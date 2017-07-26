Michael Kors - Jimmy Choo Deal Is Aimed At The Long Haul

While strategic benefits in terms of diversification make sense, Jimmy Choo is not going to move the needle as it adds roughly 10% to pro-forma sales.

Anticipated earnings accretion will be fully offset by additional financing charges, creating dilution for the upcoming two years in the absence of large synergies.

Michael Kors (KORS) is the next luxury company to pursue dealmaking after Coach's (COH) purchase of Kate Spade (KATE) earlier this year. In a similar fashion, Michael Kors aims to create a global fashion group as well, reducing its reliance on its namesake brand.

The reality is that I think that Michael Kors is overpaying for Jimmy Choo, as dilution is expected to result from the deal in the coming two years. At the same time, leverage increases quite dramatically in a rapidly moving industry, while the strategic benefits are limited. Given the relative modest size of Jimmy Choo, exposure to different brands, geographies and brand categories is not changing all that much.

The Deal & Rationale

Michael Kors has agreed to acquire Jimmy Choo (CHOO) in a cash deal that values the brand and underlying company at $1.35 billion, equivalent to 230 pence per share.

That is a rather steep price for a business that posts sales of $470 million, for a 2.9 times sales multiple. Roughly three quarter of sales are generated from Jimmy Choo´s iconic footwear, with the remainder coming from accessories. Unlike Michael Kors, the revenue split of Jimmy Choo across the three large continents is largely equal. With the deal Michael Kors will grow its pro-forma revenue base by 10% to $5.0 billion and increase its presence in footwear. The reliance on (North) America will come down 4 percentage points, but the combination will still generate 66% of sales in this geographical area.

Michael Kors sees strong similarities between both brands - runway collections are the foundation of the fashion, as is craftsmanship and heritage. The 20 year old Jimmy Choo brand ticks those boxes, as it is a leader in luxury footwear, has ample growth opportunities, a strong track record and is lead by a strong management team.

Under the ownership of Michael Kors the company hopes that Jimmy Choo can become a billion-dollar brand driven by wider retail and online presence, as well as increased sales of men´s footwear and increased offerings of accessories. The question and risk is that of overextension. Michael Kors is essentially calling for Choo to double in the coming years, and it can be argued that Michael Kors itself has overextended its business in recent times.

So while the strategic rationale makes sense, what about the price?

The Financial Impact

The price paid for Jimmy Choo is on the high side, as GAAP earnings per share accretion is expected to only arrive by 2020, as dilution is expected in both 2018 and 2019. The company is to contribute $470 million in sales and $55 million in operating earnings based on the 2016 numbers, but unlike Michael Kors it is growing in a difficult market, with sales up 15% over the past year.

The price is quite steep if you ask me. Assuming that financing charges on the incurred debt come in at 4%, Michael Kors will face an additional interest bill of $54 million, essentially equivalent to the operating earnings of the business in 2016. This means earnings accretion is still a long way from being achieved, certainly as no real synergies are projected in connection to the deal and one-time deal-related costs will certainly arrive.

The timing of the deal is disappointing. Shares of Michael Kors are down a third over the past year, while shares of Jimmy Choo have more than doubled from the lows of 100 pence in the summer of last year.

Of course, a billion in sales are expected to be realized a few years down the road. If that is the case and margins improve while leverage comes down, the deal has the potential to create a lot of value. That requires careful execution however - the positive outcome of this bet is highly uncertain, and the deal does nothing for shareholders in the coming two years except add leverage when uncertainty is already elevated.

Pro-Forma Impact

In May, Michael Kors posted its fourth quarter results while also announcing a $1 billion buyback program, though it is uncertain how many shares have been bought back under this plan so far in Q1. The company will now focus on deleveraging the balance sheet following the deal with Jimmy Choo.

The company posted sales of $4.49 billion for the fiscal year of 2017, but unlike the growth reported by Jimmy Choo, sales at Michael Kors were down by mid single digits. Even worse, there is no quick fix as the company is cutting stores and sees sales falling to $4.25 billion in the current fiscal year of 2018.

Operating earnings of $1.17 billion, as reported in the fiscal year of 2016, were down from $690 million last year, although that number included impairment charges of $210 million. Share buybacks helped reduce the outstanding share count to 162 million shares, but those shares have fallen from a peak of nearly $100 in 2014 to just $35 by now, for a $5.7 billion market valuation. In fact, taking into account the modest net cash position of the company at the time, Michael Kors is valued at just $5.6 billion, equivalent to 1.25 times trailing revenues.

Based on adjusted operating earnings of $900 million, adjusted EBITDA came in at just above $1.1 billion last year, for EBITDA margins of 25%. In comparison, Jimmy Choo´s EBITDA contribution of $77 million translates into margins of just 16%, trailing those of Kors by a wide margin. These numbers illustrate that Michael Kors is paying a steep multiple for this deal, awarding Jimmy Choo a 17.5 times EBITDA multiple at a time when its own business trades at just 5 times EBITDA.

As a result the deal seems expensive, as discussed before; the acquired operating earnings will entirely be ¨eaten¨ by anticipated financing charges. The company aims to operate with a 2-2.5 times leverage ratio which seems odd at first sight. After all, the company ended Q4 with a net cash position of nearly $100 million. As a result of this deal, that number will turn into a net debt load of $1.25 billion, or $2.25 billion if the planned $1 billion share buyback program will/has been executed upon.

Michael Kors posted adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 billion in 2017 and Jimmy Choo reported a $77 million number that year. That translates into a 1.9 times leverage ratio, but this number increases as 2018 will be a year of lower earnings. The guidance for the upcoming year calls for EBITDA to fall by roughly $200 million, which implies that pro-forma EBITDA will come in at little below a billion. This does indeed translate into a roughly 2.3 times leverage ratio.

Final Thoughts

I have been somewhat constructive on the prospects for Michael Kors in the past amidst the strong cash balance sheet, as the company has typically operated with a solid net cash position. While this net cash position has come down, the valuation could hardly be called demanding. Shares were trading at just 10 times earnings, even after those earnings have been depressed already, making the company a true value play.

The latest deal makes sense from a diversification point of view, yet it brings little accretion in the near term. In fact earnings dilution is seen in both 2018 and 2019, with modest accretion only seen from 2020 onward. So as the financial benefits are not not available in the near term, and net debt will jump significantly, I am cautious, as the core Michael Kors business continues to be in decline for now.

Executives remarked on the call that synergies have not really been taken into account and are not a major priority in the deal. The plan is to run the companies separately, and even to engage in further dealmaking in the future. While the strategic benefits are real, they are somewhat modest, and the financial outcome is not that great in my opinion - unless the billion-dollar revenue mark for Jimmy Choo can be achieved quickly, in a profitable manner, and without diluting the value of the brand.

In all fairness I think that Michael Kors overpaid for the acquired assets, highlighted by the dramatic differences in EBITDA multiples. The deal amount is equivalent to $8 per share in terms of the stock of Michael Kors, which means that if the company has really overpaid in a significant matter, it will really have an impact to shareholders and reduce the attractiveness of the shares in my opinion.

As a result I am reducing my entry target to levels at $30, as the value of the company has been impaired in the short to medium term in my eyes.

