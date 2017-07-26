Boeing Is Hitting New All-Time Highs

Boeing (BA) reported pretty strong quarterly results, despite revenues being down year over year. With increasing profitability, high shareholder returns and a nice dividend Boeing is still attractive.

Looking at Boeing's second quarter results we see that the company beat on the bottom line despite revenues coming in lower than expected:

Revenues being down by eight percent year over year isn't great at all, but a revenue decline was expected, and the focus of Boeing's management as well as the market's focus is somewhere else -- cash flows and profits.

The revenue decline was primarily based on commercial deliveries dropping from 199 to 183, which made revenues in the segment decline by ten percent. The good thing is that the company managed to increase its profitability in the segment immensely: Despite lower revenues (which is a headwind due to a relatively bigger portion of fixed costs per plane sold), Boeing managed to increase its operating margin to 10.0%, which resulted in $1.6 billion in earnings for the commercial airplane segment. Boeing's margin also improved from the first quarter level of 8.5%, showing further progress in reducing expenses and increasing the company's profitability.

In its military segment Boeing saw lower revenues as well, but was able to increase margins enough to deliver higher earnings, too. The combined backlog of Boeing's commercial and defense business stands at more than $480 billion, enough for more than five years of revenues.

BA Net Shareholder Payout (TTM) data by YCharts

One of the key reasons for investors to own Boeing's shares are the high cash flows and Boeing's high shareholder returns: The company is paying out some very attractive dividends, and reducing its share count at a steep pace:

BA Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The company's share count has dropped by about 150 million over the last five years, equal to about 20% of the total shares in 2012. During the most recent quarter Boeing continued to return a big amount of cash to its owners:

Boeing bought back $2.5 billion worth of stock in Q2, in addition to paying out $0.9 billion in dividends -- the total shareholder payout was thus $3.4 billion for the quarter, which is equal to $13.6 billion on an annual basis.

The share count has dropped to a little below 610 million during the most recent quarter, showing that the very attractive declines in the company's number of shares outstanding are continuing.

BA Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Boeing's cash flows are cyclical, but have been trending up over the last years, and continue to do so: Boeing's updated guidance sees this year's free cash flows coming in at $10.25 billion, which would be a double digit increase over the trailing number of $9 billion. With cash flows like that Boeing can easily finance its high shareholder payouts, especially as the company holds almost no net debt:

With $10.3 billion in cash and $10.8 billion in long term debt Boeing's net debt is equal to about two weeks worth of its cash flows -- the company could easily increase its leverage in order to finance even more buybacks, make acquisitions or increase its capital expenditures.

With an earnings beat, improved margins, an increased guidance for this year's earnings and cash flows and continuing high shareholder returns it is not surprising that the market likes Boeing's results and is bidding up the company's shares:

At $230 Boeing has hit a new all time high, and its shares have now returned 85% over the last twelve months. Due to its growth rates and strong shareholder returns Boeing is attractive, but the big run up in its share price has made shares more expensive than they were over the last years:

BA PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Boeing trades at almost 25 times forward earnings, and at 22 times 2018's expected profit. The price to free cash flow multiple of 16 is not very high on an absolute basis, but substantially higher than it was over the last two years. Since Boeing has gotten a little expensive I thus believe that it is mainly attractive for investors with a long term view, as capital appreciation could be limited from the current level over the next months.

Takeaway

Boeing's focus on profits and cash flows and its continuing huge shareholder returns make the company's shares attractive, but since its valuation is not low any longer, the upside could be limited in the short run.

For investors with a multi-year outlook Boeing still is attractive though, both for those seeking dividends only as well as for those looking for total returns.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.