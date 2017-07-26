PTY Could Still Trend Higher

The purpose of this article is to determine the attractiveness of Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) as an investment option. To do so, I will review PTY's recent performance, unique characteristics and holdings, and current trends in the market in an attempt to determine where PTY may be headed as we move closer to 2018.

First, a little about PTY. The fund's objective is to seek high current income, with capital preservation and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. This fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in a combination of corporate debt obligations, both short and long term, corporate income-producing securities, and income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers, such as the U.S. government securities, municipal securities and mortgage-backed securities. PTY is currently trading at $16.81/share and pays a monthly dividend of $.13/share, which translates to an annual yield of 9.28%. Year to date PTY is up over 17%, excluding dividends. Coupled with its distribution, the fund has returned over 20% to shareholders for the year. When compared to iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGG), which has returned about 2.50% this year once dividends are accounted for, PTY is clearly outperforming. When compared to other Pimco funds such as PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK), PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS), and PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP), the results are more mixed with PTY outperforming PTY, under-performing PGP, and returning roughly the same as RCS. However, I will outline below a few reasons why PTY is a better investment going forward.

First, interest rates continue to stay low which has brought investors back in to high-yielding debt funds. PTY comfortably meets this criteria with an almost 10% yield, and is actually the third highest yielding closed-end fund in Pimco's portfolio. If investors are screening solely on yield alone, PTY would be one of the top options. Also, it is important to note the two funds currently yielding more than PTY, RCS ad PHK, have cut their distributions earlier this year, which led to steep drops in share price, boosting the yield percentage. Therefore, given their history, I view PTY as the top choice because its yield, while not quite as high, has proven more reliable. Additionally, there is a possibility of interest rates staying low for longer than anticipated, which could be a boon to most Pimco funds, including PTY. While many analysts expect the Fed to raise rates again this year, during Yellen's July statement, she said the Fed was "paying close attention to the recent weakness of inflation" and that "persistent weakness could lead the Fed to raise interest rates more slowly." Initiating positions now could set up investors for a big gain heading in to the new year if the Fed puts the brakes on further hikes.

Second, PTY has a few other unique characteristics that some of the other popular Pimco funds do not have. According to Morningstar's analysis, PTY has positive undistributed net investment income (UNII) of over $.16/share. Compared to the funds I mentioned previously, RCS, PHK, and PGP, this compares to UNII's of -.04/share, -.13/share, and -.22/share, respectively. This helps explain why these three funds have experienced distribution cuts, while PTY has not. PTY is not only generating positive income for the fund, but it is generating an amount that exceeds its current distribution. This leads me to believe a distribution increase could be possible in the future, which is a huge distinction since many Pimco funds have gone in the other direction. On top of all that, PTY has a low total expense ratio, at .89%. This is the lowest of all Pimco closed end funds, as the other nineteen all have expenses in excess of 1%, with some exceeding 3%. Therefore, when compared to other funds, PTY is generating more UNII, providing more reliable distributions, and charging investors less for the privilege. These stats alone make PTY very attractive when compared to its peers.

Third, PTY is invested predominately in intermediate-term debt, with about two-thirds of its portfolio having maturities of 5 years or less, and over 40% with 3 years or less. Additionally, it's total leverage-adjusted effective duration is 4.76 years. These figures are important, especially in a rising rate environment. As the debt matures, the fund managers will be able to re-invest at the higher prevailing rates, so shorter term debt is more attractive right now. PTY has a nice balance and a good chunk maturing in the short-term, providing a nice hedge for the fund when the Fed decides to continue raising rates.

Of course, investing in PTY is not without risk. While I have laid out many positive facts about the fund, there are some drawbacks. To start, the fund does trade a premium to net asset value (NAV) at over 13%. While many Pimco funds trade at higher amounts, this is still a hefty premium, and leaves investor's capital at risk if the fund beings to trade closer to NAV. Additionally, while the Fed has displayed a more cautious tone, the likelihood of a rate hike at the end of the year is strong, and if the Fed decides to increase rates sooner, or by a larger increment, than expected, it could send high-yielding funds down sharply as investors exit for safer alternatives that will start paying more. However, I feel PTY's performance and outlook justify its current premium and given the Fed's track record over the past few years, I do not expect them to do anything with respect to interest rates that will spook the market.

Bottom line: PTY has had a strong run since the beginning of the year, and is poised to move higher as rates stay low and debt funds remain in favor. PTY bests alternative Pimco funds with the lowest total annual expense and highest yield for a fund that has not seen a distribution cut in 2017. With many Pimco funds trading at very high premiums to NAV and earning negative UNII, PTY is a safe choice for investors as its premium is more reasonable and the fund earns positive UNII. Therefore, I would encourage investors to take a serious look at this fund.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.