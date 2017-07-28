Not Confident Of Your Retirement? You're Not Alone

We’ll take a look at a few examples and recommend a stock to start the process going today.

A lack of confidence in retirement preparations causes a great deal of stress; ‘how am I going to pay the bills when I can no longer work?’.

Want a Confident Retirement? You're Only A Hop, Skip and a Jump Away

What does it mean to have a lack of confidence?

Your degree of confidence, called self-confidence, is the trust or faith that you have in yourself and your abilities. Self esteem is the opinion you have of yourself. Realistic feelings of confidence and positive self-esteem affect how you think and act, how you feel about others, and how successful you are in life.

Do you suffer from a lack of confidence when it comes to your retirement preparations?

Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Not by a long shot!

They say misery loves company. Well, if you're among the millions of folks who feel ill prepared to face the challenges of a well-funded retirement, don't fret. You're in good company.

The 27th Retirement Confidence Survey ((NYSE:RCS)), the longest-running survey of its kind in the nation, finds that the share of American workers who are very confident in their ability to afford a comfortable retirement remains low, and some workers report that preparing for retirement is emotionally or mentally stressful.

However, among retirees, confidence in their ability to afford a comfortable retirement continues to be comparably high. It seems that some retirees, having reached this stage have relatively more confidence, compared to those still in the work force.

Major findings in this year’s survey include:

Six out of 10 American workers feel very or somewhat confident about having enough money for a comfortable retirement, though just 18 percent feel very confident. The share of workers reporting that they feel either very or somewhat confident has declined compared with last year (60 percent from 64 percent in 2016). Worker confidence now resembles levels measured in 2015 (when 59 percent were either very or somewhat confident).In addition to lacking confidence, 3 in 10 workers report that preparing for retirement causes them to feel mentally or emotionally stressed. These stressed workers feel less financially secure and are far less confident about having enough money for a comfortable retirement than those who do not feel stressed. Three in 10 workers say that they worry about their personal finances while at work. A plurality of these workers believe they would be more productive at work if they didn’t spend so much time worrying. Among all workers, about half say that retirement planning (53 percent), financial planning (49 percent), or health care planning (47 percent) programs would be helpful in increasing their productivity at work.

Retiree confidence in a comfortable retirement exceeds worker confidence levels

Seventy-nine percent of retirees report feeling either very or somewhat confident about having enough money to live comfortably throughout their retirement years, including one-third of retirees who feel very confident (32 percent).

Workers who have a retirement plan, whether a defined contribution plan, defined benefit plan, or IRA, are far more likely to feel confident about having enough money for retirement. Indeed, they have saved more than those without a plan, have taken more steps to prepare for retirement, and feel less stressed about retirement preparations.

Close to 3 in 4 workers who are not currently saving for retirement say they would be at least somewhat likely to save for retirement if contributions are matched by their employer.

Approximately two-thirds of non-saving workers say they would be likely to save for retirement if automatic paycheck deductions with the option of changing or stopping them, at either 3 percent or 6 percent of salary, were used by their employer.

Source: “The 2017 Retirement Confidence Survey — Many Workers Lack Retirement Confidence and Feel Stressed About Retirement Preparations”

As I contemplated this data, the ongoing heat wave spreading across the country drove me to our local watering hole for some relief.

In between cooling dips in the clear water, I noticed a distinct difference between the walking patterns and general gait characteristics of my fellow pool goers.

As they exited the pool, the three- and four-year-olds hopped, skipped and jumped with enthusiasm and boundless energy. None of them, it seemed, had suffered any of life's setbacks that might slow them down. They were full of energy and confident that life had much to offer them. They didn't have a care in the world.

Their doting mothers and fathers, mostly in their thirties and forties, were no longer hopping, skipping and jumping as they watched carefully over their brood. Wiping them down and swaddling them in towels for warmth, these parents moved deliberately and caringly, confident in their roles to be responsible teaching and nurturing vessels for their children.

Then, there were the older folk. They too, had given up hopping, skipping and jumping. They had traded these for a more deliberate and struggling shuffle. Some had very rounded shoulders. Others were stooped over as if carrying the weight of the world on their shoulders.

Most of them had lived through many recessions and lost their jobs more than once. Some remained unemployed for years at a stretch. The lucky ones eventually found work at much lower pay levels than they were accustomed to. They found jobs like Wal-Mart greeters or burger flippers, invading the job turf of the just-starting-out crowd.

Many of them had lost their houses in the mortgage/financial crisis; others had their cars repossessed. These folks we're exhibiting the scars writ large on their emotional landscape, living a retirement hardly recognizable, hardly what they had imagined for themselves just a few years earlier. No longer confident about their future, they slowly shuffled past like so many enterprises that went on to become zombie companies in the Great Recession.

Developing Confidence In Your Retirement Plan

For the dividend growth investor, developing confidence in your retirement plan is a matter of taking comfort in the historical record of your company’s expansions through growth of revenues, earnings, good debt management and paying and increasing dividends.

We’ll take a look at a few of the constituents of the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio to examine some of these characteristics.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Builds Confidence

Chatham Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in upscale extended-stay and premium-branded select-service hotels. All of the Company's assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through Chatham Lodging, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 38 hotels with an aggregate of 5,712 rooms located in 15 states and the District of Columbia. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's hotels included upscale extended-stay hotels that operate under the Residence Inn by Marriott brand (15 hotels) and Homewood Suites by Hilton brand (nine hotels), as well as premium-branded select-service hotels that operate under the Courtyard by Marriott brand (four hotels), the Hampton Inn or Hampton Inn and Suites by Hilton brand (three hotels), the Hilton Garden Inn by Hilton brand (three hotels), the SpringHill Suites by Marriott brand (two hotels) and the Hyatt Place brand (two hotels).

Source: Reuters

CLDT Revenues and Earnings

When we look to add a stock to the FTG portfolio, we’re interested in seeing a fairly smooth trend where revenues and earnings are growing. After all, it is the earnings growth that makes it possible for the company to grow its dividend.

CLDT Dividend History

The steady growth of the dividend supported by steady growth of earnings is what gives us confidence that this trend has a good chance of continuing in the future. It is this trend that will give us confidence in our retirement plan going forward, to generate a growing income stream to fund our retirement expenses. The current annual dividend of $1.32 translates to a current dividend yield of 6.44%.

Con Edison Electrifies Confidence

Consolidated Edison's (NYSE:ED) focus on power transmission and delivery, combined with decoupled and forward-looking rates, has produced among the most stable earnings in the sector.

Revenues and Earnings

Revenues are holding fairly well. Net income is growing strongly and earnings per share are solid and rising and providing support to the growing dividend stream.

Con Ed Dividend History

Dividends, supported by solid earnings per share growth, have been steadily growing as well, from $2.42 per share in 2012 to $2.76 per share in 2017. Current yield is 3.38%.

Moody’s gives ED an excellent long-term credit rating of A3. This, along with the growing stream of earnings and dividends, lends further support to long-term confidence in our plan as we build our retirement portfolio, one dividend at a time.

AT&T Restores Confidence

AT&T’s (NYSE:T) building out of content and delivery services with its acquisition of DirecTV and pending $85 billion merger with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), reminding us that this company is not getting left behind in the technology race. On the contrary, it is at the forefront.

Once just a telephone service and equipment provider, it has extended its tentacles into the provision of internet services, broadband to consumers and businesses alike, and cable TV, as well as satellite.

Earnings and Revenues per share

Revenues have grown solidly the past five years. Though earnings per share have been lumpy over this period, there continues to be ample cash flow to cover the dividends.



Dividends continue to increase. Lately this has amounted to a penny per quarter increase, amounting to about a 2% annual increase.

Moody’s accords AT&T a solid credit rating of Baa, undergirding a current dividend yield of 5.41%.

AT&T Dividend History

Strategy Session

Due to several factors, AT&T’s stock price has been contracting, from a 52-week high of $43.50 to the current $36.23 as I write this. This has represented a decrease in price of some 16.70%. Another few percent from here and we’re talking bear market territory for this telecom giant.

Nervousness has crept in as the company has extended its tentacles to acquisitions that give rise to a large increase in debt to fund the purchases.

Interest rates have edged up from a recent low of 2.14% on the ten-year treasury to 2.26% currently. Though the Fed chair has assured the markets that she will continue a slow, measured approach to rate increases, another increase is expected soon this year.

A capital intensive business like AT&T, always coming to market to fund their cap-ex, maintenance and expansion plans, experiences such rate increases in a material way and traders are aware of this.

In addition, we have the overhang of uncertainty as to whether the Time Warner merger will go through. Anti-trust regulators are giving this one a long, hard look as competitors complain it would concentrate too much media power in one entity if allowed to go through.

As if that were not enough, the president has already voiced opposition to the merger many months ago, and we all know how he feels about TWX-owned CNN.

Take What The Market Gives You

While these factors are responsible for driving some investors away from this stalwart, their selling action has driven the price further and further down. The further it falls, the more attractive it becomes to me as an income investor. The lower price affords me a larger margin of error as well as a higher yield and income.

Watch List Real Time Tracker Shows The Way

I can turn to the Watch List Real Time Tracker to guide me to better entry prices, when to buy, and it supplies me with real time metrics to help in my research.

Watch List Real Time Tracker

While column E displays the 52-week high price, column F shows the decompression of price to the current $36.23 price, giving the stock a current dividend yield of 5.41%.

In stark contrast, column L shows that at the 52-week high, investors at that price received a yield of just 4.51%, almost a full percent less than today’s investor.

When we insert target prices in column E of $35.50 and $35.00 per share, we immediately see the impact that will have on our yield. At $35.50, column L shows our yield at 5.52%, and at $35.00 per share, we can obtain a very hefty yield of 5.6%. Knowing that AT&T’s average dividend yield over many years has been in the area of 5%, we learn that allowing patience to allow current market events to drive the price to our lower target will reward us with a yield that is 24.3% higher than what existed just recently at the 52 week high.

5.60%- 4.51% = 1.09%

1.09% / 4.51% = 24.3%

The investor who has put $4,350.00 to work at the highs is now getting $196.00 of annual income from the dividend.

If we chose to invest the same sum of $4,350.00 at the $35.00 per share price, we’d own 124.28 shares compared to that investor's 100 shares. And, our income from that stake would come to $243.60 per year, a 24.3% increase in annual income.

Column O allows us to see that if three investments were made in the portfolio at the indicated prices, portfolio income would be balance evenly between them, providing 1/3 of overall income from each investment. This aids in balancing constituent income to guard against overall portfolio income failure. Since we are income investors, balancing for equal income contribution is a significant part of our strategy. Mitigating risk in this way imparts greater confidence in our retirement plan.

Column P indicates the day price range and that T closed pretty close to that low. The 52-week high and low range is indicated in the next column and it becomes clear that T is now trading within pennies of that 52-week low. Column R indicates that T is trading almost 17% below its 52-week high, gaining ground on bear market designation by the day. S indicates it is just 1% above its low. Its P/E ratio, interestingly, is showing T trading close to the S&P 500 P/E ratio of about 17. U indicates the previous ex-dividend date was July 6th, so we know that the next, upcoming date will be around October 6th. Those who purchased shares before the July 6th ex-dividend date will, according to column V, receive their dividends in their brokerage accounts on August 1, less than a week from now.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two and a half years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 21 companies, including AT&T Inc., Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc., Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), and Iron Mountain, Inc.

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 7.30% since launch on December 24, 2014. Current portfolio income now totals $30,034.

Taken all together, this is how the FTG Portfolio generates its annual income.

FTG Annual Dividend Income

FTG Close 7/21/17

Your Takeaway

Methodical research on dividend growth stocks and planning a retirement, one dividend at a time, has the potential to restore and bolster the investor’s confidence that they can generate a growing income stream sufficient to fund their retirement.

A dividend reduction here or there along the way can be tolerated when income is evenly balanced among portfolio constituents.

As each dividend is received from a stable of reliable payers, the investor will learn to focus on the growing income stream rather than daily stock prices. This will inevitably build confidence that a comfortable, secure retirement is within reach.

