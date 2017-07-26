Amazon Could Double Its Market Cap By 2020

“Only 1 company on earth can buy grocery chain, be rumored to buy enterprise software company & in both cases be lauded for strategic vision.” That’s how LinkedIn (LNKD) CEO, Jeff Weiner, summed up Amazon’s (AMZN) recent acquisition of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM). And few could have put it better. It is this brand of strategic vision that has propelled Amazon past the valuations its brick and mortar rivals command, despite their huge lead which spans several decades in some cases. Arguably, it is what recently powered Amazon’s stock price past the $1,000 mark. And it’s this very brand of strategic vision that looks set to take Amazon past the $1 trillion market cap milestone.

Amazon’s move to lap up Whole Foods brings with it multiple benefits. An established presence in the grocery space is just one of them. A massively enhanced physical presence, potential improvements in delivery turnarounds and the ability to kill two (or more) birds with one stone are some of the others. While Amazon’s ownership of Whole Foods quite obviously threatens the likes of Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Kroger (NYSE:KR), it could also take some of the sting out of Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) plan to allow Google Home users to order products from Amazon’s brick and mortar competitors, which until recently included Whole Foods. Now suddenly, Amazon stands to gain from a move that was probably designed to curb its growing dominance.

All said and done, though, there’s not enough evidence to suggest that acquisitions always work out, which is why this thesis doesn’t factor in any benefits that could flow through. Instead, it is focused on Amazon’s e-commerce business, which apparently is more profitable than some of us thought it was.

Until recently, Amazon’s AWS division seemed to be the sole torch bearer of its profit making ambitions. And while AWS has been a brilliant addition, recent developments, like Amazon’s progress in the digital advertising space and its lending business, suggest that there are sizeable, albeit less obvious benefits to Amazon’s approach. Essentially, both of these businesses are merely offshoots of its success in e-commerce. And when you dig deeper, it’s easy to see why Amazon has maintained a seemingly eternal focus on growth at the cost of profits in its e-commerce/retail business, in spite of drawing flak for years.

Over the years, Amazon has learnt a lot about shopping preferences and consumption patterns. And obviously it has connections with a growing number of brands across the globe. Amazon may not know what you searched for over the internet or what you did on a social networking site, but it knows what got you to eventually loosen your purse strings. And Amazon is leveraging this knowledge to woo advertisers, in a bid to become an alternative to Google and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). In a space that’s dominated by two big players, advertisers are very likely to welcome a third credible entrant, especially if that player is Amazon.

Amazon’s lending business seems to be turning into an even more lucrative business, where Amazon not only lends money to monetize idle cash, but also uses these resources, again, ‘strategically’, to drive core business growth, while limiting the risks that come with lending funds. How? Amazon is lending money to third party sellers, to finance inventory, which is required to be sold on Amazon.

Amazon knows which sellers are doing well, and it handpicks the ones it wants to lend to. Amazon has access to near real time data about sellers. A good number of these sellers even use Amazon’s warehouses to stock inventory, which gives the latter a clear picture of how business is shaping up. Some of them pay for fulfilment services, and some, to get placed favorably in search results, while all third party sellers have to give Amazon a cut of the transactions on the platform. In essence, Amazon controls the risk attached to lending and drives incremental sales on its platform by funding these third party sellers, while also driving growth of value added services like storage and fulfilment. And if that’s not good enough, it also earns between 6% to 14% on the funds lent.

Coming to the numbers, that’s a tidy sum of money, considering that Amazon has now lent about $3 billion. At the lowest indicated lending rate, interest income amounts to about $180 million, while the midpoint of that range translates to about $300 million. That might sound small, but it’s over 10% of Amazon’s net profits in the year gone by. Interestingly, a big chunk of the loans, reportedly worth $1 billion, were made in the last year alone. Clearly, the lending business which commenced in 2011, has grown at a fast clip over the last twelve months. Even if Amazon expands its loan book by the same amount over the next four years (assuming halved and tapering growth rates), the business could contribute $700 million to operating profits by 2020. That's assuming a 10% lending rate.

According to estimates, Amazon’s ad business brought in $1.2 billion in revenue last year. Trefis projects that revenue from this segment could grow to $20 billion by 2020, which is a reasonable estimate, representing under 6% of digital ad spends globally. What’s great for Amazon is that, unlike the e-commerce business, digital advertising comes with relatively bigger margins. While Google’s operating margins stood at anywhere between 30% to 33% in FY 2016, those of Facebook’s were much higher at over 46% for the year. With $20 billion in ad-revenue, at the lower end of Google’s operating margins, Amazon’s advertising business could generate just over $6.1 billion in operating profits.

Just to put that into perspective, Amazon’s operating income for 2016 stood at $4.2 billion. And interestingly, about $3.1 billion of that came from its AWS segment alone. AWS more than doubled its profits in 2016. But even if you were to assume a much slower 50% growth through 2020, the segment could rake in about $10.5 billion in operating profits. Put together, digital advertising, lending and AWS could bring in $17.3 billion in operating profits in 2020.

If interest expenses grow at the same rate they did last year, they should come in at about $600 million, while tax rates could head towards 35%, implying that Amazon should be able to record net profits of close to $10.85 billion. That’s over four and half times what it managed in the 2016. Meanwhile, Amazon’s valuations only have to double from current levels to touch $1 trillion.

While this thesis doesn't directly factor in any profits from Amazon's e-commerce business, according to some news reports, the company could come under the scanner for its dominant position in the space. While some believe this risk exists, others disagree. Meanwhile, some industry observers believe that Amazon is over-diversifying, and have drawn parallels with the Roman empire, which eventually crumbled because "it overexpanded".

Another anti-thesis stems from Amazon's steep valuations. However, Amazon has never really traded at conventionally 'attractive' levels. So, there's no reason to believe that they will, now suddenly. Yet, it must be said that the company's current PE elevates the risk for conservative investors.

Amazon currently trades at a PE of about 194 times last twelve months’ earnings, and the lowest that’s been at over the last 5 years is about 153. Even at a much lower ~90 times 2020 earnings, Amazon should make it to the $1 trillion market cap club, if it isn’t the first to get there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Vikram Nagarkar, an equity analyst at Amigobulls. Neither Amigobulls, nor any members of its staff hold positions in any of the stocks discussed in this post. The author may not be a certified/registered investment advisor, and the opinions expressed should not be treated as investment advice. Buying and selling of securities carries the risk of monetary losses. Readers/Viewers are advised to carry out their own due diligence and consult their investment advisors before making any investment decisions. Neither Amigobulls, nor the author have any business relationship with any of the companies covered in this post.