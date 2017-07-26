Nexstar Media Group: 18% Free Cash Flow Yield And Significant Upside As Broadcaster Sentiment Improves

Concerns related to OTT offerings and cord-cutting trends, among others, have been blown out of proportion and created the opportunity to buy a high-quality company at a bargain price.

Now that its merger with Media General is complete, Nexstar Media Group will generate around $12/share in FCF over the 2017-2018 period - an 18% yield at the current price.

There was a broad-based selloff in media stocks last quarter, and it seemed as if the broadcasters were hit particularly hard. Whether due to news around new OTT offerings or M&A ramifications, stocks in the sector materially underperformed the broader indices. For reasons described below, I viewed the sell-off as unwarranted, so I took the opportunity to add substantially to my position in Nexstar Media Group (NXST), one of the nation’s largest television broadcast operators. Though the stock has recovered some ground in recent weeks, I still view it to be significantly undervalued near the current price.

Intro And Company Background

Nexstar’s roots trace back to 1996, when current CEO Perry Sook purchased a TV station in Scranton, PA. The company gradually grew from there, focusing its attention on small and medium sized markets where local news was viewed as an important part of the community. In 2003, NXST purchased Quorum Broadcasting, doubling its station portfolio, and went public shortly afterwards on the strength of its newfound scale.

After another decade of steady growth, NXST again made a transformational acquisition, purchasing 71 television stations and the digital media properties of Media General (MEG) in 2016. Today, the company boasts one of the largest portfolios of television assets, with 170 local stations across 100 markets in 40 U.S. states.

Since 2005, when broadcasters won a showdown against pay-TV services by demanding payment for retransmitting their signal to subscribers, the broadcast industry has been a good business to be in. Increases in high-margin retrans revenue coupled with relatively low capex requirements have allowed NXST (along with peers) to generate prodigious amounts of free cash flow in an efficient manner (60-70% EBITDA conversion to FCF).

This, along the stability of these streams from the enormous amount of television watched by Americans, have allowed broadcasters to lever up to pursue accretive M&A opportunities (generally paying under 6x FCF) while still returning capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. The results have been positive for shareholders; since 2005, NXST stock has provided roughly 6x the return of the S&P 500.

Nexstar has taken steps to ensure the strong performance in the last decade or so will be continued in the next ten years as well. The company has increased its presence to faster growing (digital) and less cyclical (retransmission fees) revenue streams while cutting its exposure to advertising – particularly national ads, which are especially sensitive to the macroeconomic environment. The chart below shows the substantial progress made in the last two years alone:

The most recent developments have been very favorable as well. Nexstar continues to execute superbly–pricing for its loan for the MEG merger came in ahead of expectations last year and the company just refinanced its senior notes to save another $15 M a year in interest – while posting record financial results. But despite all this, the stock declined substantially in Q2 and hasn’t yet made a full comeback. And even if it did recover to its 52-week high, it would still be trading at a FCF yield of 16%.

Given this is a reasonably large and liquid stock, such a fact pattern suggests that other market participants disagree with me on the outlook for the business rather than simply being unaware of the opportunity. Thus, it’s imperative to address the key concerns that have kept the valuation at its low level, and why I believe them to be incorrect, or at least fully compensated for at the current price.

Why Does The Opportunity Exist? Key Market Concerns And My Rebuttals

OTT/Cord-Cutting Concerns. I believe this is probably the main issue impacting NXST and the rest of the industry. While the risks from over-the-top services (like Netflix) and cord-cutting are related, I believe it’s instructive to consider them one-by-one in this case.

The bear thesis as it relates to OTT argues that services such as Netflix are displacing traditional TV viewing and will hurt demand for the companies operating in the traditional television media business. While OTT services offer the added convenience of watching desired shows and programs on one’s own schedule, there are certain segments where this value proposition is not as meaningful. Specifically, for sports and news programs, viewers still value live programming that provides up-to-the-minute information (see chart below).

Such formats are not compatible with “binge-watching,” making the segments somewhat insulated from the trend. Thus, firms with content portfolios including large amounts of news and sports are much better positioned than those focusing mostly on scripted shows.

With 82% of its portfolio being “Big Four” (ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX) affiliates – some of the largest owners and producers of sports and news content – along with around 3,400 hours a week in local programming and exclusive rights to primetime content in its markets, I believe NXST is particularly well positioned no matter how television viewing trends shift in the upcoming years.

The argument about the trend of “cord-cutting” or “cord-shaving” is similar – thanks to OTT services, consumers no longer need or desire expensive traditional television packages filled with channels they rarely, if ever, watch. However, this argument fails to consider that even in skinny bundles, the major broadcast networks are the most in-demand channels (see chart below), with ABC, CBS and NBC taking the top three positions and FOX not far behind at #6.

This strong consumer demand ensures broadcasters will have a seat at the table no matter how viewing patterns evolve, allowing them to maintain their negotiating leverage. This could be seen recently by the favorable deals fellow broadcasters (such as Sinclair Broadcast Group, another name I own and believe is attractive) cut with several MVPD providers to have their stations included in their packages.

Finally, for all the OTT and cord cutting concerns mentioned above, we can see that even the most disrupted TV genre (drama) is still viewed on traditional TV more than 70% of the time, so clearly traditional programming continues to dominate viewing and access to consumers. While many look at the explosive growth of OTT services and conclude they must be cannibalizing traditional forms of viewing, the reality is that OTT services have mostly been additive to media consumption instead of cannibalistic, as the chart below shows.

So to summarize, fundamentals remain strong for the broadcast industry, and within this healthy industry, NXST is particularly well positioned thanks to its robust portfolio of sports, news, and local content.

Ad Spending Concerns. This concern has both a short and long term aspect. For the short term, there were some areas of weakness in ad spending in the first half of the year. However, this appeared to have affected industries and regional markets unevenly, given NXST reported a solid beat for the first quarter with no change to guidance. This makes sense given the weakness was primarily in national ads, which the sub-segment NXST is less exposed to.

The longer term concern is that television ad spending will continue to lose share to digital. While I believe this is likely to happen, this view misses the fact that ad spending is strongly correlated to GDP growth, so as the economy continues grinding out small gains, the size of the pie increases as well. Hence, the television portion of the market can grow its aggregate ad dollars even at a lower market share, as the chart below depicts:

Recall NXST is shifting its revenue mix away from advertising anyway, so the segment decreases in importance each year.

MEG Merger Concerns. Perceived issues here may be twofold. First, there are likely some concerns about the integration given its size. Media General was actually larger than Nexstar at the time of the acquisition, so it was quite a bite to chew off. However, all news to date indicates things are progressing smoothly – NXST raised both its FCF guidance and synergy estimates (85% of which have already been realized to date). Secondly, the merger makes apples-to-apples comparisons of NXST’s growth more difficult, leading some to dismiss the situation as too complex.

The merger also means that NXST doesn’t screen particularly well, as many screeners factor in the new financing on the balance sheet (large increase in debt levels) but not the impact on the income statement. This has the effect of inflating reported multiples, particularly on an enterprise value basis.

M&A News Concerns. I believe there may have been some fears of bidding war breaking out over Tribune Media and that the winner would ultimately be forced to overpay. Some may also be concerned about the ramifications of the reinstatement of the UHF discount and how that will affect the future M&A landscape. I believe such concerns are mostly noise as it relates to NXST, particularly now that the Tribune race is over.

The investment case here was never predicated on further M&A, and as it stands now, the company is substantially undervalued considering only its current assets. Management has been prudent with its acquisitions in the past, and I'm confident this team won't destroy shareholder value in the pursuit of empire building, with or without the UHF discount in place.

Valuation

NXST trades like a melting ice cube with a history of poor execution and performance. However, a quick look at its historical and projected financials show that’s anything but the case. Note that results in the broadcast industry are often presented on a two-year basis to account for the impact of political ad spending during election years.

Furthermore, while I view the industry as being broadly undervalued, NXST is especially so, particularly given its best in class margins and management team. The comp set below shows the valuation disconnect here; the top set includes companies with some broadcast operations, while the bottom focuses on the only two other pure-play broadcasters.

A summary of my financial model is below. These projections are quite straightforward and are provided mainly to show that Nexstar’s guidance (which management has a strong track record of hitting) can be achieved under very reasonable assumptions. I arrive at 5% consolidated EBITDA growth for the 17/18 period by assuming 10% growth in retrans (36% of revenue), 12% growth in digital (9% of revenue), and basically flat (0.5% growth) advertising results (54% percent of sales).

11% retrans growth would represent a large deceleration, but given only 10% of the sub base will be repriced in 2017 (vs. 40% in 2016), I think conservatism is warranted. The projections for advertising and digital are close to 2016’s growth of 1.8% and 13.2%, respectively.

I assume margins remain flat despite the increasing share of more profitable retrans and digital segments, as perhaps one-off costs will be incurred during the MEG integration. Given the historical performance of the retrans (CAGR of 51% since 2008) and digital segments (CAGR of 33% since 2008) and NXST’s EBITDA margin trend (nearly 300 bps of expansion in the last year alone), I believe the risks to these forecasts are to the upside if anything.

If my projections are approximately accurate and multiples trend toward peers and the company’s own long term averages, the upside should be substantial. Assuming interest, taxes, and the share count come in near expectations, shares could be worth $90-110 each depending on the methodology used, which even at the low end of the range would represent an attractive IRR. Further multiple expansion from NXST’s higher margin and less cyclical revenue streams, as well as its greater scale following the MEG merger, are also plausible although not considered in this analysis.

The above estimates are converted into a free cash flow (which I view as the most important metric for this company) projection as follows. Net income and FCF will probably not grow on an absolute basis in 17/18, but this is only because the company is stepping up to a much higher effective tax rate – on an apples-to-apples basis, NI and FCF would grow by 16% and 12%, respectively.

In any case, the nearly 18% yield is far too high for a company with a strong track record of growth, a positive outlook for further retransmission revenue increases, and one of the best management teams in the industry. Of course, the sooner this corrects the better, but either way there’s significant upside. Furthermore, with a consistently growing dividend (26% CAGR payout since initiation in 2013) and ongoing share repurchase plan, investors will be paid to wait.

Conclusion

I believe Nexstar Media Group presents an excellent risk-reward proposition at current prices. While there are no hard catalysts, the most important thing is consistently strong FCF generation leading to deleveraging (transferring value from debt to equity holders) and continued capital return programs. The risks associated with the changing media landscape and preferred forms of viewing are not to be dismissed, but I believe the current valuation more than compensates for them.

At its current 18% free cash flow yield, NXST will generate its entire market capitalization in cash within five years. Given its entrenched position in American culture, I believe that traditional television viewing will remain highly relevant both over that period as well as over the contemplated time frame of this investment (1-2 years). As the company continues to produce strong results and the tide of media sentiment finally turns, I expect shares to rerate toward triple digits.

