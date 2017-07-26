3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: July 26, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep up with the rapid-moving world of biotech and pharmaceutical research.

Bristol-Myers looking to improve the use of Opdivo across all indications

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) currently has a blockbuster of blockbusters in the immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo, having gained marketing approval across an array of tumor types. Their studies continue in a broad range of non-approved indications, perhaps most notably in trying to keep pace with Merck's (MRK) pembrolizumab in tumors harboring DNA damage repair dysfunction.

But work to improve the finer details of therapy must also continue. Recently, BMY announced that their supplemental submission to the FDA has been accepted. They are seeking approval for a new dosing regimen, which will deliver 480 mg once every 4 weeks instead of 240 mg once every two weeks.

Looking forward: If the FDA approves this dosing regimen, it could be significant benefit for patients, as small as the change sounds. First, I think it's plausible that they'll receive approval in this line, since these drugs have long half-lives and relatively few immediate side effects. Most of the risk of toxicity comes after weeks of therapy. And if you're a cancer patient who can reduce your travel burden down to once per month, that can make a big difference for you. In my hometown, you'd likely have to drive about 2 or 3 hours one way to reach a site that you can get infusional nivolumab from. Twice a month may not sound like a big deal to some, but it can be huge, especially for people in rural areas.

Roche and Shionogi make progress in flu drug

In many cases, the flu can be prevented with the administration of a vaccine. However, patients who do contract the flu can receive an antiviral drug called Tamiflu (oseltamivir), which is owned by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF).

Last February, though, RHHBF entered into a licensing agreement with Shionogi & Co (OTCPK:SGIOF), a Japanese pharmaceutical developer, to study a novel cap-dependent endonuclease inhibitor, which the companies hope will represent a step forward from the older neuraminidase inhibitors like Tamiflu.

Recently, SGIOF announced positive top-line data from the phase 3 CAPSTONE-1 study, showing that their new drug, S-033188, was better than placebo and Tamiflu in the reduction of viral burden in flu patients who are otherwise healthy. The investigational compound also improved time to alleviation of symptoms compared with placebo, but it is unclear from the announcement how this compared with the Tamiflu arm, at this time.

Looking forward: Interesting findings that portend a favorable outcome for this drug. It would have been nice if S-033188 showed improvement compared with Tamiflu as far as symptom alleviation is concerned, as that could be a sticking point...why pay for a new drug if the one approved in 1999 can achieve similar symptom burden relief? Of course, we don't know much from the announcement just yet, so more details are needed.

Neuralstem crashes on unfavorable results

Neuralstem (CUR) has been working on a treatment for depression called NSI-189, and the company published the findings of a phase 1b result in 2016 which showed encouraging signals of efficacy in terms of control of major depressive disorder.

Unfortunately, CUR announced that a phase 2 study investigating this agent has failed to meet its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in depressive symptoms. While one of the doses of the drug showed a glimmer of benefit, this did not reach significance.

Other surveys used in the study to assess symptoms did suggest a significant benefit for NSI-189 over placebo, however. The company issued a press release that sounds fairly optimistic regarding how these data will look in the future.

Looking forward: This is a bit ambiguous. With the company losing over 50% of its market capitalization in one day, I expected massively negative results. To be sure, these findings were not a good look, but they weren't a spectacular failure, either. As far as I can tell, CUR is continuing development in depression. Unfortunately, now there is a big question about how they'll fund operations, as the company has less than one year's worth of expenses in cash and equivalents.

