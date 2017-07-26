Peugeot S.A.'s (PEUGF) CEO Carlos Tavares on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Peugeot S.A. (OTCPK:PEUGF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2017 2:30 AM ET

Carlos Tavares

Thank you. Good morning ladies and gentlemen, thank you for attending this 2017 first half PSA Group financial results announcement session. We know that you are very busy people and therefore we value your time. Thank you for your interest in PSA.

Let’s get started, this first half of this year was a very challenging period. We faced many, many headwinds and I would like just to mention a few for you all to understand the content in which we operated during this first six months of the year.

First we had to face the Brexit consequences in terms of Forex, it was one of the major challenges of this period. Secondly, we had to face a raw material cost increase for this period. Third, we had to face a significant challenge in terms of supply chain with the fire that happened in the plant of one of our major suppliers supplying the instrument panel for our Peugeot 3008 and Peugeot 5008.

Fourth, as you know, there was a very intense period in France with the presidential elections with some social and political tensions outside of the company. And last but not least, as you know we were facing operational challenges in our Chinese business. Despite these significant headwinds, the company and the PSA Group was able to deliver a record operating profit margin in the automotive business of 7.3%, this is the record, this is the best number that the company has ever achieved and it’s a record number for our efficiency and of course the company is very proud to communicate this result you all today.

On top of this record operating profit margin in the automotive business, we were able to deliver growth, as we have now cumulated growth of 8.2% by the mid of 2017, which means that we are on track to deliver the 10% commitment by 2018. This is a – the two major results I would like today to highlight, of course what this demonstrates looking at the numbers that we have delivered in 2016, a 6% operating profit margin, 2015, a 5% operating profit margin, this demonstrates that the company is now able to deliver sustainable and recurrent good profit to our shareholders and to our stakeholders. This is something I would like you to keep in mind, and this number of 7.3% which is a record operating profit margin has been delivered facing an adverse environment. It demonstrates that also the way we are implementing our strategic plan Push to Pass is now a positive way and we are on track to deliver on our objectives.

What this demonstrates is that we are able – we were able and of course this is still ongoing work to change the mindset of the company, the mindset of our people more and more, our business initiatives are fully aligned with the values of our company as you can see here, we’re there, we drive, we respect, we demand and we want to be agile. Those are the values of our company, more and more our employees and our management is aligned with this values and all the business initiatives we are taking are now completely consistent with this mindset.

I would like here to take the opportunity based on this record results to express my sincere appreciation to our employees, to our management, they have been outstanding in delivering the commitments and the results that I have the privilege to communicate to you this morning.

I would like also to express my sincere appreciation to our unions, as you know we have five unions who have signed the agreement with the company that represent no less than 80% of our employees. This means that this agreement gives us a foundation of 80% of our employees in terms of support for the implementation of our strategic plan and I believe that the dialogue that we have with our union leaders and with our unions is a competitive edge of our company, very mature and very constructive dialogue.

I would like also to express my sincere appreciation to our executive committee members, they are here with me today and I would like to tell them that they have been outstanding in the way they have managed the business, of course nothing is perfect, we are not perfect, but we see that each thing that we miss is an opportunity to progress and to take the lessons out of those failures if any and this is a mindset that I would like here to highlight, so thank you very much to all of the executive committee members for their support, for their leadership and their ability to drive results.

I want also to express my appreciation for the supervisory board, the dual governance of the PSA Group has been respected rigorously and our general counsel has been paramount in supporting this rigor in the implementation of our dual governance. I want also to express my appreciation for the supervisory board for their trust and the autonomy that they have given the management to take all the necessary decisions including the most unpopular ones.

Last but not least, I would like to thank you, the investors and the analysts, I would like to thank the media for your support and I would like to thank you for the way you have been supporting our company, as you know we were facing a near-death experience four or five years ago, you have seen the progress that altogether we have been able to implement and this is also thanks to your trust and your support, so thank you very much.

I would like now to handover to our CFO, Jean-Baptiste De Chatillon, he will run you through the figures. Jean-Baptiste, please.

Jean-Baptiste De Chatillon

Thank you very much, Good morning. Effectively 12 months ago we were facing the question mark of the Brexit and since we faced many other headwinds, but today our results are proving the sustainability of our performance and our ability to build profitable growth, growth with a Group turnover up €1.4 billion, on profitability we saw Group operating margin up at 7%, nonrecurring operating expenses stand at minus €112 million, down €25 million versus H1 2016, it includes a minus €140 million restructuring expense out of which €109 million for the automotive division. These expenses are mainly linked to the new momentum for growth agreements signed last year with unions. This agreement will again reinforce our agility and gives us a competitive advantage to further adapt the company to our operating environment.

Net financial expenses are down at minus €121 million. We are now at levels which are consistent with a strong balance sheet structure on the liability management operations we have done previously.

Income taxes stand at minus €446 million, up on H1 2016; so tax rate has been limited to 25% as we are now using our differed-tax asset. Share in net earnings of companies at equity contributes for €112 million, down minus €37 versus H1 2016. So performance of our FinCo, which stands at €103 million, up €23 million versus last year has not compensated the counter performance of DPCA, our joint venture in China that have a minus €25 million contribution. CAPSA being at breakeven in H1.

On Slide #7 Group revenue stands at €29.2 billion in H1 2017, up 5% versus last year. €61.4 billion revenue growth has been generated half-half by our two divisions. The automotive division revenue, which is up 3.6% and Faurecia revenue also up plus 8%, it sums to 2017 performance. So Group cumulated revenue growth since H1 2015 on a like-for-like basis stands at 8.2%.

Automotive revenue analysis, as you can see in the bridge, this plus 3.6% growth is coming mainly from the product mix for 4.9% limited by an adverse FX of 1.1, mainly it’s a British pound owned by our Chinese business reported in sales to partners.

Regarding volumes on Slide #9, consolidated worldwide sales are up 2.3% made of a slight decrease in Europe as we reduced the network inventory in H1. A counter performance in China more than compensated by the sharp growth in Middle East and Africa, driven by 208,000 units sold under Faurecia license in Iran. In the three other regions Latin America, India-Pacific and Eurasia volumes are up.

Recurring operating profit by activity with 11.5% improvement of its ROI, the Group has passed €2 billion, resulting from two record levels of recurring operating margin, the automotive division at 7.3% with a €1.442 ROI; on Faurecia at 5.7% with a ROI amounting to €587 million.

If we move now to the bridge analysis, the automotive ROI stands at €1.442 billion, this performance has been delivered in an adverse operating environment representing a negative impact of €206 million, more than compensated by our performance for plus €345 million.

The operating environment is split into a strong market growth, especially in Europe with a plus €178 million positive impact. Negative €129 impact of input cost coming from raw materials mainly on wage inflation, a strong negative impact of Forex on others, including a still significant hit of the British pound.

On the performance side, our discipline on pricing has created a €41 million positive impact as we are limited the price erosion in mature markets and we succeeded to re-price our vehicles in emerging markets. A very strong product mix effect for €456 million, which is a result of three successes – the success of our last launches. The pricing power strategy results that we are now harvesting under second-generation of launches on the core model strategy as we are positioning our vehicles on higher profit pool.

Still important, cost savings on production and procurement on SG&A for €214 million; in addition the market share is a slight negative for €92 million, which is mainly the impact of our counter performance in China. R&D has a negative €87 million impact reflecting the increase of R&D expenses consistent with our increase in turnover. The other effects represent minus €187 million, which includes the volume effect on our P&L of the independent network inventory reduction for minus €225 million.

Banque PSA Finance, we still see strong benefits from the partnership recent on there. More competitiveness, more profitability based on the risk finding business model. So recurring operating income is up plus 5.1%; since the penetration rate is stable at 29.3% cost of risk has increased, but remains very low at 0.25%.

Faurecia revenue is up at €10.3 billion. Recurring operating income is up at 19.8% up reaching 5.7% recurring operating margin with a positive free cash flow in H1 of €93 million. These results have been released, so I won’t comment them further.

Cash flow analysis, our cash situation improved to a net cash position above €7.6 billion compared to €6.8 billion at the end of 2016; so positive €1,116 million free cash flow results from a €3.251 billion cash flow from operation. Including a €200 million dividend from China received in H1, a slight improvement of the working cap of plus €120 million, we have €324 million restructuring cash out close to last year level. And we have investments for €1.802 billion.

We have also €129 million of exceptional investments on asset disposal. It includes investments done in Iran for €158 million. In H2 we will have the Opel acquisition and the investments in companies to develop our business overseas. This exceptional investment should be covered by our operational free cash flow.

In the other effect we find the cash inflow from the warrants exercised in 2017 for €289 million. So dividend paid to our shareholders for €431 million and dividends to Faurecia minority interest for €86 million.

Inventories, well you have here what I just explained on the invoice level, as a split with the independent network went back to mid 2016 level after the normal increase at the end of 2016 related to our two major launches close to yearend.

2017 market outlook. As we have been positively supplied by the market growth we have increased our market forecast for Europe, Latin America and Russia. 3% growth in Europe instead of 1%; 5% for Latin America and Russia versus a stable market and we have left the Chinese market outlook unchanged. Our operational outlook remains also unchanged.

Thank you.

Carlos Tavares

Thank you, thank you very much Jean-Baptiste. Let’s now move to some of the highlight of the Push to Pass strategic plan implementation. As you know well, we have two major pillars and our vision is to become a great global car maker with cutting edge efficiency and the preferred mobility provider worldwide for a lifetime customer relationship.

If we move to the results, as I was telling you, the engine of the results that we are communicating to you today are related to the mindset of our employees. We are moving the mindset of our company towards a more competitive, more cross functional attitude. We want to create a framework within which people can express not only their individual talent, but also their collective talents, their ability to work together to deliver in a cross functional way.

corporate results, we want to make sure that everything we do has business sense and this is of course important and as I have already told you we are putting meritocracy at the core of our talent management process. As you know, we started in 2013 with a minus 2.8% OP margin for the automotive business then from minus 2.8% we moved to zero plus in 2014, then 5% in 2015, then 6% in 2016 and now 7.3% in 2017 H1. This results and the sustainability, the recurrence of this results are the best evidence of this mindset change in the company.

If we move now to another foundation of our change in the company is everything related to digital being the relationship with our customers, our ability to sell cars online, which is now starting in the U.K., our ability to launch new connected services and be able to update those services over the year, our ability to work in a wide worldwide network in terms of R&D, and our ability to bring and train our employees to the digital world, all of this has been implemented and I think these are some examples of the transformation that we are implementing in the company.

If we now move to the carmaker dealer with the five business directions that you know well, I would like to give you few highlights on how we are progressing. Let’s start first with the quality. Quality is the number one priority of our company. In everything we do, quality comes always first in terms of decision making process. We are blessed with the Car of the Year award for 2017, with Peugeot 3008. You know that two years ago in 2014, we had already a Car of the Year award with the Peugeot 308. So, our engineering people and our design people are very proud of the results and rightly so.

You know also that we have been awarded for the third year in a row, as having the best petrol engine with the EB engine and you can see through different measurements that the residual values of our products compared to the previous generation are demonstrating this quality of our products and trust that the consumers are putting more and more on the products of our brands.

We have been working hard in terms of manufacturing to make sure that the Industrial Right-First Time-Through rate is improving. It had improved over the top three plants and we are now at the benchmark level, but we are facing in 2017 some challenges for the plants with which we had some supply issues as I mentioned in the introduction and for the plants that were launching new products, hence the number that you are seeing on this slide, we believe that we can fight against this dispersion and improve our capability to launch our cars in a more efficient manner, and this is something that we will continue to work. But at the same time we recognize that having three plans at the benchmark level demonstrates the capability of the company and now we need to make sure that all the plants respect this kind of rigor.

In terms of service, we have been progressing, but not at the pace that we would like to progress, hence we have put certain number of measures in the way we manage the network to put more focus on the service quality because everything that makes our customers happy is paramount for the future of our company.

If we move to the product portfolio and the core model strategy, you know that the plan is to launch 121 new products over the regions by 2021, and in 2016 and 2017, the plan was to launch 31 products. I would like to tell you today that we are on plan and we are delivering the products that we have in our product planning strategy supporting the core model strategy. You can see here seven products that were launched or are going to be launched in 2016 and 2017, with the new C3 Aircross Citroen that will be launched in the second half of the 2017.

One point I would like to highlight to you is that, every single new product that has been launched since the beginning of the Push to Pass strategic plan has been a commercial success and this is important, it gives a lot of confidence to our teams being engineering, design and sales and marketing teams everybody is enthusiastic about the success of this products and as you can see through the different regions, we have been delivering what we have in the plan, so we are on track to deliver the 121 new regional launches by the end of this plan.

If we move to the technology, the core technology strategy, again, the rollout of the EMP2 platform is progressing. In 2019 more than 90% of our products will be – plan to be using this platform will be in the market. The preparation of the CMP platform including e-CMP platform is now on track. So those two platforms are absolutely fundamental for our core technology strategy because both of them are multi-energy platforms, so they have the capability to adapt to different market conditions and to different mix, which as you know well are very difficult to predict in our chaotic world.

I would like also to tell you that in Europe, the PSA Group is still the CO2 leader in terms of performance. As I told you before, the planning that we have for our technology and for our products demonstrate that by 2023, 80% of our core models will be electrified and this demonstrates the speed at which we are preparing for the changes in the marketplaces all over the world, so 80% of our core models will be electrified by 2023 and as you know this technology push will start from 2019.

I would like also to highlight the fact that 90% of our European models will be equipped with the mirroring technology in 2017, so this year and that steadily we are launching the different steps of the ADAS technology. The level one was launched in the Peugeot 3008. The level two will be launched with DS7 Crossback very soon and we are on track to deliver the roadmap that has been presented to you, before this is quite reassuring in terms of capability of our engineering division to deliver the core model and core technological strategy that have presented to you in many occasions.

Let’s move now to the brands. Important point and important success is the fact that the Peugeot brand is now in Western Europe, the reference of the market in terms of retail sales, transaction price, value adjusted index. You can see here that we have set a band within which we would like to be against our major competitors and I am not saying against the benchmark because Peugeot is now the benchmark of the European market in terms of the transaction pricing for retail sales. We see that the goal is to be in a band between plus and minus 1% against the other competitors. So far we were at plus 1.1%, above the previous benchmark. So this is a huge demonstration of confidence in our products and in our brands. You know where we are coming from and where we were four years ago, so I will not mention those numbers, you know them absolutely clearly.

Also I would like to tell you that we have been working hard in terms of marketing efficiency and market expense efficiency. We have progressed by 10% since 2015 in terms of improving the efficiency of the dollar spent.

Regarding Citroen, the pricing situation, again transaction prices, value adjusted on retail sales in the Western Europe, the situation is quite good. We are slightly above the band that we have set for ourselves, which is between plus 3% and plus 5% above the reference that we have taken for ourselves and I am not calling this reference a benchmark as we are at a higher transaction price, which demonstrates our ability to sell the value, the modernity and the innovation of the Citroen branded cars. This is something that I would like to communicate to you. Of course, we will continue to support the Citroen brand with more new products. In 2017 we will have the B-SUV C3 Aircross that will be launched in Europe and of course, the global C segment crossover, the Citroen C5 Aircross that will be launched first in China.

Moving to the DS brand, the pricing of the brand is now where it should be for a premium brand. We have set a band of minus 2% to minus 4% in transaction price value adjusted on the retail sales in Europe against our benchmark. This is where we are now at minus 2.4%, which means that we have positioned the brand at the price point where we would like it to be as a premium brand that is now being prepared.

The other very positive topic here is that, the first cars that we have shown to the experts of the automotive industry have been well received and everybody has recognized the premiumness of the fit and finish, the premiumness of the design and the premiumness of the materials that has been selected for this product. We are now in the process of the final industrialization of this product and it will be launched as we have said so far on time. You can see also that we have been blessed with the fact that this product is premium car, DS7 Crossback has been selected by the new President of France for his official investiture.

So, moving now to the core efficiency which is our DNA, we want to be cutting edge global carmaker in terms of efficiency. You can see here that in terms of total labor cost against revenue, we have moved the company from near 15% of turnover to this year most probably around 11% of turnover, which means that we are now very close if not the benchmark of the industry and we consider this KPI as being representative of the agility of the company, which has been able to transform itself to be much more nimble, much more efficient, much more fast in the way we implement our strategy. So most probably we’ll be at 11% in 2017, which means that we have achieved the goal that we had set for ourselves to become one of the most agile carmakers in the world.

In terms of cost savings, we are on track to deliver the goal in 2018, but we need to recognize that the raw material cost increase in the beginning of 2017 represent a significant headwind, despite the fact that we are still progressing as you can see on this graph, and we are now implementing more initiatives to compensate for this raw material cost increase.

Last but not least, I would like to highlight the fact that our engineering team continues to improve its own efficiency and we have reduced with a new Citroen C3 by 56%. The total engineering cost compared to the previous generation which means that looking for digitalization and the more efficient engineering is also something that is moving in the right direction is of course a very significant challenge for our engineers, like any engineer in the world. But you can see through the numbers that the cost to introduce new products in the market is being reduced. Again, we want to be a cutting-edge carmaker in terms of efficiency and we target to reduce by no less than 30%, the total engineering cost for each new model that we launch compared to the previous generation.

Let’s now move to the regions and let’s start with Europe. As you know our biggest profit pool by far, the situation in Europe in terms of profit is very rewarding as the profitability has improved compared to last year. We see that we still have a very limited and very small erosion in our market share for the first half of 2017. But I would like to tell you today that through the success of the new products that we have launched in the market, in the second half of this first half which means in the second quarter of 2017 the market share of the PSA Group in Europe has started to rise. This is something I would like to tell you today, in the second quarter of 2017, the market share of the PSA Group in Europe has increased by 0.2 points. But the most significant number I would like to give you is that by the end of first half our order book was up by 55%, 55% order book increase compared to last year that represents an order amount of 208,000 orders that we have to deliver.

This is to say that combined with the inventory numbers that Jean-Baptiste shown to you, we are entering the second half of 2017 in a healthy way, with a good pool from the market and as we have seen with a good pricing for all brands, this is somewhere the turning point of everything that we have been telling you for the last few years, a more efficient company, more brand power, more transaction price and of course, at the end of the day attractive products with the right technology that are increasing the order book of the company 55% more orders by the end of first half compared to last year.

This is something that I wanted to communicate to you, of course, many, many things need to be improved. By far we are not perfect but I am happy today to report that the number of orders for our new products is significantly up and also to communicate to you that surprisingly, but as a very important result of the work done by our teams, the profit that we have delivered in the first half in the U.K. is similar, if not slightly higher than the profit that we had in the first half of 2016, meaning in a much less challenging period in terms of Forex, which means the counter measures that have been implemented in the U.K. have been successful in terms of profit, even though in the U.K. we have lost some share.

If I continue to the second region, Latin America, the market share is flat, the profit is significantly up, volumes are up. As you can see the revenues are up by 18%, volumes are up by 9%, and the very rewarding factor here is that outside of Mercosur, our sales are up by 33%, which means that a good work has been done in some other countries in this region. We are now preparing for an LCV offensive. We are sourcing from Uruguay, the new midsize van from LCV, the one that has been facing such a big success in Europe. And of course, we are preparing for the introduction of the CMP platform over the next years. So a very good result in a very challenging environment; as you know that many of our competitors are making red ink in this region.

China and Southeast Asia is the challenge, the operational challenge of the company. It is fair to say that we are not happy with the results. We have been slow at moving from the push business model to a pull business model and we have been slow at convincing our Chinese partner of the things that we need to change in the organization to be more efficient operationally. This is something that is now being worked out. It is something that represents also for the future, a big opportunity to improve and it is fair to say that we are now in the middle of this challenging period.

We have a new agreement with Changan with the CAPSA GV where we have addressed the major weaknesses in terms of business model legacy in China and we are now addressing those weaknesses through this reinforced partnership, of course each one in the company needs to deliver on its commitments. We are now changing a significant number of things in terms of organization, introducing new talent, and new ways of doing business in our DPCA JV with our partner Dongfeng and one of our shareholders as you know well. So, this is for us, at the same time a headache, but also a big opportunity for improvement in the future and many of our executive committee members are now engaged in supporting the operations for this turnaround in China.

If we moved to Eurasia, a few years ago we committed to you that we would be breakeven in Eurasia, including Russia by 2017. This is exactly what we are delivering this year, it is visible on the first half as we started to make money in Eurasia even if it is small money, but we are making money. Volumes are up, share is flat and we are now preparing to introduce new products that we decided to invest during the turnaround, most of them are based on LCV, but we are also introducing new products like the Peugeot 3008, which is a very successful car wherever we introduce it in the world and this is something that has now started in Russia and Ukraine. But I would like also to highlight the fact that we faced some successes mainly in Ukraine with the market share up from 3.6% to 4.6% and our brands start to be visible in this market, which is also promising for the future. Overall, our revenues in this region are up 37% and the volume is up 26%. So, breakeven will be delivered this year as committed.

Middle East and Africa is rather a success story. You see that the share is jumping from 3.2% to 11%, thanks to our Iranian sales, the volume is jumping from 87,000 to 278,000, most probably this year we’ll be above 400,000 sales in Iran which is demonstrating the potential that we have in this market. I would like to highlight also the fact that to our market share in Turkey has moved up by 1.1 points and that’s introducing the new Peugeot 2008 in Iran is going to be a very exciting challenge as we were able to receive and book no less than 16,000 orders in two days, 16,000 orders in two days.

This is what we have now in our Iranian order book. Of course now the challenge is to deliver in terms of manufacturing. In terms of supply chain and this is what the teams are now working on; but it demonstrates how promising this Iranian market is for our company and as you know, Peugeot represents a 30% market share in Iran and of course it’s something that we want now to nurture and to leverage for the future.

Last but not least, we’d like to tell you that Peugeot is back in Africa with the introduction of a new pickup that has been developed with our partner Dongfeng. This pickup has been revealed in June 2017 in Tunisia and it will bring back as a first step our Peugeot brands to the African market with a pickup, which is as you know an important product for this kind of markets.

Moving to India Pacific; here we have profit up, volumes up, share flat. You see that revenues are up by 14%. We have some success in Japan growing sales and growing profit, which demonstrates that our products are well accepted in this very demanding markets. We believe that this year we’ll cross the 10,000 sales line. It is something that we consider as a demonstration of our ability to adapt to very different markets.

We are also launching the 3008 Peugeot in Korea, which is being very well received and we started to prepare the sales of Peugeot in Nepal and Bangladesh also for this year. Not forgetting that the C3 will be launched, the Citroen C3 in October in Australia, New Zealand and Japan. So, as you see, we are also moving up in this region. We consider that despite the fact that the volumes are still small, demonstrating our ability to make our customers happy in this region is somewhere the demonstration that we can be a global carmaker and a global successful carmaker.

I would like to make a specific deep dive on the LCV business, very profitable and very promising. What we can see is that in Europe we have reinforced our leadership in terms of LCV for the PSA Group. We have increased our market share up to 20.4%, which represents an increase of 1.2 points and we have increased the gap against the number two in the ranking and this gap is now at 4.4 points against the number two in the ranking. So we see that not only our products are very successful including in the second half of the life of these products like the Berlingo and the Partner.

As you know the Peugeot Expert and Citroen Jumpy has been huge successes and we have significant leverage here for the ongoing months and ongoing years; so we’ll continue to reinforce the leadership of the PSA Group in LCV in Europe, which we have done in the first half; but also as I told you in the Push to Pass plan presentation, we are going deploy this LCV strength across the world with introductions in Latin America. As I told you in Uruguay; for the Mercosur introduction in Eurasia, most probably in Russia, introduction also in Vietnam and Eurasia with the same products. Those represents huge opportunity of profitable growth for the future and this is what we are now preparing.

I would like also to mention that we have now a good deal in Uzbekistan to introduce by 2018 the previous generation of midsized LCVs. The so-called G9 LCV, which will give us some of potential of profitable growth also in this part of the world. So this was for the first leg, the great car maker with the cutting-edge efficiency direction I would like to update you a little bit on the mobility services provider, you know the six pillars on which we are working. Each of these pillars has a clear focus on enlarging our customer base.

First the customer inside, you know that a company that does not make the customers happy has no future, so we understand that we want to invite the customer inside of the company, make sure that he is able to interfere with the organization of the company, giving their opinion and somewhere their judgment on the services and the products that we delivering to them. You have on this slide three concrete, a very concrete examples of the capability that we are giving our customers to interfere with our company in a way that we needs to leverage to make them even happier with our products and our services.

In terms of after sales we have a very clear strategy that we are declaring in a very methodic and very rigorous way not only about making sure that our multi-brand parts supply is going to be developed across more countries. We have already completely reshaped our logistic network in terms of setting less, but more efficient hubs across the European markets. We will be achieving our objective by end of 2017 with 132 hubs in Europe.

These hubs are not only much more efficient in terms of logistics; but also they are able to deliver not only the OEM parts, not only the Euro Repar parts, but also the other independent aftermarket parts to support our dealers and to support our partners. Starting with the Euro Repar network that is going to be enhanced by the end of this year we will be above 3,000 garages aiming at 10,000 by the end of the plan. So this is something that is now on track being implemented and I can tell you that the profit of our after sales activities are improving and we have completely reversed the trend that we had a couple of years ago where this profit was declining. Now thanks to this multi-axis strategy, we are back in the growth mode which is very rewarding for the teams.

If I highlight one single point in terms of supplying parts of independent sources I would like to tell you that our catalogue today is counting no less than 80,000 references; 80,000 references to support not only the Euro Repar car service network, but also our independent partners, so that we can make more business and more profitable business out of strategy. OEM parts, Euro Repar parts, EIM parts and Mister Auto is also in terms of e-commerce being deployed. This year we’ll be present in 14 countries, starting from five countries in 2015. These are very promising events that I would like to highlight to you.

In terms of used car business step-by-step we are positioning the pieces of the puzzle. This is a puzzle and we have to be present in many different areas to capture the value of the used car business. We are now preparing a specific organization for the C2C multi-brand sales of used cars. We have already bought as you know the Aramisauto Company to take care of the B2C multi-brand activities.

We are ready to enhance the B2C branded used cars through the PSA retail network; but also through our dealers and of course we will continue to have the B2B branded multi-brand activities from the PSA wholesale. So this is to say that using the pricing and the reassurance image of each of those activities in the eyes of the customer we are developing this business and in the first half of this year our sales are up 14% against the first half of 2015.

In terms of car mobility services strategy we have different sets of activities. One towards the corporate customers and the other towards the end customers. It is quite clear that things are progressing. Our revenues are up by 37% in H1 2017 against H1 2015, which is giving the clear direction of the growth mode in which we are. In terms of users of the Free2Move app we have now no less than 300,000 users. If we count the number of customers who are using mobility services within the different set of operators that we have in our partnerships we are now above one million users of mobility services.

We see that on the side of the corporate customers. For the Free2Move lease activities we have more than 400,000 cars in fleet, with more than 60,000 customers. For the Free2Move fleet management services we have 60,000 connected cars with more than 400 customers and for the Free2Move fleet sharing service, we will be launching this service in 2017.

Coming back to the Free2Move app, which is very important to be a mobility service supplier for a life time experience with our customers. As I said, not only we have now 300,000 users, but we are developing the availability of this app and services across many countries. You can see the pace at which we are progressing not only in Europe, but also as you can see in the U.S. and we will continue to develop this mobility service app for a lifetime experience with our customers in order to enlarge the customer base.

For the mobility operators, you can see here a list of all the partnerships that we have, if you combine the users of all of these different companies who are in partnership with the PSA Group, we are now above 1 million users with a success story with Emov in Madrid, where we have more than 120,000 users and that we have experienced more than 1,000 subscribers per day on the first quarter of this year and after six months in operations our gross margin is already positive, which is a good indication of the potential that we have with this kind of activities.

Last but not least, I would like to tell you that not only on this first half of 2017, the PSA Group has delivered a record operating profit margin in the automotive business, thanks to the commitment of each employee of this company, but I would like also to report to you that the executive committee members and the top management of the company is implementing their Push to Pass strategic plan, we are on track and we are delivering on the commitments that you have made to you in April 2016.

Of course you are thinking about Opel/Vauxhall, I want also to tell you that all the activities between signing and closing, leading to the closing are on track. As you know it’s a heavy work, a lot of bureaucratic and technocratic work, but it’s on track and I would like here to tell you that we still see the possibility to close within the timeframe that I have already expressed to you including the automotive and the sales finance we are on track for this closing. This is something I wanted to share with you.

We’re now ready for the Q&A, please stop this session.

Charles Whitson

Hi there, good morning, Charles from Redburn and thanks for a very fair presentation. One area that you haven’t addressed obviously is, something fairly topical right now in terms of diesel. Can I ask a number of sort of subsidiary, just quick questions on that topic. Firstly, can you confirm that neither PSA nor Opel offices have been visited by competition or compel [ph] authorities in Germany. Secondly, can you give us some sort of guidance as to what the cost of cleaning up the existing diesel fleet in Germany of Peugeot and Opel, in other words equivalent to sort of announcements we’ve seen from Mercedes, Audi and others?

Thirdly, can you just give us a reminder as to what the profitability of your diesel cars is relative to gasoline cars? Has there been an equalization there on a per car basis? And sorry about this, fourthly, a final one, VW back in March gave us a figure to say that the total costs of emissions compliant in terms of added cuts in cost by 2020 would be around about €6 billion to them of increased cuts in terms of cost of sales. Can you give us some sort of equivalent for Peugeot and Opel, in other words, by 2020 how much is your cost of sales going to have to go up for all the added cuts that are going to have to put in your vehicles? Thank you very much, sorry it’s so much, but I don’t see as a key topic.

Carlos Tavares

Well, thank you very much for your five questions, we’ll try to answer them. As you may understand, this is something that we need to rigorously respect, as we are between the signing and the closing of the acquisition deal of Opel, it is not in my power to talk about Opel today, at least not in the precise terms that you would like me to answer your question, and I would like you to accept my apologies for not answering this question, but I will answer your question about all the PSA Group activities, telling you that to the best of our knowledge there has not been any visits to our premises in Germany.

We have not been contacted by any German administration for the topic that you have mentioned and we feel quite relaxed on this matter, but of course as always our attitude would be to be cooperative and transparent as we have always been, as you know that we have taken many, many initiatives with the NGOs to be transparent and to make sure that our customers understand that we are working for them and we are making our best efforts to gain their trust. So, on the first question, no, we have not been contacted; no, we have not been visited by any official administration, but yes, we remain always open to cooperate of course whatever happens.

In terms of technology, this has been a very significant investment from our head of engineering, explaining in many, many situations, the edgy technology that we have with the SCR system, all the experts in the industry recognize that our SCR is the leading technology on this matter. This is the technology that we are using, on top of that as you know well, we have a technology that gives us a wide range of efficiency in terms of temperature and this may be a distinctive against other technologies, so this is something that we have been extensively explaining. It has been well received by all the experts in terms of technology and we have been making sure through our partnership with a transparent and environment NGO. We have been making sure that everybody understands that we are here transparent and willing to gain and protect the trust of our customers.

In terms of mix, of course we have been seeing a significant shift in the mix between diesel and petrol. This is something that of course you see like we do. We have been able, thanks to the agility of the company, we have been able to manage this mix and make sure that our customers get the engines that they would like to have from us. Not only we have been very, very agile in our French plants, but where there is need to do so because the shift is bigger than what anybody could have predicted. Then we are able also to source some of those engines from other manufacturing points in the world so that we keep our customers happy in terms of supplying the engines that they would like to have.

Finally, I think you had a question about the profitability, if I understand properly, of diesel against petrel. Jean-Baptiste would you like to…

Jean-Baptiste De Chatillon

Yes, well, you are right Charles, we have a – we still have a differential in profitability when we sell a diesel versus petrol, so I said several times that I was worried about that, but each time we see in our figures, on our actual figures is that our teams are beating this difference by driving the customers who wanted a diesel when they buy a petrol engine, well, they get more options and effectively we compensate with a better profit on those petrol engines, so it’s always a challenge, but say take the challenge and make it happen in actual.

Charles Whitson

Thank you Jean-Baptiste. You were addressing the additional cost of Euro VI, of course there is one and we need to recognize that there is one. This is the reason why we need to be so dynamic in terms of pushing cost reductions all over the place. This is also the reason why it is so important to be able to convey to the final consumer the value of what we do because of course having a good transaction price always help to be facing these challenges. It is fair to say that for the Euro VI, the Euro VI technology, it represents around €100 more in terms of cost against the previous generation, so that’s something that we also need to recognize.

But as you have seen from the presentation, we are delivering the ex-works cost reduction that we want to deliver in the plant. And when something happens like regulations or raw material cost increase, the mindset of the executive team is to consider that of course this is a headwind, but it needs to be overcome with other ideas and more creativity on the way we do business. This is how we face it. Future will say, if we were successful or not, but you can of course look at the track record of the team over the last four years and see some of the results of this mindset. Next question.

Thomas Besson

I have a first question on the 3008, please. Can you put in perspective the volumes of the 3008 and the product mix you’ve shown in the first half? Remind us how many 3008 you have not been able to produced because of the reconcile issue and comment as well on the relative success of the product in Europe and China? That’s the first question.

Second question is on the prospects of your cost production when we get into 2018, 2019. You have achieved most of the target already and markets may not be as supportive as it has been in the last three years in years to come. So, can you update us on what can be done? Can you go way beyond the [indiscernible], which was the sales ratio? Can you go way beyond the €700 million cost reduction in Europe?

And I have one last question concerning EBITDA. Can you explain why your all the benefit in H1 2017 is highest you ever had, while I don’t think you have literally huge product pipeline in the next 18 months [indiscernible]?

Carlos Tavares

Thank you, Mr. Besson. Thank you for your thoughtful questions. Let me come back to the 3008 question. First of all, I would like to tell you that for the 3008 SUV we have accumulated 159,000 orders since the launch of this product. We are at 111,000 registrations since the launch. And of course, we have a significant order book that we are happy with. We have taken different decisions to increase the number of shifts in our Sochaux and our [indiscernible] plant. We have taken significant decisions in terms of duplicating tools by our suppliers. So we believe that we have not lost a significant amount of orders even though we are of course scrutinizing the rate of customers that finally do not accept to wait for their car. This is something that of course we are scrutinizing every day.

I can tell you that we are now ready with more shifts and more tooling by our suppliers. We are ready to face the demand of our customers and we don’t expect in terms of sizing the supply side of the equation. We don’t expect to be penalizing the second half. I think it would be rather the opposite given the challenges that we have been facing. So for us 3008 is still a huge opportunity to grow and I would like to encourage you to look at the market share in the segment of C crossovers in Europe and you’ll see the rise of the Peugeot 3008, it’s a quite outstanding rise and I think we are going to be raising the podium of this C segment crossover in Europe with the 3008 and our manufacturing people and supply chain people will support that.

Secondly, you are talking about cost and you are absolutely right. This is not only one of the biggest challenges of the automotive industry. People tend to think that cost reduction is something that you do in a given time window. Then after you do a big push on cost reduction you can have a break. This is absolutely wrong. Cost reduction is like quality, it never ends. You never end the work on improving quality and you never end the work in reducing cost. So, this is the mindset in which we are cost reduction is a must, cost reduction never ends.

And I would like to remind you that, one of the big criticisms that we have been receiving over the last three to four years. Is that, we didn’t grow enough. Many of you perhaps not you specifically Mr. Besson, but many of you have been challenging the fact that our sales volumes are not growing enough, et cetera, despite the fact that every, every year since 2013, the volumes of the PSA Group have been growing every year. But the challenge which is fair has been say, well, you could have grown more, fair enough. But reversely, what we can say is that while the volumes were not growing extraordinary, we were delivering on our commitments in terms of cost reduction.

So if you were to say well, perhaps the European market is not going to continue to grow, perhaps, and we are prepared for that because we have demonstrated that we are able to make cost reduction in an environment where the volumes are not growing significantly, which means that we don’t feel threatened by what will happen next in terms of volumes. We know that we have specific way of doing this. A very cross functional way and we know we have creative people and the mindset of the company is considered that the cost reduction is a must and it is not driven by a volume increase, it’s driven by the creativity of our people and by the way we work with our suppliers.

In terms of R&D, I am pleased with your question. Just to tell you that yes, there are years and this 2017 will be a year where we were going to increase the expense of R&D against last year. The reason being that we have good business to do so to trigger more profitable business and we are doing this now that our engineering division has made significant improvements in terms of efficiency.

So as the efficiency has improved significantly in R&D and as we have many other ideas to generate a profitable business. It makes now total sense to put more money in R&D to make sure that we can support more profitable business now that the R&D organization is much more efficient than it was a few years ago. So I feel very comfortable with the fact that in a very controlled manner and somewhere limited manner we are increasing the R&D expenses of the Company.

Thomas Besson

R&D expense, but what I was surprised about is the gap between your capitalized or amortized development cost, which is 160 basis points of margins, 40 bps above the previous year and at a very high historically. So can you explain why this is particularly high this year? Is there a huge pipeline of products that we are not necessarily aware of in the next couple of years? Is the 120 products Push to Pass that we see being currently capitalized?

Jean-Baptiste De Chatillon

Thomas, there is absolutely no change to our usual rules which means that we are affectively in terms of where is project, the status of the project. We are in high capitalization period of those projects because it depends on their phase and that reflects exactly where you say that we have a huge pipeline of products coming because we are only 31 launches out of 121 and we are at the same time – we are at the same time developing in new regions like Iran. We are preparing also for India. So it also covers this Push to Pass actions of putting some seeds in regions to create profitable growth in the second part of the plant. So yes that confirms, this is affectively because we have a lot of projects in the pipe.

Carlos Tavares

Okay thank you Jean-Baptiste. Let’s move to the next question. Thank you Mr. Besson.

Max Warburton

Yes, good morning, everybody. Two questions from my side. The first one is on Opel. Carlos, you said you couldn’t comment in detail about it at this stage. But my question is, we’d love to see Opel. To what degree does that change your plans to ask Opel to design and deliver the turnaround? Does this mean you are actually going to be more hands on Opel. Could you just talk a little bit about how many days per week you are trying to spend typically at Opel in 2018? That’s my first question.

And the second question, I know this is a bit big picture, but it obviously is very topical, particularly in the U.K. this morning with the UK apparently following France and talking about banning combustion engine vehicles by 2040. I think a little of us can see how we can deliver big expensive electric vehicles; but did these announcements in your mind mean the end of the €10,000 cost. Is there any way from your perspective for the company like PSA can build any of it at sort of current cross points that you have at the bottom end of the Peugeot and Citroen product ranges? Thank you.

Carlos Tavares

Thank you, thank you Max, thank you for your questions; quite challenging and quite interesting. Let me try to answer. First of all, you know that we are not managing our business on an individual basis. I would like to remind that all of the results that you have seen from the PSA Group are the outcome of the teamwork. This needs to be well understood. This is the outcome of the teamwork and each of the executive committee members has his share in the results that we have delivered to you over the last four years since I came to PSA. So, this is not a one man show. This is a teamwork and what we are re-creating on the Opel side is a team.

And my goal is to make sure that we have in Opel a team of top executives that will be proud to be the ones that have turnaround their company after so many, many, many years of red ink and I think this is a very powerful engine. It is a very powerful engine to talk to the Opel executives and tell them look guys you have been making red ink over the last 10 years if not more. I know that you are talented people, I know that you have the need for support in terms of synergies; but I also know that you have the capability to run your company if you will be properly supported and eventually properly guided.

So to tell you things very simply, I am extremely comfortable with the appointment of Mr. [indiscernible], he is the former CFO. He knows everything about the metrics of the company. You will have after the closing the possibility to compare everything that he has been used to in Opel with the things that we have been achieving in the PSA; so this is going to be a very powerful, a very powerful continuously – continuous and permanent benchmark. And of course he is going to build a plan, from the closing he has 100 days to build the plan.

I will be supporting him, but not only me. The whole executive committee team will be supporting the process of building the plan of Opel; but at the end of the day my management stance is very simple. This is teamwork. I trust that Mr. [indiscernible] with his CFO past and with his knowledge of the company he will be able to drive this turnaround and we will make sure that he is successful and that the executive committee of Opel comes out of this process as being very proud of what they have been doing as much as we are proud of the turnaround of PSA.

So this is my stance, I will be of course spending several days a month in Opel to make sure that we give them the appropriate guidance and the appropriate support. And there will be also a global executive committee within which every month the representatives of the historic PSA and the Opel managing team will be discussing on the way we are implementing the synergies, the speed and the depth at which we are implementing those synergies and we will make sure that there is teamwork between the historic PSA side and the Opel side to make sure that we support their turnaround. So this is the spirit with which we would like to face this exciting challenge and I think it’s exciting. I think it gives us an enormous opportunity to create value.

Regarding the ICE engines, though these people are talking about getting rid of the Internal Combustion Engine as you know we are not here to give lessons or to show our scientific power. Our stance is very simple. We want to make the customers happy and we will make our customers happy by selling them what they would like to buy from us and what they expect from us, which means that we have no huge technology push with our own electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid technology that will be launched from 2019.

As I told you by 2023, 80% of our car models will be electrified, so 2040; why not 2040 but what is going to make the difference and this is something that you know well, Max. What is going to make the difference is the agility. It’s the mental flexibility. It’s the speed at which we will reallocate our resources. It is the open mindset of our people to accept that the world is changing beyond what they think is right or wrong, which is not the matter. The matter is we need to make our customers happy and give them what they would like to buy from us.

In terms of pricing of EV, this is a huge challenge and you are right to mention this because the rise of the EV cars is also very much dependent on the subsidies and the support that the Governments will be able to give to this technology. And as you know well there is not much room of maneuver in the budgets of the Western societies to support this kind of increase. And when the mix of EV will start to raise then of course the Governments will not be able to support them with more incentives and that will represent at one point in time a moment of truth in terms of speed of increase of the sales.

Anyway, we will be prepared for this and we will be prepared for a very simple reason, the reason is that our two most updated platforms EMP2 and CMP are multi-energies. They can be EV, diesel or petrol. They can be plug-in hybrid petrol, diesel or petrol only. We can adapt to a very chaotic and changing world and because we have become a more and more agile company we believe that in a Devonian approach we’ll be in a better shape tomorrow than we were yesterday. Next question.

Jose Asumendi - JPMorgan

Thank you very much. Jose, JPMorgan, a couple of items to touch one, so please maybe mostly on the results. As I think about product mix, can we expect the run rate of product mix that we saw on the revenue bridge in Q2 to continue into the second half? And second, in terms of EV seasonality, you might beat expectation today again by more than half. We are looking at different competitors in terms of the product bridge, the cost savings, volume, pricing power [indiscernible]. I struggle to see at any seasonality whatsoever in the EBIT when I compare second half versus first half this year.

Can you maybe just comment a little bit on this, I mean everything you’re saying point out a really tough second half? And then finally maybe for Carlos, as we think about production cost saving, this mainly has been widely underestimated by the market, you still want to hit the €700 [indiscernible] down there, what is driving this figure into 2018? Thank you.

Carlos Tavares

Well, thank you very much for your three questions. I will take the third one. Jean-Baptiste would you like to take the two first ones please.

Jean-Baptiste De Chatillon

Yes Jose, product mix in Q2 as you know we are not guiding item by item, but effectively I follow you, we have a very good momentum and we are still having to get the full benefit of the launch of 5008 in the second half. So we are entering a new phase of our launches on 2018. We will see you again as we are commenting we still on our new launches, so our product mix impact we’re relying under strong product mix impact in the months and years to come.

On cost saving you’ve spotted maybe that we have again booked some more restructuring cost and this is directly linked to our will to be as agile as possible to face future headwinds, so yes we will see through some more cost savings both in fixed cost and invariable cost. You have also to know that we get more attention from our suppliers, now that we are looking at integration of Opel in the future, so it’s also an interesting asset to get some pressure on our variable cost.

Of course many headwinds, of course many headwinds will come and take on half like as a pound, which will be very adverse, raw materials on it. So, let’s see what happens; but we are confident that on the performance side will deliver.

Carlos Tavares

Well, thank you very Jean-Baptiste. To your third question about cost reduction, you see, one important thing that we face twice a month with the executive committee is the need to be more disruptive in the way we address the business challenges. Being on the variable side of the business as on the fixed cost side of the business, we see that the disruption is going to be the key word, we have to find new ways of doing business.

Even on sales and marketing, the way we communicate to the market, the way we highlight the products that we have, many, many things can be done. Not only I can share with you that we are not over with the waste, but what we also see is that beyond the waste what we need to do is to find more disruptive ways of doing business and this is the area where we are challenging ourselves to address this business challenges in a different way.

On the more conventional side of the equation, we know that after the closing with the volumes of Opel, this is going to give us an additional lever in terms of volume scale effect to be more efficient in terms of purchasing, to be more efficient in terms of diluting some of our engineering costs to be overall more efficient, because what is I think a very strong characteristic of this direction is that we are in acquisition, so we are in a situation where this is not only about making sure that everybody wants to collaborate, it is in the best interest of everybody to collaborate because it’s one single company, it’s one single company.

On top of that it’s one single European based company which makes communication much easier. Everybody I believe understands on the Opel side that the only possibility that we should exclude is the status quo, which means I believe that starting from the idea that status quo is not going to be the answer, we need to move and the fact that we are embarking Opel in the PSA Group gives us an additional lever to reduce costs, so we’ll continue to work in this direction. Next question?

Gaetan Toulemonde

Good morning, I’m going to be pretty quick. Jean-Baptiste, did I understand well that you mentioned investment in Opel in the second half will be entirely financed by the free cash, and I’m thinking about €1.1 billion cash eligible for them, is it correct?

Carlos Tavares

Jean-Baptiste, you can answer the question.

Jean-Baptiste De Chatillon

Yes, let’s be more precise, what I said exactly, Gaetan, was that, we were looking – it’s not a guidance, but it’s a challenge we set for our self, to cover with the operational free cash flow, the cost of not only the Opel acquisition, but also our investments that we have seen, we have started in Iran, so yes, we are looking at that. It’s a very bold and unchallenging target, but we would like to bring our free cash flow to nil after all those investments, which means covering it with our operational free cash flow.

Gaetan Toulemonde

A quick question on the raw material, you mentioned that a few times, but can you give us an idea about the headwind in the first half and what you expect for the full year, rough number?

Jean-Baptiste De Chatillon

Well, if you look at figuring our bridge, I could say that more than 70% is related to raw materials and that’s after hedging and it will go up in the second half, because the impact will be worse in the second half, lots of headwinds in the second half.

Gaetan Toulemonde

Okay, two times bigger than the first half, can you square it a little bit or --?

Carlos Tavares

Well, I think the question has no answer, Gaetan, if we were able to predict the future, we’d not be here, but --

Gaetan Toulemonde

Anyway, another question, which I think last question, very simple. When I look at the cash out of your restructuring, €300 million in the first half, I think the run rate is approximately €600 million, when we will see that number declining much more in line with the provision you’ve booked in the balance sheet.

Jean-Baptiste De Chatillon

Well, it will decline in 2018, you’re right with the run rate, that’s where we are looking at. If you take the cinematic of the booking with Don, we still have a high amount in the balance sheet, which will slow in the next three years, but it will decrease steadily from 2018 onward.

Carlos Tavares

And Gaetan, this is a great question, not only it will decline, but you also need to consider that moving forward in a chaotic world needs a significant ability in terms of reallocating resources, shifting resources from one business to another business, in some cases you can do it with training and the same people; in other cases you need to make sure that you can do it the other way, but you can consider that this restructuring costs are going to decrease. But please don’t forget that we are moving in a chaotic world and we need to keep flexibility to reallocate resources whenever the company wants to move to another business. Okay, let’s move to another question thank you.

Horst Schneider - HSBC

Yes, good morning and thanks for taking my questions. I want to get back to this diesel/gasoline aspect and maybe you can quantify to which extent the diesel sales has declined, what was the penetration ratio in H1 2017 versus last year? And maybe you can also tell us how your CO2 emissions developed in H1 given also that your mix is now more skewed towards SUVs? And then I want the statement if you are still optimistic that with Opel together you can meet the CO2 target for 2021? Thank you.

Carlos Tavares

Thank you Mr. Schneider for your questions. We are going to give you some indications in terms of the diesel mix, this is public information we are going to give it to you. The only thing I want to tell you is that the position of PSA in terms of diesel mix is less and less specific one for the company. So, please consider that this is not going to be a specificity of the PSA Group in Europe.

And I can tell you that the way our manufacturing people are adapting to this new world is absolutely outstanding. Just to make sure that you understand that we are not going to be a specific case in terms of diesel mix in Europe, the market in the PC segment is at 45% and PSA is at 46%. So this is very demonstrative of the fact that we are now aligning with the rest of the market and this is something that we need to be able to recognize because our manufacturing people are doing extraordinary work to adapt the manufacturing tools and systems to this reality.

Jean-Baptiste De Chatillon

As we are aligning, we’re, I think, leaf shedding in terms of diesel proportions, the same as Europeans [indiscernible] markets which is 4 points in the five first months of the year 2017 versus 2016. The market is lowering by 4 point and we are also lowering by 4 points.

Carlos Tavares

So this is not in the mind of some of the analysts, please consider this is not anymore a burden for the company, we are aligned with the market now and we will continue to scrutinize that. You had another question about –

Jean-Baptiste De Chatillon

About CO2 in 2021.

Carlos Tavares

About CO2, well, I will talk for Opel at this stage for the reasons I mentioned before, I can tell you that for PSA we are aligned and we are making sure that despite the diesel mix reduction, we will keep things on track towards the goal that has been set and this is the reason why we are so keen in being timely in the introduction of the e-CMP and the plug-in hybrid technology based on the EMP2 platforms. This is why I was showing you in the presentation that we are ramping up on the two dimensions. And again, I believe that for the PSA Group having two major platforms in that multi energy possibility is a huge asset for the company because we can adapt most probably better than any other carmaker to the market conditions, so yes, for PSA I confirm that we are on track and for Opel, we can only talk about it after the closing.

Horst Schneider

CO2 emissions have been up or down in H1 year-on-year?

Carlos Tavares

I can tell you that we are the leaders so far and we’ll give you the number exactly, but they are going down.

Georges Dieng

Yes, good morning gentlemen, Georges Dieng from Natixis. Two questions if I may, first on China. Well, a two-fold question, how and when do you intend to get back into positive numbers? That’s a real long-term question. A more concrete question on the NEV quota system which nobody should get forced starting next year, how do you intent to cope with this very demanding quota system?

The second question is, and directly related to Opel. Yesterday’s during GM’s call, it was mentioned that GM will take a massive charge related to the disposal of Opel/Vauxhall and that included a massive charge due to the loss of different type of asset. And it was I mentioned that those types of assets to the tune of $3.9 billion deducted to be transferred to PSA, so my simple question is, do you confirm the possibility for PSA to use part or all of this different types of asset post closing? Thank you.

Carlos Tavares

Okay, let me answer the first two questions you mentioned and let Jean-Baptiste the one about the deferred tax question. In terms of China, you know that we are always very, very serious and we want to be very professional in the way we discussed with you. And I want just to tell you that for the time being we are focused in making sure that we are changing the way we do business in China. As I told you, representation there are different challenges, the one is to move from a push mode to a pull mode, this is a significant change in terms of sales policies and the way we interact with our dealers. They are very, very supportive of this change because it puts a lower burden on their finances in terms of carrying the inventory, so it’s something that they are supportive of but it needs sometime because we need to reduce the inventories in China, which we are currently doing.

We also need to change the practices and the business practices inside of the JV and as you know it is not only about – PSA is about the speed at which we can convince our partner that those ways of doing business need to be adapted to some other ways that we know well in the Western world and this is something that we are now doing. I think we have a good understanding at the top level of the company’s being on the partner side as much as an off-side.

I think the understanding is there, now it has to be deployed through the organization that may take some time, so it is very difficult for me to tell you at which speed this is going to happen, but what we can say is that talking to you today with a 7.3% operating profit margin for the PSA Group and being in a situation which we know is very frustrating in China, I believe that there is significant upside at one point in time to improve through the actions that we are implementing, but how much time will we need to do that, it is – it would be nonprofessional to answer to these today, but I can never commit on the fact that we are working hard with our partner to make it happen.

In terms of an NEV, we have a plan where we are going to use for the transient period products that will be shared with our partner with a specific Chinese brand and then those products will be replaced by Peugeot and Citroen products moving forward, so there is a continuum of product pipeline to support the NEV subsidies and make sure that we can benefit from this regulations to support our operations. This is for the NEV, so normally we are on the on plan and we know what to do to face that reality. Jean-Baptiste, about Opel.

Jean-Baptiste De Chatillon

On the deferred tax assets, no, we – I don’t foresee any transfer to us of this asset. As you know we have at PSA level several billions of deferred tax assets which will cap our rate of tax to something around 25% which you can see in our results, because we are limited to 50% of the impacts on each year. So we have plenty at PSA level and I don’t foresee to get what you mentioned about GM.

Carlos Tavares

Okay thank you very much Jean-Baptiste. Next question please.

Philippe Houchois

Yes, good morning. Thank you. Actually I managed to ask the two questions that I had really on this call. Just to maybe to go back to – circle to GM; GM yesterday took some more restructuring charges in the European operations including some contract cancellations. I’m just wondering is there a kind of ongoing discussion between you and GM where you are basically making some real progress towards kind of running GM Europe on your own without the need for more or continuous assistance from GM in terms of supplying upon those, which was explained why you basically looking potentially at those [indiscernible] and managing the European operations on your own without their help. Is that the correct reading of what GM did yesterday?

Carlos Tavares

Well, just I would like to tell you that the reason why there is so much work during this transition is of course because we need to take care of the way we are going to shift from a GM world to a PSA world. After the closing this has been extensively discussed and prepared, of course looking at the way the deal has been structured, it has been structured in a way where there must be some interest on the GM side to make this work in a smooth and efficient way. Of course everybody will be interested in speeding up as much as we can the synergies; but of course nobody knows today what is the magnitude of potential for acceleration that we have on that matter.

So the only thing I can tell you today is that all of the assistances that will be needed, all the supports that will be needed through transition period have been discussed sometimes very extensively, sometimes with a significant involvement from the functional heads of the companies. And we are ready for day one to start doing whatever we need to do to make this transition smooth and efficient. Smooth means we will respect everything we have agreed with GM and of course efficient means if we can accelerate the synergies we will. Jean-Baptiste, you want to add something?

Jean-Baptiste De Chatillon

No, I think just in one word, we don’t have any significant difference with what we’ve announced at signing, so everything is going as planned.

Philippe Houchois

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking my question. Actually just one left from my side. Going back to China and especially on the BPCA and our JV, we see that the negative number of contribution of P&L, I was wondering you talked about being in the middle of the challenges there. If we look at the operating income of the JVs or at JV level where we stand even roughly compared to the closing of last year and what is the evolution that you see in the second part of that level for BPCA from – so not looking at the bottom line, but looking at the operational level of the company at this stage? Thank you.

Carlos Tavares

Thanks for your question. I’ll ask Jean-Baptiste to answer precisely; but one thing I could like to share with you, there is a positive sign that we are now seeing in China is the fact that the volume drop of Peugeot is reducing. The volume drop pace is being reduced and on the second quarter of 2017 the volume drop pace was significantly lower. Half the pace of the first quarter and that means that the counter measures that has been implemented starts to deliver some results.

Now from here we cannot see precisely at which speed we are going to turnaround this situation, but we can see that the first counter measures with the Peugeot brand have been delivering some results, which means that we have confidence in the fact that at one point in time this situation will turnaround.

The Peugeot 4008 has been well received by the market. The Citroen C5 Aircross is going to be launched soon in the market, which means that we have not only operational changes to be implemented within the JV. Sales and marketing policies to be changed moving from push to pull; but we have also the blessing of introducing great products in the market that should help this turnaround. Jean-Baptiste?

Jean-Baptiste De Chatillon

No, no nothing more to add really. We want to guide on precise figures on BPCA in the one half, so we are in a reconstruction mode. We have good signs, so we will pursue that, but it will take time.

Carlos Tavares

Okay. Thank you very much, next question.

Stephen Reitman

Yes, good morning. Stephen Reitman, I’m from Societie Generale, London. I have two topics. First of all on France and utilization, could you comment on what’s happening there with the transfer of the C3 to [indiscernible]. What is happening at [indiscernible] and in terms of utilization rates there?

And secondly a question about your pricing positioning in the vehicles and it relates to the Opel acquisition. I think one of the key reasons for – one of the key duplications for the acquisitions here in Europe was that you weren’t able to access customers who were looking for German brands, who would not consider buying a French brand. Looking at the recent pricing data that you’ve shown here, obviously particularly the Peugeot brand being 1%, significantly 1% above benchmark which I take to be Volkswagen clearly being sold your Peugeot cars at – really at above – join benchmark. So I’m wondering what you think, what – how you’re planning that to Opel then, particularly when you’re seeing a lot of information that Opel sales are very, very heavily relied on special channels, sales and pre-registrations, rental and the like, and have quickly a committed route? Thank you.

Carlos Tavares

Well, I think that after the closing what we’d like to support first is the cost reduction in Opel. You know it is very clear that each car company has a very different way to address the sales business and it is specific to each company. Of course like you do we are looking at the channel mix, which is the point that you were highlighting. But it is also important to recognize that there is a presence in the market for Opel that needs to be supported and support that presence is important for the future after we improve significantly the cost structure of the company.

So what I would like to share with you is that after the closing, most probably we will try to look at the cost structure and support the turnaround by the synergies that we believe we can implement based on the current competitiveness of the PSA Group. This is something that I think is the wisest thing to do is to start from there and let the sales and marketing people from Opel do what they are able to do today.

The other thing that of course I would like to highlight to you is the fact that we are in a situation where we know that the value of the Peugeot brand has increased. We are happy about that. That does not change that the Peugeot brand is a French brand and we will continue to reinforce the German dimension of the Opel brand, which means regardless of the value of each brand which of course it is in our best interest to improve. We will continue to develop the German dimension of the German Opel brand and of course the French dimension of the Peugeot brand.

We are very happy with the results in terms of having Peugeot improving and becoming the benchmark of European industry; but that does not mean that the French dimension of the Peugeot brand has been forgotten or has been diluted. We can have a French brand with a good pricing and you can have a strong German brand eventually with a good pricing. So we feel good about this complementarity.

And I would like to end this session by telling Mr. Schneider who asked me a question about the CO2 that he contact our IR people because we would like to give him a little bit more information about the CO2 related to the mix change of our sales in the first half.

At the same time I want to confirm that for the PSA Group we are totally on track to meet the CO2 requirements in 2021. This has to be clear.

Carlos Tavares

Thank you very much for your support. Thank you very much for your challenging and always very interesting questions. See you next time. Have a good day.

