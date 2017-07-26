BlackBerry 10: It's Over

Its app store is in poor shape, with just two developers responsible for 72% of all the apps published over the past 2 years.

It seems BlackBerry (NASDAQ: BBRY) is still undecided on the fate of its BB10 operating system. The Canadian EMM provider exited the hardware business late last year but reaffirmed shortly after that it “remains committed” towards the development of its BlackBerry 10 OS. Apparently, BB10 powers its now-defunct handsets. Since making its “commitment” publicly known to all, BlackBerry has done next to nothing to resuscitate its dying OS. And going by the current state of affairs, I believe that there is very little that the company can do now to revive its moribund mobile platform. Let’s take a closer look.

Stuck in a limbo

I’d like to start by saying that BlackBerry 10 was first released back in 2013. It’s a fine mobile OS (one that yours truly has used for several years) but the lack of app diversity pretty much restricted its adoption amongst the masses. Sure, security conscious enterprises found a great use for it, but BlackBerry could never crack the mass market as its limited app availability was quite crippling for general purpose tasks (like getting an Uber).

Just to give you an idea about its current state, BlackBerry’s 10.3.4 update was announced 21 months ago but there’s no sight of it till date. There has been only one update over the past year. Also, the mobile OS is based on Android SDK 4.3, which is quite old by today’s standards, considering the fact that we have Android 7 available in the market and Android 8 currently in the works. This essentially means that thousands of modern-day apps wouldn’t work on BlackBerry 10 platform using its highly touted APK installation method.

I did some sleuthing of my own to find how BlackBerry’s app world has evolved over the recent past. This would’ve been a tell tale sign of whether or not the management has learnt from its mistakes and if BB10 OS stands to make a comeback anytime soon. I have to admit; the results of my findings were rather shocking.

Here it is – Speaking strictly about BlackBerry’s app store, a little over 2130 apps and 630 games have been published over the past 2 years. Yes, a total of around 2760 apps and games published over a span of 24 months. In the cutthroat industry of mobile ecosystems, where thousands of apps and games get published on Android and iOS stores over a week’s time, BlackBerry has failed to garner developers’ interest quite noticeably.

It gets interesting. Of all the apps published on BlackBerry App World over the past 24 months, about 72% were built by 2 developers alone. The remaining 232 developers managed to get only around 600 apps published over the period. And we’re not even talking about high quality or innovative apps here. Just to give you a sense of app quality, the measly near-2130 app count includes around 850 FM radio apps. The word “spam” comes to mind when describing BlackBerry’s app store. I created and attached a chart below that classifies apps by vendors.



(Source: Author, BlackBerry app store)

If BlackBerry was truly committed towards making its mobile OS successful, it could’ve taken several critical steps to ensure that. For starters, it could have slashed its commission fees to support developers, launched competitive app-porting solutions to get good quality apps on its OS, updated its SDK frequently to open up new possibilities for developers or even reached out to major developers to build quality apps for its platform.

But clearly, none of these things happened. It seems BlackBerry has given up on the future of BB10. Publishing less than 3000 apps and games over a span of 24 months, averaging 125 apps/games per month, is miniscule. Growing a mobile ecosystem is a chicken-and-egg problem. You need users to lure developers while at the same time, you also need a great library of apps to lure users. However, BlackBerry has done nothing in the recent past to lure either of the two parties (Note: We’re not talking about its secured-Android OS here).

So, why is BlackBerry still keeping its BB10 OS alive and what future does it hold from an investor' s standpoint?

The numbers game

Well, BB10 is no longer a revenue-generating asset. It powers devices that are no longer being manufactured by the company. This means that BlackBerry is probably:

Trying to find potential licensees to license out its BB10 OS, and/or Letting the OS live due to contractual obligations towards its enterprise clients (governments) and/or Hoping for a miraculous turnaround, and/or Trying to find someone that would buy its OS for its IP.

Quite honestly, I don’t see the first and fourth bullets playing out anytime in the future. BlackBerry 10 has failed to generate the interest of developers and users in large numbers. Therefore, it’s highly unlikely that any investor or licensee would oversee its sheer failure and still want to invest in the near-dead mobile OS. It just doesn’t make any business sense to overlook Android and license BB10 from an OEM’s standpoint.

Also, I don’t see the OS becoming popular amongst the masses going forward. It would take time and money, lots of money, to get quality apps built for the platform that would encourage masses to opt for BB10. Since BB10 is a non-revenue-generating asset with a history of failure behind it, it’s unlikely that Chen would dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars for something that has a low probability of getting success. It would perhaps be wiser if BlackBerry spent that money in acquiring companies that already generate revenue.

I suspect that BB10 is being kept alive to live out its contractual obligations. Imagine how governments across the world would react if, on a fine morning, they read a press release that their smartphone provider is slashing software support for their hundreds of thousands of devices. So, it’s likely that BlackBerry’s large-scale enterprise clients sent their purchase orders on the condition being that BB10 is kept alive for a predefined number of years at least, in a bid to safeguard themselves from the discontinuation of the OS.

Investor takeaway

Keeping an operating system alive has huge costs attached to it (cloud hosting for all its code, manpower to keep it running, staff to audit app store submissions, etc.) and BlackBerry will have to bear these costs until the OS is discontinued. Also, it doesn’t look like the OS is going to become a revenue-generating asset anytime soon. Therefore, it seems BlackBerry’s BB10 platform has become more of a liability than being an asset. It would make financial sense for the company and its shareholders if the deadwood was chopped off.

