Death Of The Internal Combustion Engine Vehicle

A review of global governments' and cities' plans to ban internal combustion engine and diesel vehicles. The World Health Organization confirms diesel fumes are carcinogenic.

Developments over the past few years have led me to conclude that the death of the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle will occur by 2040, if not earlier. In this article, I will provide evidence to support this claim from a government perspective. Automakers are naturally responding, as these recent Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) and Toyota (NYSE:TM) comments show:

On July 10, Automotive News Europe reported that "Volkswagen is convinced that the time for electric drive has arrived ... industry needs 40 gigafactories by 2025."

On July 22, Reuters reported that "Toyota eyes mass electric vehicles output in China as early as 2019 ... Toyota Motor Corp. is likely to begin mass production of EVs in China as early as 2019."

Seeking Alpha contributor Anton Wahlman provided an excellent summary of all the new electric vehicle (EV) models arriving by 2022, which includes his conclusion that it will be "17 models in 2016, 21 in 2017, 26 in 2018, 48 in 2019, 70 in 2020, 115 in 2021, and 143 in 2022."

On a related note, the oil companies also agree:

Bloomberg reported that "BP is projecting 100 million partial or full electric vehicles globally by 2035 [and] Exxon Mobil boosted its 2040 estimate to about 100 million EVs." These numbers are referring to fleet size, and of course are still way too conservative. What else would you expect from an "oil" company?

Another Bloomberg title reads "Big Oil Just Woke Up To Threat Of Rising Electric Car Demand."

Pollution risk to humans - WHO says diesel engine exhaust is carcinogenic

The main reason for the ICE ban is health concerns from diesel and gasoline emissions. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that around three million deaths every year are linked to exposure to outdoor air pollution. And as early as 2012 it has been reported that "WHO confirms diesel fumes carcinogenic." WHO says that "diesel emissions cause lung cancer and increase the risk of bladder cancer."

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) is part of the WHO. Its major goal is to identify causes of cancer. IARC classifies diesel engine exhaust as "carcinogenic to humans," based on sufficient evidence that it is linked to an increased risk of lung cancer. "Men with the heaviest and most prolonged exposures, such as railroad workers, heavy equipment operators, miners, and truck drivers, have been found to have higher lung cancer death rates than unexposed workers. Based on the number of people exposed at work, diesel exhaust may pose a substantial health risk."



Given the above now proven risk of diesel causing cancer (a carcinogenic), responsible governments have moved to take action. If they don't, they can expect very costly class action lawsuits in the future, especially from those workers forced to be exposed to diesel fumes.

Governments ban ICE (diesel first, followed by gasoline)

The Guardian reported that "France [plans] to ban sales of petrol and diesel cars by 2040. France will end sales of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040 as part of an ambitious plan to meet its targets under the Paris climate accord, Emmanuel Macron’s government has announced." And the BBC News reported that "diesel vehicles registered before 1997 have already been banned from entering [Paris], with restrictions increasing each year until 2020."

Paris pollution:

Source

Four polluted cities have already pledged to ban diesel vehicles by 2025

Autoblog reported in late 2016 that the "mayors of Paris, Mexico City, Madrid, and Athens all agreed to impose bans on diesel-powered cars and trucks in their respective cities by 2025. The mayors made the announcement at the C40 Mayors Summit in Mexico City last week (December 2016)."

In July 2017, The Guardian reported that "Britain [plans] to ban [the] sale of all diesel and petrol cars and vans [by] 2040 ... amid fears that rising levels of nitrogen oxide pose a major risk to public health."

In October 2016, Road and Traffic reported that the "German government voted to ban internal combustion engines by 2030."

Norway has a "national transport plan target of selling nothing but zero-emission vehicles after 2025. Norway will not 'ban' fossil-fueled cars, but will use current tax breaks and other incentives to get to a 100 percent electric-vehicle sales goal."

The Netherlands "voted to ban all new petrol and diesel car sales by 2025 in a motion passed in April."

China has not yet banned ICE vehicles, but is pushing hard with incentives and a ZEV credit scheme to promote new energy vehicles.

In March, India's Power Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed that the country is planning to become a 100% electric vehicle nation by 2030.

The above gives a very clear indication that most cities and countries will either ban or phase out diesel engines in the 2020s, and do the same with ICE vehicles in the 2030s, leading to a 100% electric vehicle new sales market by 2040 -- and quite possibly earlier (2030-35).

On July 21, The Los Angeles Times reported that a new "California bill would boost electric car rebates by $3 billion."

Source: Teslarati.com

The picture above is of a Tesla (TSLA) Model 3. Elon Musk's Tesla is the company that really started the electric car revolution.

Investment opportunities

Electric vehicle manufacturers

The opportunity here is enormous, but competitive. The table below shows the global top 10 electric vehicle manufacturers by market share. Of note, Tesla is global No. 1, followed by BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), BAIC (OTC:BCCMY, HK:1958), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), and BYD Co. (OTCPK:BYDDY) (OTCPK:BYDDF).

Global EV sales by manufacturer to the end of May 2017 and YTD:

Source: EV Sales

EV battery manufacturers

As of 2016, the global No. 1 lithium-ion battery manufacturer was Panasonic/Tesla (OTCPK:PCRFF)(OTCPK:PCRFY), followed by BYD Co., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF), and Samsung SDI (OTC:SSDIY). All of these companies should do quite well. However, investors should remember that whilse battery volumes are expected to increase rapidly, battery prices are steadily falling. This means investing in this sector requires some caution.

Source: UBS

As per the image below, 15 lithium-ion battery megafactories are coming:

Source: Benchmark Minerals

EV metals

EV metals should do well. These include lithium, cobalt, graphite, nickel, manganese, copper, and aluminum (perhaps also scandium, in time). My view is that the best two will be lithium and cobalt as they are very small markets likely to be impacted the most by EV adoption. Graphite would be my next choice, followed by nickel. Unfortunately, manganese, copper, and aluminum are huge markets, so EV demand will have less of an impact. Perhaps copper or aluminum can do best from this group. Both aluminum and sometimes scandium are needed to build light-weight EV frames.

Lithium miners

Lithium miners to consider are: Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), Orocobre (ASX:ORE, OTCPK:OROCF, TSX:ORL), Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) (OTC:PILBF), Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC) (OTCQX:LACDF), Lithium X (TSXV:LIX) (ROCEF) (OTCQB:LIXXF), and Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY) (OTCPK:GALXF). Some other good lithium miners include Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM), Altura Mining (ASX:AJM) (OTC:ALTAF), Critical Elements (TSXV:CRE) (OTCQX:CRECF), Nemaska Lithium (TSX:NMX) (OTCQX:NMKEF), and Neo Lithium Corp (TSX:NLC).

To find out more, check out my recent articles "Top 5 Lithium Miners To Buy" and "Lithium Miner News For The Month Of June 2017."

Cobalt miners

Cobalt miners to consider are Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF)(LSX:GLEN)(HK:805), Katanga Mining (TSXV:KAT) (OTCPK:KATFF), Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTC:ARRRF), First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] (OTCQB:FTSSF), and Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQX:FTMDF).

To find out more, take a look at my recent articles "Top 3 Cobalt Miners To Accumulate" and "Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of July 2017."

Graphite miners

Graphite miners to consider are Syrah Resources Limited (ASX:SYR) (OTCPK:SYAAF), Mason Graphite (TSXV:LLG) (OTCQX:MGPHF), and Kibaran Resources (ASX:KNL) (OTC:KBBRF).

To find out more, see my article "Top 3 Graphite Miners To Consider."

Conclusion

On the eve of the birth of the Tesla Model 3, an affordable mass market EV, I believe that the death of ICE car is near. Governments are saying so, ICE manufacturers are responding, and EV manufacturers, EV battery manufacturers, and EV metal miners are ramping up to be ready. The alternative to the ICE vehicle is the 100% battery electric vehicle (BEV). Hybrid vehicles (ICE/EV) will fill a short-term gap, but even they will soon be replaced by BEVs.

It's looking like diesel vehicles will be banned in most developed countries globally by 2030, and ICE vehicles by 2040. As long as governments give sufficient warning by acting now with long lead times, then the transition from ICE to hybrid to BEVs will be smooth. Alert investors will see that this change is now unstoppable -- especially given the legal risk governments now face by not acting to protect their citizens from pollution and carcinogens. No city wants to face a class action lawsuit from 100,000 victim's families.

Europe and China have taken the lead, along with India and California. Many cities, such as London, Paris, Mexico City, Madrid and Athens, are leading the way as well. And many others will soon follow.

I have given a very brief introduction to the sectors and leading companies to capitalize on this enormous trend that is only just at the beginning. Wise investors will see these changes are real and growing in momentum each day. They will then study each sector and create a diversified portfolio of potential winners.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYSE:ALB, ASX:ORE, ASX:GXY, ASX:PLS, TSX:LAC, TSXV:LIX, ASX:AJM, TSXV:CRE, ASX:EMH, TSXV:ILC, TSXV:NLC., GLENCORE (LSX:GLEN), KATANGA MINING (TSX:KAT), FORTUNE MINERALS (TSX:FT), ARDEA RESOURCES (ASX:ARL), FIRST COBALT (TSXV:FCC), SYRAH RESOURCES (ASX:SYR), KIBARAN RESOURCES (ASX:KNL).

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.