Buy The Dip In Reata Pharmaceuticals

Readers who are interested in the story are encouraged to take advantage of any weakness caused by secondary offering to initiate pilot positions or add to their stakes if desired.

More data is coming for other programs later this year and in 2018, providing further catalysts for upside.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) have nearly doubled in the past year and peaked above $37 on July 25th following strong results from a mid-stage trial.

The Data

The near-$800 million biotech firm announced preliminary data from the first portion of a phase 2/3 study, dubbed "CARDINAL". The trial is utilizing clinical asset Bardoxolone Methyl in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome.

30 patients were enrolled, with the primary measure being improvement in kidney function as measured by estimated glomerular filtration rate. Initial data revealed that Bardoxolone treatment resulted in a mean iincrease of 6.9mL/min/1.73 m2 by week 4 which in turn rose to 12.7 mL/min/1.73 m2 at week 12. In excess of 80% of patients exhibited clinically meaningful improvements in eGFR greater than or equal to 3.0 mL/min/1.73 m2 by week 8, which compared favorably to the minimum treatment effect size needed to initiate the phase 3 portion of the study (3.0 mL/min/1.73 m2).

Efficacy data from the CARDINAL trial was similar to that of a previous study in stage 3 diabetic CKD and actually better than that of BEACON (in stage 4 diabetic CKD).



Figure 2: Results consistent with previous studies in diabetic CKD. (Source: corporate presentation.)

The safety profile appeared solid, with no serious adverse events reported and other events being mild to moderate in intensity. The most common event was muscle spasms in 30% of patients. The independent data monitoring committee unsurprisingly recommended opening the phase 3 portion of the study.

In terms of market opportunity, keep in mind that according to the company's presentation there are 12,000 Alport syndrome patients in the United States and 40,000 worldwide. There are no approved therapies, although ACE inhibitors and ARBs are often used off label. Due to how strong inital data was and the once daily oral nature of the treatment, one would assume that if approved a swift uptake would ensue.

The phase 3 portion of the trial will be double-blind, placebo-controlled with one to one randomization, enrolling up to 150 patients in around 100 sites globally. Patients will be followed up for two years, with the primary endpoint being change in eGFR as compared to placebo at 48 weeks. It should be noted that retained eGFR at one year (4 week withdrawal period) could potentially be used to support accelerated approval, meaning investors might not have to wait as long as was assumed.

Jumping the Gun

After a couple analysts increased their price targets, the company announced it was selling 2.25 million shares in a secondary offering. Shares were ahead by over 20% before this occurred.

It seems as if management was pretty quick to jump the gun, but depending on pricing around $70 million or so of cash could be added to the balance sheet. For the first quarter the company reported a cash position of $82.7 million (includes recent loan proceeds). Quarterly operating expenses amounted to $19.9 million while net loss totaled $7.1 million. After the current raise, I assume in the absence of partnership another dilutive event won't be necessary until mid 2018 or so.

Other Catalysts

Bardoxolone Methyl is also being studied as a treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease (CTD-PAH) and PAH and pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). For the first condition a phase 3 trial (CATALYST) is enrolling 130 to 200 patients with data due in the first half of 2018, while for the latter a phase 2 trial (LARIAT) data should be forthcoming in the second half of 2017.

As for other assets, omaveloxolone is a close analog of bardoxolone methyl which has improved blood-brain barrier penetration. Data from the REVEAL phase 1b/2 study utilizing the drug in combination with existing immunotherapies for treating metastatic melanoma is due in the second half of the year. Management believes that the drug could restore an immune response against tumors in the presence of myeloid derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) and therefore increase the proportion of pateints who could respond to immunotherapy.

Final Thoughts

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, buying shares on any current weakness due to the offering appears to be a sensible action. While shares have increased significantly in the past year, potential in CKD caused by Alport syndrome alone coupled with the strength of the data could result in shares being revalued much higher by the end of the year.

Risks include clinical setbacks in any one of the indications mentioned above, as well as disappointing data and unforeseen safety events. The risk of dilution in the near term appears to be off the table.

Initial data in Friedreich's Ataxia for omaveloxolone could be considered disappointing, as the treatment did not improve peak work as measured during the maximal exercise test. Subgroup analysis revealed mFARS results approached significance and the company will be taking steps to enrich the patient population in the next stage of development. I will say that management seemed overly enthusiastic in the press release (could be just my opinion), with wording such as "very exciting" and "exceed expectations" popping up as a small red flag to me.

