The Hershey Company: A Sugar Fueled Zombie

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has just reported earnings and the Street is reacting with volatility. I will be clear and state unequivocally the this stock continues to be a name I would love to own if it were ever cheap enough to yield 3.5%, but I don't see it getting there. While it was helped that in conjunction with this earnings report the dividend was raised a sweet 6%, the stock is overpriced. We had a pullback last year which knocked the stock back a bit, but was still too steep for my tastes. I mean right now we are trading at $107 per share, which is 37 times current earnings. That is a premium valuation assigned to a name that is barely growing. This is just not good enough to attract my investment, especially when the stock has traded sideways for years. The stock saw a huge boost back when Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) made a bid to buy the company for $23 billion. Hershey is still riding that wave. If it ever returns to prices before that bid, I would want to own the name for dividend income. That said, the name had a strong quarter.

What do I mean by a so-called trade war? Well first, let's all realize that this is truly a slow growth company. With that realization, we can put the results in context. Let's start with sales. Net sales were $1.66 billion, and actually rose just 1.2% year-over-year, demonstrating the very slow tortoise like pace of growth. These sales were however in line with consensus analyst expectations. Of course, currency accounted for a 0.3% headwind, so on a constant dollar basis sales were up 1.5%. Slow growth in sales is better than no growth but we must remember that this name is priced at a premium valuation.

To justify such a premium valuation earnings must be growing at a very sizable rate. But this is simply not the case. While currency is still a risk but it has been mitigated over the last year or so. This is evidenced by a reduced currency impact each quarter. To bolster revenues the company has pricing power but can also be either helped or harmed by direct trade. Here in Q2 we saw an impact in a net price realization which was a 0.1 point benefit. Volume was up 1.2 points due to sales growth and contribution from the acquisition of barkThins of 0.5 points. Another thing to note was that total advertising and related consumer marketing expense was flat year-over-year. I will add that selling, marketing and administrative expenses dropped 3.7% in the quarter. This well-controlled spending lead to margins widening nicely to 47.1% from 45.5% last year. The rise in sales coupled with the decline in expenses not only expanded margins, but of course led to strong profit. Overall strong performance led to Q2 net income of $203.5 million, or $0.95 versus $146 million, or $0.68 per share last year. This growth is definitely deserving of a strong valuation, but nearly 40 times earnings is a stretch. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $1.09, beating consensus by $0.19. These earnings were up 28% from last year.

Looking ahead, the company expects constant dollar sales for 2017 to grow about 1%, below initial guidance of 2 to 3%. Earnings after adjustments should grow 7% to 9% to $4.72 to $4.81. Well full year earnings were $4.41 on an adjusted basis last year. Taking the high end of $4.81, we would be seeing a $0.40 increase, or a 9% increase in earnings. At 37 times current earnings, or in this case, 23 times the highest end of earnings, I don't think the valuation is justified. If we somehow get to around $90, this name is a better value buy. I don't see it going that low, but that is where I would be a buyer.

