Woori Bank: Newly Privatized, Undervalued, And Hitting On All Cylinders

Background: Current investment conditions

Although I am on record as saying that multiples for the US market are structurally higher than they used to be, I still agree with most of the rest of the investment community that current valuations for US stocks are on the rich side. Furthermore, it is broadly true that lower starting valuations mean higher future returns. The US has been a significant global outlier over the last couple of years in this respect, and it won’t continue forever. Consequently, I have been looking abroad for better deals. My last article profiled Air New Zealand (ANZFF) and before that I examined Tecnoglass (TGLS) out of Colombia. In this article, I’ll take a look at unjustly neglected Woori Bank (WF).

All figures unless otherwise noted are taken from the 2016 annual report, the 2016 20-F, or the 1Q 2017 quarterly report. Currency is in Korean won unless otherwise noted.

Basics

Woori Bank is the smallest of four major Korean banks. It was taken over by the Korean government in 2001, in the aftermath of the Asian financial crisis. Over the following sixteen years, the Korean government tried to privatize it four times, but the first three attempts failed for lack of interested buyers. As a state-controlled entity, many business decisions were made for political reasons, resulting in poor metrics for the company.

In December 2014, Lee Kwang-goo became CEO and initiated a strong push for privatization, which meant a turnaround in operations.

Over the next two years, numbers improved remarkably, and in late 2016, the Korean Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC), the majority shareholder of the bank, sold off ~30% of the shares to a consortium of Korean financial companies, effectively returning the bank to private control.

"Woori Bank will be able to establish a new governance structure free from government meddling. It is likely improve business efficiency and focus more on profitability." — Han Jeong-tae, analyst with Hana Financial Investment

Now free of direct government control, CEO Lee can steer the bank in a more profitable direction. Already the bank has seen significant improvements in growth, risk control, and profitability, and I expect more to come.

Why Woori is mispriced, and why it won’t last

Woori Bank currently operates with a P/B of ~0.6, which is too low. The main reason for the mispricing is that until recently, the bank was state-controlled. Privatization has changed the game. But the company’s situation is not well-known in the US. For example, no analysts cover the stock as far as I can tell, and the last SA article on Woori is from 2012, in spite of tremendous changes to the business, a NYSE listing, and an 86% 1-year return. As the latter statistic indicates, the mispricing is already in the process of being corrected, and continued strong results won’t be ignored.

The other factor weighing on the stock price is that KDIC still owns ~20% of Woori Bank and is in the process of selling it off, regularly putting large blocks of shares onto the open market. Once this overhead supply clears, there will be even more upward pressure on the price.

Let me review several areas that should drive improved results over the next year or two.

Fintech/WiBee platform

Recognizing that banking is changing rapidly, moving from brick-and-mortar to technology and the cloud, Woori Bank has launched a tech platform called WiBee. The idea is obviously inspired by Tencent’s WeChat app, which is universal in China. WiBee is in fact partnered with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), and has many of the same functions as WeChat. It combines financial services like electronic banking, payments, insurance, and foreign exchange with more social services like magazine subscriptions, messaging, and online shopping. It lets users accumulate mileage points and use online coupons. No other bank in Korea has anything like this platform, and if it takes off the way WeChat has in China, it could be a significant growth driver for the company. Currently, WiBee has about 3+ million users.

Additionally, Woori owns 10% of K Bank, which launched in April to become the first internet-only bank in South Korea.

International expansion

Woori Bank has subsidiaries in 10 countries and branches in another 19. Four of these units — in the Philippines, Vietnam, India, and Iran — were new in 2016. Woori is targeting SE Asia particularly, South Korea’s “near abroad” where GDP growth is expected to be high over the next several years.

(source: IMF)

Again, this is the most significant international expansion by any Korean bank. Korean businesses operating overseas are natural customers for these subsidiaries. As such, this aspect of the business may be a significant driver of growth in the coming years.

Fee income

Woori would like to derive more of its income from non-interest sources. They can cross-sell life insurance, mutual funds, and wealth management to retail customers. Korea is an aging society, so wealth management and retirement-related financial planning services are a growth segment. Pension services, investment banking, derivatives trading, and foreign exchange can be cross-sold to corporate clients. Here, the consortium of Korean financial companies that collectively own a plurality of the shares of the bank provide alliances and customer leads.

Risk management

Woori has made strong efforts to tighten risk control procedures. In the last year, they tightened mortgage lending criteria in the face of record Korean household debt, and shrank exposure to bubbly industries like construction and shipping. Their annual report details a couple of cases where they avoided large losses by refusing to lend to dodgy corporate entities. These efforts have paid off handsomely over the last two years:

Woori is also developing big-data or fintech-style credit-evaluation methods of its customers.

Another big emphasis heading into privatization has been strengthening the capital position. The bank now meets international Basel III standards with CET1 ratio of 10.5 and Tier 1 ratio of 12.7.

Cost control

Under state control, Woori became a little bloated, and 2016 saw a wave of layoffs, with a one-time surge in associated costs. That said, they’ve also given their employees a raise, and growth requires manpower, so the actual numbers of employees haven’t changed that much. The bank is streamlining back-office administrative tasks to achieve some cost savings. G&A for 1Q17 is lower than for 1Q16.

The efficiency ratio has fallen from 68.4 in 2014 to 66.2 in 2015, ticking up marginally to 66.5 in 2016. Though it’s not representative of full-year figures, the figure for 1Q17 is 31.1 vs. 38.3 a year earlier.

Results so far: Progress, but a long way to go

Increased profitability over the last two years has mainly come through the old-fashioned method of net interest income. That said, NIM is at an unspectacular 1.71%. If and when interest rates begin rising, this will improve.

ROA and ROE are likewise improving but currently anemic. 1Q17 figures are considerable improvements but may not be representative for the full year. (Most recent update was for 1H17 net income greater than 1 trillion won; FY2016 net income was 1.2 trillion won.) I don’t mind that these figures are as weak as they are because that gives room for management to improve the operation of the bank and thus justify a higher stock price.

Valuation

On absolute measures, with P/E of 10.3 and P/B of 0.6, Woori Bank is valued quite conservatively. In Korea, though, valuations are systematically lower. Here is a comparison of the large Korean banks:

Name Symbol P/E ‘16 P/B ROA ROE Div Yld Woori Bank WF 10.4 0.64 0.48% 6.27 % 2.66% Shinhan Financial Group SHG 8.2 0.76 0.78% 9.76% 1.42% KB Financial Group KB 9.0 0.72 0.70% 8.20% 2.16% Hana Financial Group HNFGF 10.5 0.63 0.41% 5.86% 2.19%

(source: TD Ameritrade, FactSet, author’s calculations. TD Ameritrade numbers are more consistent with WF’s financials, so I used those except for HNFGF, where I used FactSet, and for WF dividends, which I calculated myself.)

On a P/E basis, it might appear that Woori Bank is valued slightly high relative to comps. However, they just reported a very impressive 1H17, with net income more than doubling from the previous half-year. That makes the TTM P/E 8.1 on something like a 100% EPS growth rate, and a TTM ROE of 7.83%. If the P/E were simply to rise to 9, that is 10% upside; at a still-conservative 10, it is 23% upside.

On a P/B basis, Woori is valued at the same level as Hana, in spite of the fact that its EPS growth, ROE and dividend are more attractive. However, I believe this is turning around, and there is no reason Woori cannot reach a P/B of at least 0.7, in line with its superior competition. (Plus, Hana is expanding its multiple too.)

In addition, growth initiatives increased the equity by 6.2% last year, and a simple repeat of that performance would do the same this year. (The latest half-year results would add about 5%, less dividends to be paid.) In addition, Woori paid a 2.7% dividend in the last twelve months.

In the next twelve months, then, a rough calculation of the upside in the stock on a P/B basis might be

Current share price 52.00 Current P/B 0.64 Target P/B 0.7 Increase due to growth in equity 6% 55.12 Increase due to multiple expansion 9% 60.29 Upside 16%

Much of this increase is due to the multiple expansion, and given the trajectory of the stock currently, that may not take twelve months.

Recapping the results of these different valuation methods:

P/B to 0.7 16% P/E to 9 10% P/E to 10 23% dividend yield 2.7% total return (low) 12.7% total return (high) 25.7%

I should emphasize that all these targets are extremely conservative: if P/B went to 1, or P/E to 15, the upside is obviously much higher. And there is every reason to think WF will continue to grow.

Downside protection is provided by the exceedingly low multiples the stock trades at currently. With the business impetus from privatization, and the end of selling by KDIC, I just cannot see the multiples staying this low indefinitely.

A more left-field possibility is a buyout or merger. Korea has seen a wave of financial-firm consolidation recently, and Woori’s annual report anticipates this continuing. At current low valuations, Woori might be a takeover target. I don’t know if the Korean government would allow that, however.

Risks

One risk to the growth plan is execution risk. In particular, overseas expansion is not easy. My impression, however, is that since no other major Korean bank operates to the same extent overseas, Woori is positioning itself to be the banker of choice for Korean companies operating in foreign countries. Also, the WiBee app may not go anywhere. Still, Woori has a lot of irons in the fire, and if one or two of them don’t work out, that won’t stop the overall improvement of the bank.

Another risk is recession, either in Korea, or globally. Many things could trigger this. 2015-16 saw strong increases in real estate prices, possibly driven by foreign (=Chinese) money, much like what has gone on in Canada. However, at the start of 2016 the government tightened lending restrictions and in 2017 house prices have not moved much. Korean households are heavily indebted, at 92% of GDP, and this might trigger a recession at some point, though nothing seems imminent. If China implodes, South Korea will feel it. If North Korea implodes, South Korea will definitely feel it. And if something happens more globally, South Korea will feel that too.

US investors must also consider currency risk. Most (not all) of the bank’s business is conducted in Korean won. The won has been broadly stable, within a +/-10% band from today’s price over the last five years or so. But significant currency fluctuations could affect the value of Woori.

Summary

Woori Bank has strong leadership and a transformative opportunity as it comes under private control. Improvements in profitability, risk management, and growth are ongoing. Multiple expansion from an exceedingly low base protects the downside and drives the upside for this stock, with book value growth and a substantial dividend as sweetener.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.