AT&T: Keeping An Eye On Mexico

I had to dig deeper into the archives to find the last time that AT&T had at least met expectations on both top and bottom lines.

This has been a quarter that AT&T (T) shareholders have not seen in quite a while. I had to dig deeper into the archives to find the last time that the Dallas-based telecom giant had at least met expectations on both top- and bottom-lines. The answer: not since 4Q14. Today, I review some of the results of the quarter, and zero in on a potential source of future upside that most analysts and investors pay little attention to: Mexico mobility.

Credit: The Verge

AT&T By The Numbers

Quickly recapping: AT&T reported revenues of $39.8 billion that met Street consensus estimates, but still represented a decline of -2% YOY due to legacy wireline and consumer mobility headwinds. Adjusted EPS of $0.79, on the other hand, handily beat expectations by five cents (the widest margin since mid-2015), rising an encouraging +10% over year-ago levels. Full-year guidance was maintained, with the Street betting on top-line decline of -1.5% and EPS increase of +2.0%.

Source: AT&T's earnings slides

Are You Keeping An Eye On Mexico?

It is certainly good news that AT&T has experienced its first quarter of total postpaid churn decrease coupled with a branded net add pick up since at least 2Q16 on the mobility side (see graph below). It is also encouraging to see DTV Now showing signs of having a pulse, after a mediocre 1Q17, suggesting that the online platform could more meaningfully help to offset the unwinding of the company's legacy video businesses (i.e. DirecTV's and U-Verse's net subscriber losses of 156,000 and 195,000 in 2Q17, respectively).

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

But perhaps most surprising to me this quarter was AT&T's little celebrated international wireless business. As I argued over a year ago, AT&T's small Mexico wireless user base "could nearly double [...] to 20 million in three years". At that point, AT&T could, under a set of assumptions, generate a one percentage point tailwind to total company revenues from that side of the business alone. This may not sound like much, but keep in mind that the Street currently expect 2018 revenues to grow by only +0.5%.

Under the Iusacell, Nextel and Unefon umbrellas, the company saw total wireless subscribers in Mexico rise by more than +30% YOY to 13.1 million users, with notable strength in the larger (yet lower-margin) prepaid sub-segment, up +49%. As it turns out, my original expectation of 3.2 million extra subscribers per year has been right on the money, give or take 100,000 new users. Mexico's wireless revenues, up about 10% YOY to $665 million in 2Q17 despite FX headwinds, suggest that AT&T has been producing an annual ARPU of about $200 in the country that exceeds my original (early 2016) expectations of $150.

AT&T's original plan "to cover 100 million [4G LTE] POPs by the end of 2018" in Mexico remains intact. Considering the still-small user base of 13 million total users that the company currently has, this could mean that the runway is set for the U.S.-based telecom to continue to generate solid growth in the region.

A Few Last Words

I certainly acknowledge that Mexico mobility continues to generate a sizable operating loss due to expected "investment in operations, network and subscriber acquisitions" -- even though that loss has narrowed in 2Q17. I also find it hard to estimate what the impact to AT&T's Mexico business might be to the total company's bottom-line farther down the road. But regarding AT&T's international expansion plans, I remain an optimist, and believe they could generate meaningful upside to expectations in the longer-term future.

T PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

On the stock in general, I like to see T trading at a modest forward earnings multiple of 13.1x (see graph above), even after today's +4.5% pop. The stock is still down -12% YTD, and the 5%-plus dividend yield looks very enticing. I believe that most well-balanced portfolios could benefit from holding a defensive, high-quality name like T.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.