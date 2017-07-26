Chipotle: Next Circle?

Chipotle (CMG) has had a good comeback after its problems in 2015, both regarding its operations as well as its share price. The most recent news out of Virginia has made the company's shares slump again, thus the upwards trend could start anew in the near future.

Chipotle came under pressure recently, after more than 100 people reported being ill after eating at a Chipotle restaurant in Virginia last week. Norovirus was found as a reason for the illness in at least two patients. Unlike the problems Chipotle had one and a half years ago, this time the reason was found soon: A sick employee caused the infections.

Having sick people come to work isn't smart in the restaurant business, but that is a problem Chipotle could tackle easily, if the problems originated in its supply chain that would be a much bigger problem.

Chipotle is just recovering from the aftermath of the 2015 problems, showing strong top line growth and being able to increase its earnings once again. Last quarter's revenue increase of 17% was based on comps sales growing by a little more than eight percent (due to relatively easy comps from 2016) as well as due to the impact of new restaurant openings, which continue at a strong pace (of about 50 restaurants per quarter).

CMG Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Chipotle's quarterly revenues have now climbed back almost to the pre-crisis levels of $1.2 billion, a level that will very likely be broken next year: With another 5% comps increase and 200 more restaurant openings, Chipotle's sales in Q2 2018 should come in a little bit above $1.3 billion.

Along with higher revenues Chipotle is finally increasing its profits again as well: During the second quarter the company earned $70 million, more than 170% more than in the comparable quarter last year.

Along with Chipotle's earnings its cash flows are recovering as well, the company produced operating cash flows of $240 million during the first six months of the year, whilst free cash flows totaled $130 million over the same time. Excluding further growth during the year, this means about $260 million in annual free cash flows, which means Chipotle trades at about 40 times this year's free cash flows.

CMG Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

When we account for the fact that Chipotle used to trade well above 50 times free cash flows repeatedly in the past, and that free cash flows will likely continue to grow at a steady pace over the foreseeable future as Chipotle's comps and thus also its margins improve further, Chipotle's shares are not very expensive right now.

CMG PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

At 31 times forward earnings, Chipotle is trading at the lowest valuation in one and a half years, although that is still not a low valuation in absolute terms. When we factor in the potential for new store openings, further comps sales increases (which in turn push margins higher), new concepts such as its pizza business, paying 31 times forward earnings might be a good deal in the long run.

Chipotle was trading at $500 per share just a couple of weeks ago, since the most recent Virginia issue will likely not have a long term impact, shares could recover substantially from the current level in the next couple of months. Even if shares make it only half way back (to $420), investors would be looking at a 20% share price increase.

Takeaway

Chipotle continues to recover, new restaurants are being opened, cash is once again starting to build up, and shares trade at the lowest valuation in quite some time.

For those not afraid of some risk Chipotle looks interesting at its 52 week low, as it may not take very much for shares to climb back up to where they traded a couple of weeks ago.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CMG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.