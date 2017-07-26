AMD: Post-Earnings Valuation

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) reported its Q2 2017 earnings on July 25 after the close. The results appeared to be very positive: the corporation beat on EPS by $0.02 and on revenue by $60 million. As a result, the stock price surged by more than 10% during post-market trading hours, consolidating near the level of $15.5 on pre-market the next day. It should be noted the level represents a 52-week high for the stock, which means it is important to monitor the stock’s behavior in the coming days.

Q2 results

First of all, let us evaluate the results that AMD demonstrated in Q2.

The revenue for the period amounted to $1.22 billion, representing a 19% increase year over year. The primary revenue driver was the computing and graphics segment, which grew by 51% YoY, while the enterprise, embedded and semi-custom segment decreased by 5%.

The decline occurred in all businesses related to the segment. While AMD’s semi-custom business depends heavily on the game console market, the current console cycle is in its fifth year, which means a certain saturation point is likely to be achieved.

In our semi-custom business, unit shipments were up sequentially and down year-over-year as we enter the fifth year of the current game console sales cycle. This console cycle continues to outpace previous cycles as Sony recently passed a milestone of 60 million PlayStation 4 consoles shipped. Last month, Microsoft announced the new Xbox One X with availability in November. This system will be Microsoft's smallest and most powerful Xbox ever made and will be based on the combination of high-performance CPU and GPU IP that only AMD can provide. As we look at the remainder of the year and given the maturity of the current game console cycle, we expect semi-custom revenue to be down for the full year.

With regard o the server business, the new family of EPYC processors was launched only at the end of June, which means the new chips did not contribute to Q2 results considerably. Therefore, the next quarter will provide more information about the success of the server business with the new chips. The results will likely define the company’s future for the coming years. This is because AMD aims to take at least 10% of the market share in servers, which would represent about $2.1 billion in revenue for the corporation.

The impressive growth in the computing and graphics segment was partly influenced by the crypto currency miners’ demand. As the trend is expected to slow in the near future, AMD should boost their sales in the gaming market to offset the decline. Moreover, it is reported other companies like Nvidia (NVDA) will reveal special hardware which will be tuned specifically for mining, which means AMD’s share in the crypto currencies market will probably be reduced. Therefore, the next quarter also will show how successful the company’s cards are without a huge demand by miners.

Estimates of additional sales from this demand run as high as $875 million, according to RBC Capital Markets analyst Mitch Steves. That would roughly equal AMD’s total sales from graphics chips last year, or half of Nvidia’s quarterly sales of those components. But Steves and other analysts are also quick to warn that the market opportunity could fizzle out.

Another positive point is the fact that the operating and gross margins increased in Q2. Coupled with the growth in revenue, improving margins will help AMD fortify its financial health, which is important taking into consideration the relationship between the company’s cash and debt. Hence, while the debt burden of the company decreased in Q2 2017, it still remains heavy in light of the fact that AMD’s EBITDA is negative. Moreover, AMD’s cash pile decreased by about $100 million only in Q2, and now the amount of cash is close to the target minimum level set by the management.

DCF valuation

In light of solid Q2 results, I decided to evaluate the company using DCF modeling under the optimistic scenario set by the company’s management.

The assumptions are as follows:

1. The average annual revenue growth over the horizon period of five years is estimated to be around 10%, with a 16% increase in FY 2017 and 10.5% increase in FY 2018. The management expects for 2017 “revenue mid to high teens, which from our standpoint is 16%, 17-ish increase.”

The growth from 2019 to 2021 is expected to be on the level of 8%, which is high taken into consideration the company’s historical numbers.

2. EBITDA margin will steadily increase from 0% in FY 2017 to 20% in FY 2021. This would represent the optimistic scenario of a turnaround.

3. The growth in PP&E will be zero in 2017 and 2018, with a steady increase thereafter. Notably, the corporation has decreased its PP&E position over the years, but this is likely to stop due to the fact the management plans to expand the company’s market share.

4. The effective tax rate will increase from 10% in 2018 to more conservative level of 25% by the end of the horizon period.

5. Then goes the WACC.

The cost of debt is 7%, which is taken from AMD’s earnings call slides. The cost of equity capital (25.4%) is calculated using CAPM, with 2.6 beta, 2.3% risk-free rate, which is the current U.S. 10-year bond yield, and 9% market premium. The WACC is, therefore, estimated to be 24.1%.

The high beta represents the risks associated with the corporation and the volatility of the stock, which leads to the very high estimation for the WACC.

Here is the operating and balance sheet data used in the modeling:

As a result, the model shows $16.8 billion equity value under the base scenario, which assumes EV/EBITDA multiple will be at the level of 30 by the end of the horizon period (FY 2021). In this case, the fair value of the stock is $14.8.

The sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by actual results of the corporation in the coming years. In light of this, the fair price range is $14.3-15.2.

I should note here that the assumptions for the modeling represent the “best-case scenario” which implies the corporation will demonstrate positive EBITDA in 2018 and will grow its EBITDA margin rapidly. It is hard to estimate the probability of such a scenario, and, therefore investors should decide how possible this case is.

Final words

Overall, 2017 continues to be an outstanding year for semiconductors, evident by a 22.3% increase of Semiconductor ETF (SOXX).

AMD demonstrated solid results in Q2 2017, and now the future of the company will be dependent on the ability of the corporation to compete with such players as Intel (INTC) and Nvidia in the server and PC segments.

The DCF model shows that under the optimistic scenario set by the management the fair price range for the stock is $14.3-15.2, which is near the current level. Therefore, cautious investors who believe in the company should wait for a pullback to $14 to warrant a position in the stock.