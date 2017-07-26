Janet Yellen: 'I Like Her,' Says President Trump

In all the areas that Mr. Trump is interested in the stock market, the value of the dollar, and interest rates, Ms. Yellen has delivered what the Trump plan desires.

"She is a low-interest-rate person," Mr. Trump adds and admits to the fact that he thinks that she has done a good job.

Mr. Trump, in an interview, indicated that he is seriously considering the reappointment of Janet Yellen as chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Janet Yellen, current chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is one of two candidates mentioned by name yesterday by Mr. Trump in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, as a real possibility for reappointment to another term as chair.

The other name mentioned was Gary Cohn, Mr. Trump’s director of his National Economic Council. Mr. Cohn has been leading the search for the next chair. Ms. Yellen’s term is up on February 1, 2018.

“I like her; I like her demeanor. I think she’s done a good job,” Mr. Trump is quoted as saying.

And, why wouldn’t Mr. Trump like the performance. Under her leadership at the Fed, Mr. Trump has gotten almost everything he could ask for in terms of economic outcomes.

Arguably, the stock market performance since Mr. Trump has been elected has been helped along mightily by the policy of the Federal Reserve System.

The S&P 500 stock index has hit at least 31 new historic highs since the election was determined in early November. The market index is up just under 19 percent from just before the election.

Mr. Trump, once elected, stated that he really felt that the US dollar was too strong and he would be much happier with a lower value to the dollar.

Well, it now takes almost $1.1700 to buy one Euro, where around the middle of November it took only about $1.0500 to buy a Euro. This represents a decline of just over ten percent and takes the Euro back to a level it was at in 2015.

The US dollar index published in the Wall Street Journal was above 101.00 at that earlier time and is now just below 94.00, a seven percent decline.

Katie Martin writes in the Financial Times that “dollar bulls are giving up in herds.”

The target now is not the $1.00 for one Euro that we were talking about earlier, the target now seems to be $1.20 for one Euro. This according to sources provided by Ms. Martin.

As far as interest rates are concerned. Mr. Trump, in his interview with the Wall Street Journal, states: “I’d like to see rates stay low. She’s historically been a low-interest-rate person.”

Here the record is not so favorable as the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note was as low as 1.80 percent in early November and now stands just over 2.30 percent.

However, there was a time, earlier this year, when even the bond guru Bill Gross believed that the market was taking the 10-year yield above 2.60 percent, its break out level and going much higher.

But, interest rates dropped since then and the bond market does not seem to be much interested in seeing longer-term yields go higher at the present time. Investors do not see Ms. Yellen and the Fed moving much more aggressively in the interest rate area and even though the Federal Reserve has been talking about the restructuring of its balance sheet, it still argues that it will err on the side of ease if reducing its securities portfolio causes any disruptions in the market.

So, what more could Mr. Trump want than what he is getting in Ms. Yellen at the present time?

“She is in the running, absolutely,” Mr. Trump contends.

Ms. Yellen has only responded that if she is asked to serve another term, “It is certainly something that I would discuss with the president, obviously.”

We’ll see.

