How WebMD Got Locked Out Of The China Market

As reported this week by Reuters, private equity firm KKR & Co LLP (NYSE: KKR) (hereinafter "KKR") has agreed to buy WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ: WBMD), following a five-month auction in which WebMD Health Corp solicited bids from more than 100 companies and private equity firms.

Although WebMD Health Corp owns and operates the premiere medical portal in the United States (WebMD.com), the company has struggled to grow its domestic advertising revenues in recent years. In addition, the company has not only failed to develop significant international expansion, but has moreover allowed a third-party publisher to secure key "WEBMD" intellectual property and independently operate a "WebMD" website in the People’s Republic of China (WebMD.cn), the world’s largest emerging health care market.

WebMD Health Corp

Founded in 1996, WebMD Health Corp owns and operates the premiere medical portal (WebMD.com), as well as several other health-related websites (e.g., Medscape.com, MedicineNet.com and RxList.com) in the United States. However, despite frequent senior management changes, WebMD Health Corp has struggled in recent years to grow its domestic advertising revenues, largely because pharmaceutical companies have been slashing marketing budgets as blockbuster drug patents expire. Although WebMD Health Corp has endeavored to develop new domestic revenue streams (e.g., a web portal focused on the American Affordable Care Act), the company has made only limited efforts to expand internationally.

One obvious area for expansion is the People's Republic of China, which represents one of the largest and fastest growing healthcare markets in the world. The pharmaceutical market in the People's Republic of China is already the second largest in the world and is projected to be worth $1.6 trillion by 2020, attracting huge investments from not only western drug giants (e.g., Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:OTCQX:RHHBY)), but homegrown Chinese drug companies as well (e.g., BeiGene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE), Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ: HCM), Betta Pharmaceuticals (backed by Sequoia Capital)).

Yet surprisingly, WebMD Health Corp has not only failed to expand into the People's Republic of China, but has moreover allowed a third-party publisher to secure key "WEBMD" intellectual property and independently operate a "WebMD" website (WebMD.cn) there.

China trademark troubles

WebMD LLC

WebMD Health Corp, through its United States subsidiary WebMD LLC (维伯MD有限公司), holds a China Trademark Office (CTMO) trademark registration for the “WEBMD” word mark in International Class 42 (Reg. No. 1499962), filed in 1999 for services including the provision of health care through computer networks, and information services in the medical field.

WebMD LLC also holds a CTMO registration for the "WEBMD" word mark in International Class 44 (Reg. No. 12538206), filed in 2013 for services including providing health, sexual health, health consultation, and medical care information through an online computer network.

Third-party China trademark registrations

A British Virgin Islands (BVI) company named WEBMD LIMITED (网医生有限公司), apparently unrelated to WebMD Health Corp, also holds CTMO trademark registrations for the "WEBMD" word mark, filed in 2010 in:

International Class 38 (Reg. No. 9011545) for providing global computer network user access, database access and internet chat room services;

International Class 42 (Reg. No. 9011544) for providing internet search engines, and creating and maintaining websites (for others); and

International Class 44 (Reg. No. 9011546) for dietary nutrition guidance.

Although WebMD LLC's first CTMO trademark registration for the "WEBMD" word mark pre-dated WEBMD LIMITED's CTMO trademark registrations by more than a decade, WEBMD LIMITED was nevertheless able to register the same mark for the above services based on the CTMO's relatively rigid guidelines concerning related goods and services. Specifically, the CTMO divides each Nice International Class into a unique system of subclasses, and for purposes of trademark registration each subclass is treated discretely (i.e., a CTMO trademark registration for one good and/or service in a given subclass will cover all goods and/or services in that subclass, but generally not any goods and/or services in any other subclass).

As a result, WEBMD LIMITED was able to secure CTMO trademark registrations that effectively deny WebMD LLC (and WebMD Health Corp) freedom to operate in mainland China with respect to the "WEBMD" trademark. While WebMD LLC's own CTMO trademark registrations cover the company's core business services, the company would most likely be unable to host any version of its "WEBMD" website in mainland China without infringing WEBMD LIMITED's trademark rights.

For example, the functionality of WebMD LLC's primary medical portal (WebMD.com) includes:

Health A-Z and other databases for which WebMD LLC provides database access;

Message Boards for which WebMD LLC provides internet chat services;

Search portal for which WebMD LLC provides an internet search engine; and

Expert Blogs for which WebMD LLC creates and maintains websites for others.

Furthermore, even if WebMD LLC could somehow avoid providing these essential information technology services, the company would be hard pressed to publish a broad spectrum of healthcare information without providing dietary nutrition guidance.

WebMD LLC's trademark rights would likewise be infringed if WEBMD LIMITED (or any other third party) were to host a "WEBMD" health care information website in mainland China. However, the problem for WebMD LLC (and WebMD Health Corp) is that the People's Republic of China consists of more than just mainland China.

The Hong Kong (loop)hole

In addition to mainland China, the People's Republic of China includes the Special Administrative Regions (SARs) Hong Kong and Macau, both of which maintain their own intellectual property right systems. Hong Kong's own trademark registration system provides territorial protection, and trademarks registered with the CTMO do not automatically receive protection there. In order to secure protection in Hong Kong, a trademark must be registered with the Hong Kong Intellectual Property Department (HKIPD) under the Hong Kong Trade Marks Ordinance (Chapter 559) and Trade Marks Rules (Chapter 559A).

Neither WebMD LLC nor WebMD Health Corp appear to have ever applied for trademark registration in Hong Kong.

WEBMD LIMITED, on the other hand, holds HKIPD trademark registrations for the "WEBMD" word mark, filed in 2013 in:

International Classes 38 and 42 (Reg. No. 302706192) for services including providing access to databases, internet chat rooms, message sending, news agencies, and creating and maintaining websites (for others); and

International Class 44 (Reg. No. 302851353) for services including health care, medical assistance, telemedicine services and veterinary services.

These HKIPD trademark registrations give WEBMD LIMITED exclusive rights to the "WEBMD" trademark in Hong Kong for the above services, and the absence of third-party (e.g., WebMD LLC) trademark registrations gives the company freedom-to-operate with respect to hosting a health care information website there.

Domestic use

WEBMD LIMITED owns and operates a "WEBMD" website (WebMD.cn) hosted in Hong Kong and targeting the People's Republic of China. The website contains articles dating back to 2014, and ranks as the top search result in Google queries for "WebMD China."

WEBMD LIMITED joins a multitude of companies that develop an online presence in mainland China while hosting websites and web services in Hong Kong. Hong Kong servers are relatively accessible from within mainland China, and hosting thereon does not require the myriad government approvals required to host a website or web service on mainland China servers (e.g., Internet Content Provider (ICP) (备案) licenses).

From a trademark perspective, neither WebMD LLC nor WebMD Health Corp can stop WEBMD LIMITED from continuing to operate its Hong Kong hosted "WEBMD" website (WebMD.cn), as WebMD LLC's CTMO trademark registrations are only enforceable in mainland China, and trademark infringement jurisdiction for a website is determined by where the website is hosted (i.e., physical server location), even if the website is targeting and accessible elsewhere.

Conclusion

Three simple lessons that companies should take away from WebMD’s story are:

When registering trademarks in China, register broadly for all relevant goods and services, paying special attention to CTMO-defined subclasses. If you want trademark protection in Hong Kong and/or Macau you must register the trademark in those SARs - a CTMO trademark registration does not extend protection to those jurisdictions. Although Hong Kong is itself a relatively small market, this SAR serves as a gateway to mainland China, and an important strategic location for Chinese IT services.

KKR has valued WebMD Health Corp at around $2.8 billion in its proposed acquisition. KKR will certainly derive some value from adding WebMD's healthcare websites (e.g., WebMD.com, Medscape.com) to its existing healthcare portfolio (e.g., DentalPlans.com, AllAboutCounseling.com). That said, even with product synergies and economies of scale, the premium that KKR is paying for WebMD Health Corp will be difficult to recoup (given continuing trends towards declining domestic advertising revenues) without serious international expansion. Unfortunately for KKR, opportunities for such expansion are now significantly limited due to WebMD Health Corp's failure to adequately secure its intellectual property abroad.