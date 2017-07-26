Anadarko Stealthily Exiting The Cote D'Ivoire

Putting together the bits and pieces as management wasn't very forthcoming about this development during Anadarko's big Q2 earnings update.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) posted a loss during the second quarter of this year just as it had done in the prior quarter. The firm needs higher oil prices to break even and Brent moved lower in Q2, putting profitability out of reach. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation's net loss widened from $318 million in Q1 to $415 million in Q2 and I want to direct your attention to its exploration expenses in particular. Bare with me for a moment.

Exploration expenses and its implications

When exploration wells aren't successful the cost of drilling that well is immediately written off as a dry hole expense, instead of being capitalized as a long term asset (which means the expense would show up over time as DD&A).

Either way the money has been spent, but this does show that that money spent didn't yield any economic benefits to Anadarko. The geological knowledge gained has some use, usually by indicating where not to drill.

$535 million of Anadarko's $2.841 billion in operating costs was attributed to exploration expenses in Q2. That expense was about half of its Q1 level due to a much smaller impairment charge and reductions in its dry hole expense.

Breaking that exploration expense down, $367 million came from its dry hole expense, impairments of unproven properties came in at $87 million, and geological and geophysical, exploration overhead, and other expenses totaled $81 million.

The source of the Q2 dry hole expense included a $241 million charge from its Colombian operations, $119 million from the Ivory Coast, and $7 million from other areas (Gulf of Mexico and other international).

I'm bringing this up to highlight something that isn't mentioned enough in the upstream space. Even though producing conventional operations for the most part tend to generate a profit in a $40s Brent environment while unconventional (referring to fracking operations specifically) assets don't, the cost of finding those conventional resources needs to be taken into account.

All of Anadarko's unsuccessful attempts really start to add up. That isn't to belittle the truly colossal write-downs of unconventional-related assets and the accompanying impairment charges that unconventional players have been wracked with, often pushing retained earnings into negative territory. But in an alternate universe where Anadarko hadn't drilled those unsuccessful wells, it would have basically broken even last quarter.

However, fortune favors the bold. Just look at Anadarko's great work in Mozambique uncovering enormous natural gas resources, a find it was able to monetize to great success long before first-gas will be reached. Exploration expenses and the related failures are needed so success becomes possible. Can't find oil & gas without drilling.

Finding a balance

A medium needs to be reached in order to achieve a sustainable fiscal position in light of a weak pricing environment that won't disappear anytime soon. Anadarko appears to have realized this and on July 1 it cancelled its contract for the Bolette Dolphin drillship.

The Bolette Dolphin moved over to the Ivory Coast after finishing up in Colombia to drill the Paon-6A well followed by a two-well exploration program, a venture being led by Anadarko. Unfortunately, the Paon-6A well came up empty in Q2 along with the Colibri-1X well drilled right after, prompting Anadarko's management team to cut the contract for the drillship short.

Instead of ending in mid-2018 the contract will terminate at the end of August 2017, and Anadarko will have to fork over $96 million in early termination fees. I doubt Anadarko will still move forward with the Gendarme-1X well before then. Part of the firm's just announced $300 million capex reduction probably stems from not drilling that well.

The Gendarme-1X well issue wasn't raised on its conference call, 10-Q filling, press release, or operations report, and commentary on it has been removed from its ops report (was there in Q1 but not Q2). Adding on to that it does appear that management has swept its Ivory Coast exploration ambitions under the rug as it wasn't mentioned at all during its conference call.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a very high (65% in Block CI-103, 90% in the other three blocks) working interest in four offshore exploration blocks in the Ivory Coast. Past exploration and appraisal activity has located hydrocarbon resources across its 1 million gross acres (0.9 million net acre) position, but it hasn't booked proven reserves in the country.

In Anadarko's ops report there was this note:

"The Paon-6A well finished drilling during the quarter and did not encounter hydrocarbons. The company and its partners are currently evaluating next steps for the project."

Considering Anadarko is the operator and by far the largest investors in these blocks, if it wanted to move forward with development it could. For now that appears very unlikely.

Source: Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Final thoughts

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is making the right call by terminating that contract and accepting its losses. Exploration expenses need to be moderated and this will make that possible moving forward. While the one-time termination fee will sting, it won't sting as made as if Anadarko Petroleum Corporation kept trying to bark up the wrong tree.

