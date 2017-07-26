Time To Take Profits On Your IRobot, And Wait Patiently For Reentry

Most of the time a trader has already decided ahead of time whether a particular position is going to be nothing more than a short-term speculation or a long-term position. The former is sold rather quickly, once a profit objective has been met, and the latter type of trade tends to be held for months -- if not years -- with any short-term volatility mostly ignored.

Every now and then though, the market throws you a curve ball, turning what was supposed to be a long-term investment into a short-term trade by virtue of a big, unexpected move that forces a trader to make a decision.

iRobot (IRBT) threw one of those curve balls on Thursday with its 19% gain. Even if your initial plan was to hold it for the long haul, this is a scenario where the smart move may be to lock in your gain while you can, head back to the sidelines and wait for another entry opportunity should it develop. There's little to no upside left in the near term from where it is now, but there's a very good chance of sizeable downside in the near future.

Out of Gas

Don't misread the message. iRobot is a fine company. It's not only the market leader, but it's also profitable. With a trailing P/E of 54.2 and a forward-looking P/E of 41.5, it's not going to win any value awards anytime soon. But, the market hasn't had any problem paying a premium for growth, and it's not apt to have an issue with it going forward.

The prod for Wednesday's big bullish romp was a combination of a Q2 earnings and revenue beat and word that Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) has bought a major stake in the company. Softbank is a privately-managed investment fun run by Japan's Masayoshi Son, and is also one of the key financial backers of Sprint (S). Son's interest and support is a tacit sign that "there's something there" that's yet to be fully appreciated by the rest of the market.

And, maybe there is. On the other hand, underappreciated or not, IRBT shares have set themselves up for a profit-taking pullback that's too big and too dangerous to ignore.

The daily chart of IRBT below tells the tale. With Wednesday's surge, the stock has eclipsed June's high of $104.61. In most situations a move into new-high territory is a bullish clue. In this case though, with another bullish gap in its wake and the 180% gain doled out over the course of the past twelve months, the IRBT rally is likely running out of gas.

Source: Trade Navigator

That's not a thesis everyone is going to like. Namely, the most recent buyers are hoping the rally will persist for at least a little while longer. That's an unlikely outcome though, not just because of the sheer weight of the gains, but because there are now three gaps begging to be filled in with a pullback.

As for how far iRobot shares might tumble before they're safe to buy again is anyone's guess. There are a handful of high-odds floors though.

Downside Target

Many investors view technical analysis of charts as witchcraft, making the use of an esoteric technical analysis tool like Fibonacci lines almost laughable. There's more to Fibonacci lines than they generally get credit for, however, if you understand they're an intelligent odds-making tool and not necessarily an idea to be followed blindly.

To that end, the key Fibonacci retracement lines -- 38%, 50% and 62% -- of the June-2016 to July-2017 span all also largely line up with several of iRobot's previous highs, lows and gaps. In other words, we would be wise to pay attention to them now, as they've at least meant something in the past.

Source: Trade Navigator

Of the three, the 50% retracement line at $69.77 and the 62% retracement line at $61.30 both appear to be realistic, and even likely, floors that will be met again soon enough. A trip back to $69.77 would fill in two of the three gaps, including the biggest one from April. At $69.77, the trailing P/E is a more palatable 35.8, and the forward-looking (2018) P/E falls to 27.4. At a price of $61.30, the trailing P/E is 31.4 and the projected one is pared back to 24.1. Both are about as low as you've been able to buy into iRobot in the recent past.

Bottom Line

Again, don't get the wrong idea. This isn't a bearish call on the company. It's a bearish call on the stock, and not even a long-term one. And if the potential pullback were only a few percentage points, it might not even be worth pointing out or worrying about.

The scope of the possible downside is too significant for even the long-termers to dismiss though. The lower of the two key targets, $61.30, translates into a 40% pullback from the stock's current price, which is simply too much for even the true long-termer to ride out in the name of sticking to your guns.

It's also worth noting there are plenty of bearish arguments to leverage right now to justify a selloff here. Ben Axler and Kumquat Research both recently made cogent bearish arguments against iRobot, pointing out how competitors were finally catching up with iRobot. It wouldn't take much for the advent of competition to become a hot button for would-be sellers.

Even if new competitors don't weigh in on the stock soon though, the risk here is significant. The risk/reward scenario won't be favorable again until IRBT falls back under $70.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.