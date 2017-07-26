Dividend Stock Analysis - Walgreens Boots Alliance

The Stock – Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NYSE:WBA):

In today’s dividend stock analysis, I wanted to review one of the staple in the retail pharmacy arena. It seems like you either see a Walgreens or CVS store at every corner in your hometown. So I selected the company with the largest market cap in the industry, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (“WBA”) to run through our stock screener.

Size and industry were not the only reasons why I selected WBA today. As dividend growth investors, we are constantly looking to add undervalued dividend growth stocks to our portfolios. Each month we review companies that are expected to increase their dividend in the coming month. During our review of July, we noticed that WBA announced a dividend increase. On July 12th, WBA announced their 42nd consecutive annual dividend increase when the company increased their quarterly dividend 6.8%. This increase continues strong dividend growth rate since 2000, which is best explained by this chart on the company’s investor relations website.

The ex-dividend date is not until August 18th, so there is plenty of time to initiate a position if the company fits our metrics. So this is a perfect time to perform a dividend stock analysis over this Dividend Aristocrat.

About Our Dividend Stock Screener

For those of you who are new followers, we run the Dividend Diplomat stock screener to identify potentially undervalued dividend growth stocks to analyze and potentially purchase. The Dividend Diplomats like to stick to 3 metrics when evaluating dividend stocks for considerations of a purchase. In our comparison, we will also compare the company we are analyzing to a competitor to gauge how the company performs in their respective industry, in addition to comparing them to the broader market. Here are the 3 metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: We like to look for a P/E ratio that is below the S&P 500. The reason why we look for this is to show signs of undervaluation. Payout Ratio: We further like to look for a company with a payout ratio of less than 60%. We choose 60% so the company has plenty of room to further expand their dividend in future years - it's that simple. Dividend Increase History: Additionally, we analyze companies that have a proven track record of increasing their dividend. We don't go straight for the Dividend Aristocrats, but you have to have recent history, including the prior period, of increasing that yield.

With these dividend stock screening metrics, we may include additional items for consideration; however, these companies must break through the 3 barriers above. Typically, we also compare the company we are analyzing against competitors in the industry. This analysis will compare WBA against a competitor that I know very well, CVS Corp (NYSE: CVS). This is the first time I have ever compared a company against another stock that I recently purchased (I initiated a positing in CVS in April)! Now, it is time to dive in and see the results of our analysis.



1.) Dividend Yield: We don’t set a specific floor for dividend yield when analyzing a company in our stock screener. Typically, we typically look for a company that has a dividend yield above the S&P 500. WBA’s dividend yield of ~2% at the time of the analysis is in line with the broader market. Further, it is 53 basis points lower than its competitor CVS. I was caught a little off guard by these results. Interesting.

2.) Payout Ratio: Typically, we use a 60% payout ratio threshold for stocks to pass our screener. WBA passes this metric with a lot of excess room as their payout ratio is only 31.94%. This should allow management to continue their strong dividend growth rate in the future. Their payout ratio is in line with CVS’s payout ratio, indicating that the industry typically maintains a lower payout ratio than others. WBA gets a pass and these results do not surprise me given the fact that WBA’s dividend yield is just in line with the broader market.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate and History: As I mentioned in the introduction, WBA is a Dividend Aristocrat and increased their dividend 6.8% in July. The dividend growth rate has slowed down compared to earlier years that saw WBA post double digit dividend growth; however, I still think a mid to high single digit annual increase is solid in the current environment. CVS, while not a Dividend Aristocrat, has been on a tear and has a five-year average dividend growth rate of 25.88%! Now that is a strong growth rate and similar to WBA’s recent trend, I would expect it to decrease over time. For the purposes of this metric, WBA passes based on their dividend track record.

4.) Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: For this metric, we look for the company’s P/E ratio to be lower than the broader market’s ratio to assess the current valuation of the company. Currently, the S&P 500’s P/E ratio is in the mid-20s area. WBA’s P/E ratio is 16X earnings, indicating that WBA passes the final metric of our analysis today. Interestingly, CVS has an even lower P/E ratio at the moment, as their ratio is 13.4X at the moment.

Dividend Stock Analysis Conclusion

This is a first for me over the years. WBA passes all three metrics of our stock screener, so I will be adding it to my August Watch List and will consider initiating a position before their ex-dividend date in August. But, WBA will not be the first company on my watch list. CVS also crushed our dividend stock screener and their metrics showed even better results for CVS. Compared to WBA, CVS’s P/E ratio was lower, dividend growth rate was higher, and dividend yield was higher as well.

While I will be watching both companies closely in the coming months since both passed our screener, if I had to select one company to invest in based on the current metrics, I would opt for CVS as they appear to be trading at a greater discount at the moment. Again, this is a first time this has happened!



What are your thoughts about WBA? Would you prefer to invest in WBA over CVS at the moment despite the fact that CVS appears to be trading at a better discount? Do you own shares of either company?

-The Dividend Diplomats

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a position in CVS, but will not initiate a position in the next 72 hours. I do not own a position in WBA.