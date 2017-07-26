Undervalued Aristocrats: Exclusive Dividend Aristocrat Buy And Sell Recommendations From Sure Dividend

Plus fair value estimates and expected total returns for all 51 Dividend Aristocrats.

Get actionable buy and sell recommendations on the Dividend Aristocrats.

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for Undervalued Aristocrats, a new Marketplace service by Sure Dividend).

I'm excited to tell you about our new Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service, Undervalued Aristocrats.

Why Undervalued Aristocrats?

The underlying investment philosophy behind Undervalued Aristocrats is that high quality dividend growth stocks purchased at fair or better prices and held for the long run will produce superior returns.

The 3 keys to the strategy above are:

High quality dividend growth stocks Purchased at fair or better prices Held for the long run

To this end, we focus exclusively on Dividend Aristocrats. Why Dividend Aristocrats?

Because they have 25+ consecutive years of dividend growth... And they have historically outperformed the market with less risk.

Source: S&P Fact Sheet

By selecting only from great businesses, we are more likely to perform well over the long run.

But investing in great businesses alone is not enough. They must be purchased at or preferably below their fair value.

Identifying great businesses is only a part of the investment process. Buying below fair value is just as important.

Undervalued Aristocrats includes a spreadsheet (updated weekly) with fair value and estimated total return for all 51 Dividend Aristocrats.

Building from there, we issue actionable buy and sell recommendations based on quantitative valuation and deep qualitative analysis once a week.

In a vacuum, these recommendations are valuable. They become more valuable in conjunction with our to-the-point portfolio building guide.

In addition, you get exclusive chat access with me (Ben Reynolds) and other avid dividend growth investors.

Benefit From Our Experience

Here’s a little about me and the other authors and researchers of Sure Dividend and Undervalued Aristocrats, by the way. I have been running Sure Dividend full time since 2014. Sure Dividend focuses exclusively on high quality dividend growth stocks.

I've personally written and researched or edited more than 1,000 articles on dividend growth investing in this time period, as well as answered many, many questions for Sure Dividend readers related to dividend growth stocks.

In addition to me, Sure Dividend and Undervalued Aristocrats also has research and articles from Bob Ciura and Nicholas McCullum. Both are experts in analyzing, valuing, and communicating about dividend growth stocks and investing in general. This shows in their excellent work and articles which you can find on Seeking Alpha under the Sure Dividend name.

Introductory Offer

If you are looking to invest in the strongest dividend growth stocks only when they are trading at fair or better prices - and want to know when to sell - then try Undervalued Aristocrats today.

Note: We are offering Undervalued Aristocrats for the introductory price of just $25/month or $200/year. This offer expires July 31st. The price will never again be this low.

There's no risk due to our 2-week free trial, but there is serious upside to investing in high quality dividend growth stocks trading at a discount to fair value.

Click here to take advantage of our low introductory price and start your 2 week free trial now. This offer expires July 31st.

I look forward to hearing from you in our chat room!

Thanks,

Ben Reynolds

Sure Dividend

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.