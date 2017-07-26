When Will Netflix Start Producing Cash Flow?

Intro - A Blowout Q2 Leads Shares Higher, Yet Again

Netflix (NFLX) shares shot to yet another all-time high last week, after what was regarded as a blowout Q2 '17 earnings report.

Revenue was up 32% year over year to $2.8B, and operating income was up 82% to $128M. Paid memberships ended the quarter at 99M, up 24% year over year.

Netflix's strategy of investing in original content has been resulting in major subscriber growth. Net subscriber additions continue to accelerate both domestically and internationally.

In the US there are now more than 50M paying Netflix subscribers, equivalent to 15.5% of the entire population. Despite this impressive penetration, Netflix's US business continues to grow at a solid clip paid memberships in the US were up 9.4% year over year in Q2 '17. But going forward, investors have a different focus.

International subscribers are projected to pass US subscribers for the first time ever in Q3 '17 this represents a big inflection point for Netflix's business. The US has been a phenomenal home market, but there's no question growth will continue to slow into the mid single digits as Netflix's service reaches maturity.

The International Expansion Opportunity

Netflix is now available in over 190 countries, and investors are expecting these underserved markets will drive subscriber growth for years to come.

If one assumes that Netflix can achieve a 15% ratio of paying subscribers to the overall population of a region (like it has already surpassed in the US), we are still in the early stages of Netflix's international expansion. Internationally, paid memberships were up 44% in Q2 '17, to 49M.

The combined population of non-US regions where Netflix is operating is well over 3B. As Netflix's original content library continues to grow and internet access increases, a 15% penetration rate seems plausible in these newer markets (over the long term). At 15% penetration, Netflix would have approximately 450M international subscribers, about 10X growth from where we sit today.

If Netflix can replicate its dominance in the US market overseas, the potential is staggering. Theoretically, Netflix could accumulate over 500M paying subscribers worldwide, a 5X increase from where we sit today.

Valuing Netflix - TVaaS Business Model Is Justifying 8X P/S, For Now

Much of the confusion over Netflix's lack of profits, sky-high P/E ratio, and rising stock price can be explained by its TV as a Service (or TVaaS) business model. So let's try and break it down.

At its core, the appeal of Netflix's business is the massive stream of recurring revenue its building.

Some skeptics here on SA have argued that although this growth is impressive, Netflix continues to lose money on a FCF (free cash flow) basis, and therefore is a bad business.

Much of this debate can be traced to the maturity of Netflix's business. Management continues to operate like a startup, investing heavily in content that could drive major years down the road, instead of maximizing near-term profits.

Let's look at what's going on under the hood.

Netflix collects revenue by charging its subscribers a monthly subscription fee. Although Netflix's costs have been rising with this growing stream of revenue, oddly enough the two are not necessarily linked.

The bulk of Netflix's cost of revenue is related to amortizing expenses related to building out its content library. This has kept gross margins flat at 32%. But in the long run, we could see significant gross margin expansion as incremental subscribers don't require additional content investments. Although thus far, Netflix has elected to pour all of its capital from new subscriptions right into expanding its content portfolio.

Netflix is producing minor amounts of net income, but it would be a stretch to call the business profitable. Netflix's free cash flow has been consistently negative, and the company clearly guides for this trend to continue (at least into the near future).

So what's going on here?

Similarly to Amazon's (AMZN) reinvest everything model, Netflix reinvests all of the cash it generates into producing more original content. This drives the flywheel of getting new subscribers by exciting them with new, high-quality and exclusive, content. Apparently management thinks this aggressive reinvestment strategy will be justified by significant subscriber growth.

However, at some point Netflix will have to begin producing positive cash flow. But for now it appears as is the market has taken this profitable future for granted. This chart from GuruFocus shows how Netflix's price/sales multiple has trended over the last 10 years.

Currently, Netflix is trading at the very high end of its historical trailing price/sales range, with a ratio of 8X+. At the moment this looks expensive, but with streaming revenue continuing to grow at 30%, it's justifiable.

Enterprise software companies such as Salesforce (CRM) and Workday (WDAY) have similar recurring revenue models. The market chooses to grant these businesses higher price/sales multiples. Based on their current quarterly run-rates, Salesforce trades at 7X P/S (with 25% growth) and Workday trades at 11X P/S (with 38% growth). When Netflix's valuation and growth rate (32% in Q2 '17) are compared to these other subscription models, it falls in line.

Over the long run as Netflix's growth rate declines, and its global market saturation increases, investors focus is likely to shift from revenue growth to profitability.

This is the transition that will be critical for Netflix. Even with 100M paying accounts, the company is on track to lose between $2-$2.5B in free cash flow this year because of investments in original content.

Eventually, Netflix's content budget will need to shrink as a portion of overall revenue to allow for cash generation. But that appears to be years away given Netflix's own guidance of negative free cash flow for the foreseeable future.

As long as the market continues to believe in Netflix's long-term mission it will continue to give management the freedom to invest in building its grand future.

However, Netflix shareholders should be aware that the company has no real earnings to fall back on. If a significant recession hits, the company will either have to scale back its content investments or dilute shareholders to raise incremental capital.

In short, the company is being valued on its long-term potential to grow subscribers significantly beyond 100M, and the assumption that those incremental subscribers will be hugely profitable.

Leadership

Although Netflix's streaming content library is impressive, it's not the company's most important asset. That would be its CEO and Founder Reed Hastings.

A former software developer turned entrepreneur, Hastings has been responsible for setting the vision and culture at Netflix since day one.

He still owns nearly 3% of the company, and at 56-years-old, arguably has his best days ahead. Hastings is a Silicon Valley legend and is responsible for numerous pivots across Netflix's business model that have made the company increasingly relevant over time. Perhaps the most notable is Hastings' role in engineering Netflix's disruption of its own DVD mailing service with the internet streaming platform we know today.

Risks - Amazon's Content Budget Is Booming, While Facebook And YouTube Are Lurking

Although Netflix continues to enjoy significant momentum, the success of its streaming service is gaining the attention of numerous, well-capitalized and very strategic competitors. The elephant in the room is undoubtedly Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Interestingly enough, Netflix is also an Amazon customer via the company's cloud-computing division, AWS. Netflix had hosting problems several years ago, and then began transitioning its architecture to the cloud with the help of AWS.

Through this partnership, there's no doubt Amazon has the inside scoop on what Netflix shows are consuming the most data (AKA being streamed the most, AKA the most popular). Whether Amazon is using this data to determine where to invest its soaring content budget is unknown (but probably would be against the rules of the deal).

Regardless, Amazon is investing in creating original content at a break-neck pace as it continues to push video as a big part of its Prime subscription service. Amazon's content budget for 2017 of $4.5B could almost go toe to toe with Netflix's planned $6B investment. Additionally, over time Amazon has ramped up its spending much faster than Netflix, and is likely to meet or surpass them in the years ahead. If this leads to Amazon Prime having better original content than Netflix over the long-term, that could pose a huge threat.

Additionally, Amazon's other business lines continue to charge ahead, giving the company even more leeway to build its content budget beyond the means of any competition (including Netflix).

Other than Amazon, both Facebook (FB) and YouTube (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) pose potential risks to Netflix's streaming dominance. Rumors have been popping up that Facebook wants to develop big-budget ($3M per episode), hollywood-style TV shows.

These deep pocketed tech companies investing seriously in creating original content are Netflix's biggest threat, and should be watched closely by all shareholders.

Conclusion

At $190 per share ($85B valuation), investors are betting on Netflix's ability to continue its momentum and achieve similar success abroad, as it has here in the US.

This excitement has allowed shareholders to overlook near-term negative cash flow, as management tries to capitalize on this opportunity.

This poses an intriguing question, when does the story change? As Netflix's business continues to mature, its guidance of negative free cash flow for "many years" will have to shift.

When it does, shareholders could be in for a big repricing. Whether that's up or down is yet to be determined.