Model 3 Event: What I Will Be Watching

In this article, I share the list of items that I'll be watching for attentively and explain why they are important to my financial projections.

We have so much to find out during the event, and each detail may affect factors that are important to long-term investors.

Tesla's (TSLA) future depends on Model 3. My followers know that I have long said that obsessing over quarterly Model S and Model X unit sales, although may be useful to short-term traders, is a futile exercise for long-term investors. They never, and will never, generate enough cash flow to justify the company's current ~$60 billion enterprise value, alone. Their primary purpose was to introduce the Tesla brand to the world, prove that an all-electric car can be compelling, and create an environment where the mass-market car is hotly anticipated. They did their job.

Enter, Stage Left: Model 3

The following graph presents my quarterly revenue projections for Tesla through 2018. I included a general overview of my assumptions my article, When Will Tesla Join The S&P 500?, and a detailed presentation by product and service line is provided to Tesla Forum subscribers.

Source: Author's detailed projections

In order to put Model 3's significance to Tesla in perspective, the following table shows the percentage of revenue from Model 3 in each of the quarters presented above.

As the above table shows, I expect revenue from Model 3 to comprise one-third of total revenue in 4Q17 and nearly 50% of total revenue in 2018. Tesla Energy revenue is not presented in the above table.

Readers should note that the numbers presented above are simply projections based on my understanding of Tesla's plans, the competitor landscape, projected demand for the company's products, and the company's ability to ramp up production without major issues. These numbers are subject to change as the future unfolds and more details become available.

Friday's event is important. Management will unveil further details that will most likely impact the number of reservations, and therefore, my demand projections for Model 3.

As Model 3 is an important component of Tesla's projected results for the foreseeable future, I present the following list of items that I believe are significant for financial modeling purposes and sensitivity analysis.

Average Selling Price ("ASP")

Given the long waiting list and management commentary that the list is getting longer every week, I expect Model 3 to be sold out well into 2019. The unofficial Model 3 counter, which is based on an algorithm created by a "group of geeks," is currently estimating the number of reservations at nearly 550,000 with an estimated delivery date of April 2019 for new reservations. This is a reasonable timeline estimate, unless if Tesla revises its 2018 production target upward, which I believe is within the realms of possibility but very much less than likely.

If we assume that demand for Model 3 is likely to exceed the number of units Tesla can supply through 2018, the ASP then becomes an important factor for the revenue projection. In the most recent earnings call, management guided to an ASP of $42,000, but I expect the actual ASP to be slightly higher as I believe management is underestimating option uptake (especially enhanced autopilot and full self-driving options) and customers' preference for longer range (i.e. bigger and more expensive battery).

Autonomy

Model 3's level of autonomy will certainly affect demand.

Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), which is a subsidiary of Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), recently announced that its upcoming 2018 model of A8, priced at more than $100,000, would include Level 3 autonomy, dubbed the traffic jam pilot, in "slow-moving traffic at speeds up to 37 mph on freeways and highways where a physical barrier separates the two carriageways." Sounds like the traffic jam pilot will come with a lot of caveats, but it's a move in the right direction nonetheless.

What will be Tesla's response to Audi? There are a lot of rumors, including spaceship-like steering controls, but nobody knows for sure yet, except for maybe Elon Musk. This is why I'll be intently listening to any possible announcements around autonomy during Friday's event.

Production Plan

In a recent tweet (included below), management guided to 30 Model 3 cars produced in July, 100 in August, 1,500 in September, and 20,000 in December.

In other words, Tesla is on schedule to achieve its previous guidance of "5,000 units per week by the end of 2017, and 10,000 units per week at some point in 2018." My financial model currently anticipates Tesla will reach a Model 3 production rate of 5,000 units per week in early 1Q18, and 10,000 units per week in 4Q18, but this is subject to change as more data and guidance become available.

Battery Size

Although rumors have been swirling around, Tesla has not yet announced how large the Model 3 battery will be. This is important, because bigger batteries allow longer range, which is important to customers, and therefore, to projected demand. Will Model 3 beat Chevy Bolt's EPA-estimated range of 238 miles? We'll find out on Friday.

Battery size is important, because it allows me to estimate how many cars Tesla can possibly produce for a given level of Gigafactory output at the pack level, or it allows me to estimate how many Gigafactories Tesla would need to build for a given level of car production. Average battery size by product is an important input in my financial model and serves as a reasonableness check.

Other

Aside from the major topics that I listed above, I'll keep my ears open for any unlikely announcements around Gigafactory 1 progress and capacity, Gigafactory 2 ramp up, timelines for Gigafactories 3, 4, 5, and 6, timeline for Supercharger v3 with ~10-15 minute fast charging, any improvements to battery life, any reductions to battery costs and costs of other components, and any other announcements around new products and services.

Bottom Line

Friday's event is significant for financial modeling purposes. My projections currently suffer from high variability necessarily subject to various sensitivity analyses, but during this event, I expect a trove of new data points and management guidance that may allow me to update my projections to better estimate the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.