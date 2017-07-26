While You Worry About Ad Load Facebook Increases Ad Inventory

While bears are jumping up and down about ad load, Facebook has been hard at work creating a larger ad inventory.

This has been a nice run of my pseudo series on ignoring the noise surrounding Facebook (FB). One of my first articles on this concept was over a year ago and since then the stock has gained 49%. I've had several others in that time period as well and they've all been proven correct - both in shareholder returns as well as the bear thesis not being a factor. Today is no different.

What's this edition's topic? You guessed right - ad load.

Ignoring the fact the market is forward looking and the analyst, investor, and market community as a whole has had three quarters to digest this idea, bears still believe they have a point.

Having said that, I just debunked the first bear point of major downside ahead because of ad load becoming a less meaningful driver in ad revenue. If this were true the stock would be priced accordingly lower - not at all-time highs. With this kind of heads up, the market has already "got it."

Let's move on to something the bears may have a point on then - a point which may influence the growth of the stock (different than downside).

Ad load has reached its max according to the careful watch of Facebook and team. It's likely pushing further into ad load will create a backlash from users and will cause a problem Facebook has tried to be sensitive toward - user experience (UX). Therefore, as one of the few factors pushing ad revenue now becoming mature, there are only a few other methods to help out.

The problem is harping on one method has distracted investors into thinking revenue growth is on a permanent decline with no backup on the way or other support. But, lest we forget, there are other aspects and variables to ad revenue. One of which is ad inventory - the amount of available space you can place ads.

Facebook has always been conservative in guidance and conservative in what its investments will yield, so it doesn't surprise me it gave guidance not factoring in some new areas of its platforms. However, it's time we factor in these other areas now that more information is available - areas which are quite readily increasing Facebook's ad inventory.

What Are These Areas?

The first is Instagram Stories. I've always said investors - and especially bears - like to talk about Facebook as if it's only Facebook.com. Let me be clear once again: this is a mistake. Do not consider Facebook Inc. as Facebook.com, the social media website and end it there. Instagram is becoming a huge growth driver for the company and this ad inventory opportunity is no different.

With Instagram Stories gaining traction quickly and surpassing Snapchat's (SNAP) overall user base in eight months, it has become a clearly promising module to an already successful product. This Stories module has opened up further inventory for ads, allowing Facebook to insert ads in between your followers' stories.

This is a new product not already factored in to CFO David Wehner's guidance. How do I know? Simple - he said so in response to an analyst question in May:

They are not in the ad load calculation per se. So it is different, as you said, from the ad load commentary that I've given. But obviously, it's very early on those products.

Stories has proven it is moving past the first innings of its development and becoming a product able to contribute to the overall equation of revenue. Even better than this is the fact these ads are full screen - meaning users will see the ad because even if they recognize it within a second and wish to skip it, it's impossible not to see it. This is due to Stories continuing from one follower to the next and the user doesn't know when an ad may appear, especially when they are enthralled in the experience. Compared to other Facebook ads, this will be in the upper tier in terms of cost per impression where other ads can be missed entirely by swiping up or down such as in Newsfeed.

But this isn't the only area growing inventory.

What were the other items in the "they" mentioned by the Wehner, you ask? One was video ads and, more specifically, Ad Break. Ad Break is an interesting concept because it's basically a TV style format. Users who are broadcasting on Facebook Live can take ad breaks and show their viewers ads and the broadcaster gets a cut of the ad revenue. If the live video is enticing enough, users will stick around and, because ads are only 15 seconds in length, they likely won't have enough time to distract themselves in order to not miss the soon-to-be resumed video. This is in the earlier stages of beta testing and since this is newer than Stories it still has time to ramp up. This staggered approach to new ad formats is great for the long-term runway of revenue.

The last inventory expansion making a ramp-up is Messenger. The 1.2B user platform is finally going to show ads to users in the thread view. After testing in January of this year in Australia and Thailand, the company is looking to expand further and continue its testing. This is the push I have accounted for (also another edition of 'ignore the noise') in the monetization process for Messenger and WhatsApp.

This new ad placement news is not coincidentally pushing Facebook to new highs in the last few weeks. My share target price with the monetization of Messenger and WhatsApp is $181. However, my calculation assumed every other aspect of Facebook remained stagnant. My thesis (written at the time) said shares had 30% upside based on these two platforms alone. Considering there are other avenues of increased ad inventory happening parallel to Messenger, it means Facebook has more upside than $181 per share.

Ad Load Not As Big Of A Problem

With these three examples of new ad formats not factored into the company's guidance, it means there is further upside to current expectations. Consider Messenger, tied for second with WhatsApp for Facebook's largest platform, beginning a monetization strategy in a very methodical and carefully executed approach adding billions of dollars to the company's top line.

And it not yet factored in to guidance - this is the definition of upside potential.

A platform of 1.2B users is finally coming online at such a convenient time while Newsfeed becomes maxed out in ad load - almost like it's planned. Facebook's leadership is not stupid - there is no who can argue they haven't delivered top and bottom line growth at such an extensive pace while making shareholders very happy. The timings of these new ad formats are not coincidental after giving guidance ad load will play a much less role in ad revenue.

This means as Facebook heads into FY2018 it will have new platforms and modules ready to play a larger role in revenue generation. This will give Facebook the boost it needs to keep revenue growing for an extended period of time. And this of course means continued share price appreciation - something the bears think is coming to a close.

I say not even close.

Listen for guidance on today's call to give us some insight into these talking points but pay more attention to questions from analysts asking about these new monetization opportunities to see if management is seeing its investments turning the pay-off corner.

