is not completely fair. EA really used the benefits of negative provision for income taxes in previous year.

If we choose to compare results for the last year with the results achieved two years ago, then we would see a growth of 10.5% (which is not the most relevant metric for the comparison, but it shows that downside is not as strong).

Costs change

Now we can analyze if the company improved its efficiency on the cost side.

We see that gross profit margin has been improving over the years, from 63% in 2013 to 73% in the last year. At the same time, operating income margin has also shown signs of improvements: from 3% in 2013 to 25.26% in the last year.

The following graphs represent changes in margins for the following years.

How do we compare these results with the results of the competitors?

Activision Blizzard has gross profit margin of 63.77% and operating profit margin of 21.36%.

Ubisoft has gross profit margin of 81.43% and operating profit margin of 12%.

We can conclude that Electronic Arts is more on the positive trend when it comes to the question of cost efficiency.

DCF model

The result of my DCF analysis is presented in the table above.

In my model, I mostly used optimistic assumptions about growth of the revenue and cost efficiency. I made this decision for several reasons.

Firstly, EA managed to show good results in revenue growth, compared to its previous years. EA is also doing a better job than its competitors.

Secondly, EA has worked well with its gross profit and operating profit margins. The company has managed to improve them over the years.

I do not assume strong improvements in the future. However, I predict that company will stay at the current level of efficiency in the future.

Given this information, my DCF valuation results in equity value of about $38.2 billion. With this approach, price per share of Electronic Arts is $123.7. That is about 10% higher than its current price.

Sensitivity analysis

Table of share prices for different values of growth and WACC

With different assumptions about WACC and different growth rates for the terminal value, price per share can have different values. The main range is between $105.2 and $124.4.

Comparative analysis

There are three different ratios in my comparative analysis: EV/EBITDA, EV/sales, and P/E.

Electronic Arts currently has EV/EBITDA of 22.02, EV/sales of 6.49, and P/E (current) of 36.44.

Activision Blizzard has EV/EBITDA of 17.77, EV/sales of 6.88, and P/E (current) of 47.6.

Take-Two Interactive has EV/EBITDA of 18.25, EV/sales of 3.62, and P/E (current) of 110.07.

Nintendo has EV/EBITDA of 89.17, EV/sales of 6.88, and P/E (current) of 43.59.

Electronic Arts seems to be a little overpriced if we look at EBITDA multiple. However, sales metric shows that the company may be a bit undervalued. Value of P/E multiple for EA is also one of the lowest among these several competitors.

We can conclude that EA may not be seriously undervalued. However, it has a potential to grow.

Comparison of multiples for EA and main competitors

New products and launches in the future

Electronic Arts owns several key franchises in the video game industry. It also has plans to create several new names. One of the biggest and most famous conferences in the video game industry is “E3”. Many companies share their plans for the future there, including EA. First of all, EA presented one of the DLCs to its successful brand “Battlefield 1”. Secondly, it worked on its “Fifa” and “Madden” projects and added new features to make these series look fresh (those series were reproduced every year in the past with just slight improvements in graphics). Thirdly, it gave a new chance to its “Need for Speed” franchise with a new spin on game play and style. EA also has offered several new names like “A Way Out” (from a studio with successful previous project) and “Anthem” (from an experienced studio BioWare). Finally, EA presented “Battlefront 2”, a sequel to a commercially successful game. This time it offers a lot of new features. For example, a more complete story-mode and wider multi-player experience.

Recommendation

In my opinion, Electronic Arts, despite its ups and downs with revenue growth, is one of the most efficient companies on the market. EA has been improving its cost margins for several years. DCF valuation shows that company has potential to grow. Analysis of multiples for competitors also shows that company may be undervalued. From qualitative side, company also shows that it knows that it needs to work with both existing properties and new projects from proven teams.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.