2 Cheers For Biogen, Which May Be Good Enough To Allow Alpha

Thus, I went long BIIB Tuesday with the primary goal of trading profits, but it may also be a strong long-term performer.

Introduction - first, the good news

One of the original biotechs, Biogen (BIIB), reported Q2 earnings Tuesday.

I believe there was more good news than bad and went long BIIB around $285 yesterday with my usual goal for BIIB of trading profits rather than long-term gains. This article explains the underlying facts of this case and also presents my trading and investment views on BIIB.

Total revenues of $3.08 B were up 13% sequentially and 15% yoy when adjusted for the spin-off of Bioverativ (BIVV).

Especially encouraging was a return to growth of BIIB's flagship drug, Tecfidera, which is the leading oral agent treating multiple sclerosis. Sales were $1.1 B vs. $0.9 B in Q2 2016, a 13% yoy gain. It looks as though the rejuvenated marketing effort has pushed on past the issues from the 2015-6 period, when a very small number of cases of a severe brain viral disease required some additional safety measures to be taken when prescribing this drug.

Biosimilars grew to a $360 MM annual revenue rate from minimal sales one year earlier. Royalties from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) for use of BIIB's anti-CD20 technology rose 14% yoy to a nearly $1.6 B annual run rate.

The other contributor to sales gains was Spinraza, recently launched for the ultra-orphan disease spinal muscular atrophy. This is a drug that Ionis (IONS) developed; BIIB pays royalties to IONS and has been paying milestones as well. The detailed royalty rate has not been disclosed that I have seen; I expect it will be around 15%. Revenues of Spinraza were $203 million, of which perhaps $170 million represented final sales of product given to patients, the rest representing inventory build.

Cost of sales dropped 1% yoy, adding to the good news.

I see two bits of good news for BIIB in this news. One is that sales trend, and the other is that many of its revenue drivers have long runways ahead. Those are the "two cheers" of the title.

I'll get to what I don't like later (the missing "third cheer"), but since I'm more positive than negative on this name, some details on what looks good, and improved, follow next.

Tecfidera poised for huge profits

"Tec" is largely a US product. BIIB has a US patent that now looks good until 2028. It looks as though it's headed for $1 B in quarterly US sales by, say, 2019. It is given twice a day, and BIIB may have been working on a once-daily version. In 2019, the major oral competitor Gilenya, a Novartis (NVS) drug, should go generic. We will just have to see whether insurers will restrict new Rx's for Tec when that happens. For now, I'm not assuming that. BIIB has been paying what I believe have been 30% royalties on Tec. I had thought those would end next year, but the company said they likely will end in 2019. This will be a huge contributor to profitability.

Exactly what will happen to Tec in the EU is not clear to me right now, but in any case, I expect its after-tax profit stream from this one drug to have a present value that is a very significant part of BIIB's total market value around $60 B.

The MS franchise aside from Tec is stagnant and beginning to shrink. But it's a cash cow and may have a long earning life ahead. The main drugs are Avonex, and its close relative Plegridy, and Tysabri. The recent entry Zinbryta, a JV'ed product with AbbVie (ABBV), is likely going nowhere, as I suggested would be the case when it was approved, and the P.I. showed lots of side effects.

Anti-CD20 revenues growing and very valuable

There are now three Genentech drugs using this licensed technology: Rituxan, Gazyva (a follow-on to Rituxan), and Ocrevus (for MS). Genentech is a subsidiary of the Swiss giant Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). BIIB has a lesser royalty deal for Ocrevus than for the others: as much as 24% on US sales and, if I recall correctly, 3% on global sales. As Ocrevus is a competitor to BIIB's high-potency MS treatment Tysabri, there is some offset to BIIB if it begins to cut into those revenues.

Even though the underlying technology and patents go back to BIIB's merger years ago with Idec, I'm not aware of an ending date to the royalty deal with Roche. Thus, this is a large and likely nicely-growing stream of royalty income to BIIB.

Spinraza - much uncertainty here; mixed news

On the face of it, doing $200 million in revenues in what really amounts to the first truly full quarter for a drug is great. However, BIIB muddied the message a little, helping to create moderate volatility in BIIB shares and great volatility in IONS shares. It looks as though analysts were surprised, even blindsided, by the revelation that older children with SMA (types 2 and 3) have very often had spinal surgery that makes administration of Spinraza difficult or impossible, thus potentially severely lowering the addressable market. As an example, from the conference call, we see veteran analyst Robyn Karnauskas ask this:

So the point about the percentage of people who can't get treated, is that a new data point? Did you know that a certain percentage of patients could not get the intrathecal injection? And did you say it's about only 40% that might be eligible? So is the number, the original number as a prevalence that you put out there, would that go down because a lot of those patients can't be treated?

Those are some tough questions, coming from a pro. The response from BIIB was not very responsive, if you will:

And in terms of people who can't get the drug, the types of people who can't get the drug were people who had spinal surgery, for example, spinal fusions, are having trouble medically to get the drug. And a lot of those are Type 2 patients, childhood onset patients. And so we're working through how to – we're working with orthopedic and neurosurgeons on trying to figure out how to get drug to those patients who deserve to be treated because they're childhood onset, and we have data that shows that childhood onset SMA responds well to SPINRAZA.

This sort of non-response response is typical of what I gleaned from management's new style, an unwelcome change from the directness of BIIB when led by Dr. Scangos, the prior CEO.

In any case, to keep matters brief here, the ultimate market size for Spinraza is way up in the air. I do expect it to be multi-billions per year though, but whether the "multi" refers to a $2 B or $3 B number (etc.) is to be determined (but: no guarantees on any of those numbers!). One thing to keep in mind is that initiating therapy with Spinraza is much costlier, i.e. much more profitable to BIIB, than maintenance therapy.

There's much more to come re this groundbreaking therapy.

Overall, I think that Spinraza is likely to be a long-lived and major profit center, and that it's possible that it plus Tec could, over time, come close to justifying BIIB's market cap if one uses certain inflation and present value assumptions.

Now, for what I view as two bits of bad news.

BIIB management has dreams of neurologic glory

The company is a huge free cash flow generator. It could do what NVR (NVR), a homebuilder, has done for its shareholders: drive the stock much higher via an aggressive share buyback program, thus revealing what I view as substantial fundamental undervaluation of BIIB's assets now that Tec is back on track, Ocrevus has launched, and Spinraza has strong evidence of major medical value. Yet, management insists that its goal is to minimize capital return in order to build a first-class organization on treating neurological diseases. The problem for me is that its efforts look thin and not state of the art. As just one example, BIIB spent $120 million to acquire Cirara. This is an old diabetes drug in intravenous form. It failed a Phase 2 trial; per FierceBiotech:

That belief in glyburide has been tested by clinical data. A phase 2 trial of Cirara missed its primary endpoint after the drug failed to reduce incidence of decompressive craniectomy. But having come through an end-of-phase 2 meeting with the FDA last year, Remedy decided to push ahead into a late-stage trial. And in Biogen it has found a company that shares its confidence in the data, or is at least willing to put down $120 million to learn whether it can crack a major underserved market.

Why is BIIB spending shareholder money on a drug that failed Phase 2, yet is (strangely in my view) stated to be "Phase 3 ready?"

This is a habit at BIIB. Tysabri failed a Phase 2 study in acute stroke, yet the company is doing yet another Phase 2 study of it in stroke. Another Phase 2 candidate, opicinumab, for MS, also failed a Phase 2 study but is in another one.

To keep things brief, I am not a fan of management's plans to emphasize in-licensed R&D. It seems to have enough challenges understanding its Spinraza launch and also understanding where it is going with its current pipeline.

There was a little more news on BIIB's well-publicized Alzheimer's Phase 3 candidate, "adu," but since I could write an essay on that, for now, I'd just like to say that it's risky: the amyloid hypothesis has not panned out in the real world so far.

Because BIIB's strategy is, for now, going to rely on acquiring or licensing drugs, it must accept GAAP accounting when it spends money on them (the deals are in lieu of productive internal R&D).

Thus, even though sales were good, this was a down quarter for EPS, dropping from $4.79 in Q2 last year to $4.07 this quarter, a 15% decline.

There's one other different issue I have with management.

What are BIIB's real plans for cost-cutting?

Management referred to freeing up $400 million per year by 2019 via efficiencies. Yet, when an analyst tried to get into the details... well, you decide what you think of the plans as described by management. Here's the exchange:

Terence Flynn - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Hi. Thanks for taking the question. Michel, when you referred to a leaner and simpler operating model, I'm just wondering if that just assumes a redirection of some SG&A spend to R&D or does that also contemplate any potential SG&A cuts that could impact your margins positively? Thanks.

Michel Vounatsos [CEO] - Biogen, Inc. Thank you for the question. Listen, the world and technology are evolving very fast and the question is pharma companies evolving at the same pace or faster pace, and how is Biogen in that space? Where do we stand versus pharma benchmarks and beyond pharma benchmarks? And, yes, we have done a lot of cost measure in the past, but when you peel the onion and look at the reality of the key processes, the ability for cost moves to the key geographies and patients, the key processes on manufacturing, R&D, using channels and benefiting from technology or procurement, there are plenty of opportunities to be leaner and more simple and to be the biotech that we stand for. The one that everybody wants to copy. This is why looking at the opportunity here across all divisions and functions we stated this opportunity of $400 million run rate as per 2019 that we are going in order to be logical with our strategy that we are going to reinvest in value creation opportunities that will benefit the shareholders. But I would like Paul to say a few words as head of manufacturing, how he sees the lean and simple.

The response from Paul McKenzie was too long to quote here, but was even vaguer than Mr. Vounatsos's response. The only specificity in Mr. McKenzie's lengthy response was that the team wanted to get higher yields on antibody production. That's highly unlikely to get them to such a large efficiency goal.

Concluding remarks - BIIB as an interesting stock

As usual, BIIB is a bit of a conundrum. It has truly great earning assets, in my view, which is a credit to its high quality past. That sales of Tec are growing again is a credit to new management as well as responses to Tec's problems made under Dr. Scangos.

However, yours truly is not in sync either with management's and therefore the board's strategic plans for the company, or with management's communication (or lack of such) style.

In the great American tradition, if assets could be managed better, either a takeover, threat of takeover, or activist investor tends to lead to that outcome. Thus, I'm optimistic that there is a sufficient margin of safety in BIIB, given its strong earning assets, to be long this name. I began trading BIIB in the $305-345 range three years ago. Adjusted for the BIVV spinoff, it's still there, but its earnings power is much greater. Since R&D is always a guess, and my view of the pipeline is just one man's opinion, overall, I like the upside to trade this name. If things break well, it might resume its long-term uptrend. Risks are present, both company-specific, and sector- and market-related, and no dividend payouts appear likely. So, while I do not provide investment advice, income- and safety-oriented investors may not find what they want with BIIB.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIIB,RHHBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.