Alphabet Has Expensive Hobbies With Its 'Other Bets'

As long as Alphabet can maintain $5 billion or more quarterly operating profits from advertising, it can afford to spend on moonshot projects.

However, the hobbies in Other Bets could probably eventually become accretive diversification businesses for Alphabet.

The 9-figure quarterly operating losses on Other Bets are obviously a drag on Alphabet's bottom line.

This might partly be because of its persistent losses on its expensive hobbies under its Other Bets segment.

A larger number of negative reaction to Alphabet’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) earnings report is why its shares sank lower. It also did not help that Reuters published an article saying investors are unhappy with the rising Traffic Acquisition Costs [TAC] of Google. I don't mind the increasing TAC.

The other thing that could also be hurting investor confidence on Alphabet is its ‘Other Bets’ segment. This unit remains a costly set of hobbies that is dragging Alphabet's bottom line.

Our friends at Statista posted a chart below that illustrates why Other Bets might be one of the reasons why Alphabet's shares dipped yesterday. Even though the company has sold its robotics division to SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), the Other Bets segment still posted $772 million in operating losses in Q2.

The 9-figure quarterly operating losses on other bets like Access, Calico, CapitalG, Nest, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X could be a depressing (not inspiring) thing for some Alphabet investors. Waymo now has a paper valuation of $70 billion, but it is still obviously one of those costly hobbies right now. Waymo is not yet accretive to Alphabet.

For the first two quarters of this year, Alphabet’s Other Bets already caused operating losses of more than $1.5 billion. Unlike the overhead costs incurred in TAC, which helps generate more revenue and net income, Other Bets is costly spending that has no guaranteed future reward.

Nevertheless, as long as Google dominates the digital advertising industry, it can continuously afford to spend on expensive hobbies. Sometimes hobbies could become hit businesses. They could eventually reduce Alphabet’s over-dependence on digital advertising.

A little history flashback should remind us that the Google search engine was also once just a little hobby/project of doctorate students named Sergey Brin and Larry Page. Both are now multi-billionaires because of their hobby project.

Google’s Advertising-Related Revenue Is Massive

Alphabet’s managers can afford to waste $3 billion (or more) in annual operating losses on Other Bets because Google generates massive amounts of advertising-related income. Our friends at Statista again have published the size of Google’s share of the global digital advertising industry. The chart illustrates the 2016 numbers, but Statista expects Google’s advertising revenue to hit $90 billion this year.

Google touts 44% of the 2016 global digital advertising industry. This is in spite of the fact that Google has zero advertising business inside China - the second-largest market for the digital advertising industry. Due to Google’s 2011 refusal to bow down to China’s political overlords, all of its web and mobile apps are still blocked in China.

If Google will only kowtow with the censorship-minded politicians of China, I would bet that Google can also get 30% share of the $75 billion/year digital advertising industry in that country. Google’s unfriendly attitude to Chinese rules gave rise to Chinese firms like Baidu (BIDU).

New Native AdSense Program Could Boost Google’s Advertising Revenue

I discussed last week that the AdSense program is the heart and soul of Google’s advertising success. Alphabet’s clever launch of its AdSense Native ads strategy should further increase its revenue from advertising. Native advertising are now the go-to ad format for digital advertisers. Digital display ads and programmatic ad formats are declining.

Content publishers/owners who operate websites and mobile apps will love AdSense Native Ads. It is Google’s way to deliver non-annoying ad placements that can blend-in more accurately within a site or mobile app’s content. The more sophisticated content-relative focus of AdSense Native Ads should not provoke people to use ad-blocking software.

Going forward, I expect more website owners to use AdSense Native Ads instead of the old Google AdWords banners that Seeking Alpha loves using on its website. Some contributors and readers still use ad-blocking software because Seeking Alpha’s article page still carries six Google ad banners that are usually not content-relative.

Look at the example below, the old AdSense ad placement algorithm still keeps placing non-relevant ad banners on my Amazon article at Seeking Alpha. Seeking Alpha and Google are already making tons of money on this old AdSense algorithm, I am excited to see the revenue numbers after a global roll-out of AdSense Native Ads.

(Source: Motek Moyen)

Due to the enhanced content-relative accuracy possible in AdSense Native Ads, I expect Google to continue to dominate web and mobile advertising for many years to come.

Going forward, Alphabet's 2017 ad revenue could hit $100 billion. Then next year, it will hit $115 billion, and after that $127 billion.

Final Thoughts

I unloaded more than 50% of my GOOG shares prior to the earnings release. I will patiently wait for the stock to settle lower to find another cheaper entry point. I’ll sit on the fence and watch if the sell-side team could successfully bully down the GOOG/GOOGL bulls.

In spite of its expensive hobbies, Alphabet remains a compelling addition to your long-term growth portfolio. The evolution of AdSense to a more content-relative ad placement program should help AdSense account-using websites and mobile app developers to improve their revenue.

More revenue from Google’s AdSense ad placements should encourage site publishers to create more content. The more online/mobile content that is created, the more hosts there will be where Google can automatically deliver ad banners, text ads, and produce search results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.