First Solar Set To Report Blowout Earnings

First Solar has sold a project and my estimates indicate that this project will add around $0.70 EPS, creating a blowout quarter.

Management has guided for break-even results, while providing a caveat that earnings could be substantial in the event of a project sale.

I believe that First Solar (FSLR) will materially beat estimates when it reports its Q2 earnings on July 27. That's because the analyst consensus is not incorporating a very material project sale, which I believe to be worth at least $0.70, while EPS consensus sits at -$0.01.

Introduction

Forecasting earnings is almost always a tedious endeavor. For one, there's the issue of reconciling non-GAAP metrics, which differ from company to company. There are all sorts of moving parts that can and sometimes do impair accuracy. However, estimating First Solar's second-quarter earnings is as easy as they come. Hands down, it is the easiest forecast I have made to date. In fact, I don't have to do most of the things I usually do, to the extent that it feels like "cheating."

So, what's so easy about this earnings forecast? Well, to explain that it might be beneficial to walk through my usual method. I typically start with reading the entirety of the latest earning transcript. Depending on what I find, I might be required to read previous transcripts as well. While I read, I make a list of all the moving parts. Typically, there will be several industry specific items along with a company's full-year guidance or vague quarterly guidance.

First Solar has provided vague quarterly guidance:

In terms of a quarterly distribution of our non-GAAP earnings, we currently expect second quarter earnings to be approximately breakeven. However, the timing of the sale of the Switch Station Project, currently forecast in Q3 could materially increase second quarter earnings.

I usually don't like to look at Wall Street's guidance before I have made my own estimate. This is to remove biases that will be created once I look at the Wall Street consensus. This time I did because I was curious as to whether consensus had the number pegged at exactly break even or a slight gain/loss.

Not only was I surprised to see the number at a slight loss, since First Solar's management tends to guide very conservatively, I was also immediately curious if the sale had gone through or not. If it had, this was obviously not included in Wall Street's consensus. If that was the case, it would be an easy beat.

The Switch Station Project

The Swith Station Project (SSP) is a project referring to two solar projects called Switch Station 1 and Switch Station 2, which are currently being built in Nevada. The combined capacity of the two projects is 179 MWac, and there are three power purchase agreements in place currently. For more background, click here. If you click on that link, you'll find that the press release is dated July 13th. If you don't look closer than that, you'd assume that the sale had been agreed upon in July, therefore implying that the sale would be recorded in the third quarter. For the record, this doesn't necessarily mean that the company would not have beat earnings.

In any case, if we actually read the press release, we find this sentence: "EDF Renewable Energy (EDF RE) today announced the acquisition of the 179 megawatt AC (MWac) Switch Station 1 and Switch Station 2 Solar Projects from First Solar, Inc. in late June." The upcoming release will refer to the three-month period ending June 30th. In other words, this sale is included in the second quarter, which means that "the sale of the Switch Station Project, currently forecast in Q3, could materially increase second-quarter earnings."

But now we can change "could" to "will." Also, anyone who is wondering if the company has also received the cash in the second quarter shouldn't. Whenever a sale is made, a receivable is created as long as the company expects payment within the year. A receivable, while not representing actual cash, is counted toward net income.

So, How Much Are We Talking?

There's a bit of guesstimating involved here. For comparison purposes, I am using the Moapa project as a baseline. The Moapa project refers to a solar power plant that is located on the Moapa River Indian Reservation. The plant has a capacity of 250 MW and was sold for roughly $300 million dollars, or $3 per share in earnings, which I assume to be pre-tax.

Given the similarities (Moapa is located in Nevada) and the fact that capacity difference, I can see the projects being sold for at least $100 million. That would mean $70 million in pre-tax earnings, or $0.70 per share. For the record, I think that $100 million is an extremely conservative estimate.

If, for simplicity's sake, we assume that the Wall Street consensus is right, we can expect EPS to come in at $0.69 vs. the expected -$0.01.

Final Thoughts

I have also taken the initiative to check and see if any major news outlets have reported on the sale. As far as I can tell, neither Seeking Alpha nor have any other major news outlets have reported on the sale. It is only those who check the company's press releases frequently who are aware of this. I suspect that number to be modest.

When Gordon Johnson, an analyst at Axiom Capital and previous ultra-bear, stated that First Solar earnings "will dazzle," he was right. But not for the right reasons: "Johnson sees consensus Q2 estimates rising with potential for material upside to Q3 estimates given higher U.S. prices and module stockpiling by U.S. solar independent power providers." For the record, Q2 estimates moved up from -$0.04 to -$0.01.

