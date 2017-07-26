AmerisourceBergen: Safe And Steady Growth

If we assume the same dividend growth over the next three years, our growth model shows a 12.30% total annual return on the shares to 2021.

In my view, the shares of AmerisourceBergen (ABC) represent excellent value at these levels and I highly recommend that investors buy at these levels. I’ll go through my reasoning below by highlighting some of the elements of the financial history here. I’ll also attempt to forecast future prices by reviewing the illustrious history of dividend increases here. I’ll conclude by talking briefly about the stock itself. In my view, the risk-reward potential here is too compelling to pass up.

Financial Snapshot

It’s obvious that with a few exceptional years, Amerisource Bergen has grown dramatically over the past six years. Revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 11% and net income is up at a CAGR of about 12.5%. This is always a good sign in my view, because it’s a sign of a scalable business. Marginal revenue is thrown directly to the bottom line.

There certainly has been some inevitable volatility in the business since 2011, the most obvious example of which is 2015, when the company delivered a loss of about $138 million. Less relevant than the short term noise from year to year is how management reacts to that noise. In my view, management at AmerisourceBergen have demonstrated themselves to be very shareholder friendly. Although there was some dilution in 2015, share count is down about 18.5% from 2011 to now. Management has returned about $8.5 billion to shareholders since 2011 (~$7.3 billion from stock buybacks, the balance in ever rising dividend payments). In my view, this is an absolutely critical precondition to invest in a given company. Management must demonstrate themselves to be shareholder friendly. In my view, AmerisourceBergen’s management team is extremely shareholder friendly.

Although it’s up quite a bit over the past few years, I’m actually not overly concerned about the debt levels here for a few reasons. First, the level of long term debt and equivalents has dropped by about $368 million (or 8%) over the past 18 months. Second, most of the debt (64%) is due after 2020, suggesting little risk of an upcoming problem. Finally, the company has a cash hoard of about 62% of outstanding debt. Thus, in my view, the risk of a short term credit or liquidity crisis is quite low.

Modelling the Future Price

I think the financial past of a company can offer some insight into what’s likely to happen in future. That said, investors buy a stream of future cash flows, and thus we must try to predict what’s likely to happen in future. Whenever I try my hand at prediction, I like to engage in a ceteris paribus assumption: meaning that I will hold all constant except the variable that I consider to be the “driver” of value. In this case, that variable is the dividend, so I’ll hold all else (like yield) constant and grow the dividend at a reasonable rate.

The company has grown its dividend 11% CAGR for the past twelve years, and I see no sign of that trend abating anytime soon. The demographic trends and the ongoing relationship with Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) is such that there’s still growth here. Thus, I see little risk in predicting the dividend to continue to grow at a CAGR of about 11% for the next three years.

When I grow the dividend in this way, I generate a compounded return of about 12.3% over the next four years, which I consider to be a decent and safe return relative to the low risks here.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for ABC turned bullish when it closed above $92.00 on July 24. This signals a bullish breakout from a downward price channel on the daily charts which began June 22. From here, we see the shares rising to $104.00 over the next three months.

Today, we may buy ABC call options, which will provide us with approximately 15x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $92.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $104.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe ABC is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

As I’ve said many times, investors rarely access the future cash flows of a company directly, but do so through the public markets. The problem (and opportunity) is that the shares often trade according to rules that seem to make little sense, because they seem to bear no relationship to the health of the underlying business. In my view, it makes sense to only ever buy shares that are “pessimistically” priced, meaning that they are priced at a discount to the overall market. The reason for this is that when the market predicts great things for the future of a business, the business will eventually (and inevitably) disappoint. When the shares are already at a discount, there’s far less downside in my view. Although they are up about 9% over the past twelve months, the shares of AmerisourceBergen still trade at a significant (33%) discount to the overall market. That, along with the exceptional growth profile is why I recommend that investors buy at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ABC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.