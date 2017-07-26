USG (USG) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

USG Corp. (NYSE:USG)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

July 26, 2017 9:00 am ET

Executives

Ryan Flanagan - USG Corp.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Analysts

Robert Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Kevin Hocevar - Northcoast Research Partners LLC

Peter T. Galbo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI

Scott Rednor - Zelman & Associates

Keith Hughes - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Philip Ng - Jefferies LLC

Garik S. Shmois - Longbow Research LLC

Jason A. Marcus - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Timothy Ronald Wojs - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Mark Weintraub - The Buckingham Research Group, Inc.

Kathryn Ingram Thompson - Thompson Research Group LLC

Jim Barrett - C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

Scott Schrier - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Michael Wood - Nomura Instinet

Matthew Bouley - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Ryan Flanagan - USG Corp.

Good morning and welcome to USG Corporation's second quarter 2017 earnings conference call and live webcast.

Before we proceed, let me remind you that certain statements in this conference call may be forward-looking statements under securities laws. These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumption of our business, market and other conditions, and management undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

The statements are also subject to a number of factors, including those listed at the end of the press release. And actual results may be different from our current expectations. In addition, please refer to our earnings press release and presentation slides for disclosures and reconciliations on non-GAAP measures used when discussing our results and outlook.

With me today to discuss the second quarter are Jenny Scanlon, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Matt Hilzinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. As always, we ask that participants limit themselves to one question to give as many people an opportunity to participate in the call as possible.

So, with that, I'll now turn the call over to Jenny Scanlon.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Thank you, Ryan, and good morning, everyone. I'll begin with commentary on our second quarter, provide an update on our strategic priorities before I turn it over to Matt to cover the financial details for the quarter.

Our revenue was up 5% in the second quarter of 2017 and our wallboard shipments were up double-digits. However, rising commodity costs and a competitive price environment weighed on our operating margins and second quarter performance, which did not meet my expectations. We are taking actions to address inflation. We will continue our focus on a smooth L&W transition. And we're continuing our strategic investment in advanced manufacturing to deliver profitable growth.

Let's start with the L&W transition. Overall, I'm pleased with how we are managing this transition. The expansion to new customers is ahead of our plan. We're developing a broader and deeper customer base than we've ever had before, which we see in our second quarter wallboard volumes. With U.S. wallboard volume growth of 10% across all customers, our total wallboard shipments for the quarter were the highest since 2008.

While our wallboard volumes were indeed strong, we experienced raw material inflation in all of our businesses. Manufacturing costs eased from the first quarter to the second quarter, in line with our expectations. However, costs remain elevated from a year ago. And we expect raw material inflation to persist throughout the year. We're taking action to address current and expected inflation.

We are, of course, taking steps to manage spending. We've held SG&A flat and we'll continue to do so. And we've announced price increases across most of our products over the last 90 days. This includes price increases in our surfaces and substrates portfolios as well as in ceiling tile and grid. And for wallboard, earlier this week, we informed our customers that in 30 days our wallboard prices will revert to the original 2017 not-to-exceed price that was communicated to them in January.

We thought this increase was necessary, given the inflation we're absorbing across raw materials for wallboard, most notably in waste paper. You will recall that our not-to-exceed price is good through 2017. I want to be clear that our philosophy around balancing price and volume has not changed. I firmly believe that we have a value proposition that we need to get paid for.

Pricing our products appropriately is a key lever to improving profitability. And in ceilings, for context, remember, we're coming off a record setting comp from last year. We've seen pricing pressure in connection with growing competitiveness to win new jobs, especially in the mid-range. We've been adding architectural sales reps this year to better position ourselves for writing and winning specs in our higher end and higher margin products.

Now, let me update you on a few of our strategic priorities. We continue to reinvest in our business. The advanced manufacturing initiative, which is a strategic investment in our manufacturing operations to reduce costs and make better quality products, is well underway. It continues to be on track to deliver $100 million in annual run rate EBITDA by the end of 2020.

This year, we intend to spend about $70 million in capital on advanced manufacturing, which we expect will deliver approximately $25 million of incremental EBITDA in 2018. We also introduced two new products during the second quarter, which have been well received in the initial launch markets.

First, we released the USG Ensemble Ceiling System, the industry's first integrated acoustical drywall ceiling system. It provides something that architects and interior designers have long desired, the seamless look of drywall with the superior acoustical properties of a traditional mineral fiber ceiling. You'll hear more about this exciting product in the coming quarters, as we ramp up specs and production capabilities.

Second, we strengthened our core wallboard business by unveiling our new half inch Sheetrock Brand, EcoSmart Panels, geared toward residential and repair and remodel customers. This is our next generation half inch UltraLight Panel. It uses less water. It's 20% lighter. And it provides a 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. We've been testing these panels across a variety of our retail and pro-dealer customers.

The response has been impressive, similar to the response we received earlier this year when we launched the five inch (06:34) version of Sheetrock EcoSmart Panels applicable for commercial construction. Products such as these, Ensemble Ceilings, Sheetrock EcoSmart Panels, like all of our new innovative products, contain proprietary technology that we expect to protect aggressively.

As I've said before, our strategy begins with maintaining a strong balance sheet, continues with lowering our cost by investing in advanced manufacturing and balances investments for future growth and returning capital to shareholders. We're taking steps to address ways to improve our agility in each of our businesses and become more customer-centric. I look forward to discussing with you how our strategy will continue to evolve.

With that, I'll turn it over to Matt to provide the second quarter financial details. Matt?

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Thanks, Jenny. Good morning, everyone. I'll start with a few housekeeping items. We have two adjustments to our GAAP net income from continuing operations. The first, we excluded a pension charge of $4 million as a result of lump-sum settlements taken by inactive employees. And as a heads up, you can expect to see similar charges in the second half of the year as the L&W sale trigger pension settlement accounting for us in 2017.

Second, we excluded a $14 million charge associated with the refinancing of our $500 million notes in the second quarter. So, with that, let's get into the segments. Starting with Gypsum, net sales for the second quarter were up 8% from last year to $688 million. Adjusted operating margin was down 210 basis points to 13.8%. This margin compression was due to some mild pricing pressure and higher commodity costs across our wallboard, surfaces and substrates products.

Before we get into all of the moving pieces of the U.S. wallboard business for the quarter, I'd like to just offer some perspective of where we sit through six months of 2017. From an industry standpoint, wallboard volumes are flat through the first six months. We had a good housing start print in the month of June. But taken over the balance of the first six months, residential starts have trailed consensus expectations set at the beginning of the year. So that said, flat volumes, our volumes are up 3% through six months, all while successfully transitioning volumes at L&W.

Our wallboard price was up in the first quarter and down slightly in the second quarter on a year-over-year basis. So, with that half year context, let's move specifically to the second quarter. Our U.S. wallboard volumes were up 10%. We outpaced the industry by roughly 600 basis points, as we more than offset reduced volumes at L&W with new and current customers, albeit with a little bit of mild pricing impact.

Our U.S. wallboard price was down about 1% year-on-year in the second quarter and it was down about 4% sequentially. Probably the (09:46) more challenging price comp this quarter due to the difference in timing of the annual price increase, the overall competitive environment and transition of the L&W wallboard business contributed to our lower wallboard pricing.

We said in the past that there could be some mild variability in results as we transition L&W and we've seen some of that this quarter. Now moving to cost, wallboard cost for the second quarter were up $8 million. This was right in line with our first quarter guidance as year-over-year wallboard cost variances were reduced from $16 million to roughly half of that in the second quarter.

In terms of the drivers of our $8 million increase in second quarter cost, it was almost all waste paper pricing in the OCC market, as this represented about $7 million of the $8 million increased cost for the quarter. Synthetic gypsum transportation cost abated as we had expected and were essentially flat in the second quarter. Gas was flat with last year, also as expected. And given the current forward curve, we expect gas to remain flat to last year's cost for the balance of the year as well.

One very important takeaway for everyone is that all of our wallboard manufacturing costs, aside from paper, were essentially flat in the quarter. So, as I look to the balance of the year, I expect to see mid-single-digit inflation in wallboard, driven primarily by OCC paper cost, which I expect to remain elevated. I also have a new data point for everybody on the phone and listening. In terms of sensitivity of OCC, you can think of every $10 per ton increase in the OCC markets driving an incremental $1 million of quarterly wallboard cost.

So, with that, I'm going to move to surfaces and substrates, where product revenue grew 2%, while profitability decreased by $5 million, primarily due to cost inflation and pricing. While pricing was down, in large part due to the L&W transition dynamics, the increase in input costs in the second quarter were about $4 million. This increase was across most of our input categories, including cement, paper, resin and additives.

I expect similar challenges in this business for the remainder of the year, in part due to our ongoing transition with L&W and specifically the higher levels of inflation that we've seen in the first half of the year. Stepping back a little bit, surfaces and substrates has delivered profitable growth over the past four years for USG. And I expect this business will continue to deliver real growth and profits over time, despite the recent uptick inflation and recent transition dynamics.

Moving to Ceilings, we saw 470 basis points of margin contraction when compared to our all-time record of operating margins a year ago. We continue to just compete in a challenging, low growth environment. U.S. grid volumes decreased low-single-digits from a year ago, while tile volumes were essentially flat. Competitive dynamics impacted our second quarter, it's clear. Ceilings is a low growth market and a few jobs going one way or another can affect results. From a volume perspective, I expect our Ceilings volumes will continue to be flattish for the remainder of 2017.

In terms of manufacturing costs, we saw inflation abate from the first quarter levels, but still remain elevated from last year. Costs were up $3 million year-over-year, almost entirely from steel. Because of the unusual dip in steel cost last year, we expect that steel will continue to be a year-over-year increase to the tune of about $2 million to $3 million a quarter for the back half of the year. Simply put, there is just going to be some natural headwinds for most of 2017 as steel prices have normalized.

Our U.S. Ceiling pricing was down low-single-digits across products in the second quarter, tile products in the second quarter due to the competitive landscape. In particular, we've seen some downward shift in the pricing of mid-tier tiles, which contributed to this margin compression. We also didn't see any appreciable mix shift towards the higher end like we've seen over the past three years. Lastly, our Canadian and Mexican Ceiling businesses were down $3 million on a combination of higher input cost and operating in lower demand environments.

Moving to USG Boral, our core earnings were flat year-over-year. The total JV earned $43 million in adjusted operating profit, while adjusted margins were down slightly to 15%. Our equity method income from USG Boral was down $2 million in the second quarter, which was driven almost entirely by $2 million of withholding tax expense on a special intercompany dividend within the JV.

From an operating standpoint, plasterboard volumes were up low-single-digits. Plasterboard price improved, while manufacturing cost increased on some cost inflation. Adjacent products continue to grow with mineral fiber ceilings up almost 60%. The joint venture also paid a $23 million cash dividend to USG during the quarter, which we target at about 60% of annual net earnings.

I'll finish with some brief comments on SG&A, our share repurchase program, and our debt refinancing. Starting with SG&A, consolidated SG&A of $72 million was essentially flat year-on-year in the second quarter. And that includes the $2 million of pension settlement charges flowing through the second quarter SG&A. Our original full year SG&A target of around $300 million for 2017 has not changed.

In terms of returning capital to the shareholders, recall that we announced the $250 million share repurchase program in early February. We repurchased $72 million worth of shares in the second quarter, bringing our total to almost $100 million of repurchases through the end of June.

Lastly, as you saw in our public filings, in May, we refinanced our 2018 $500 million bonds, as well as our credit facility. We reduced the coupon from 8.25% to 4.875%, pretty good I'd say. And that would generate about $70 million of annual interest savings. Given this refinancing, our new guidance for 2017 net interest expense is around $65 million for the year, down from our previous guidance of $75 million.

I want to take a brief moment for CFO reflection. It wasn't that long ago that our interest bill was well over $200 million a year. It's now $65 million. Frankly, it's great to have our capital structure in such terrific shape.

With that, I'll turn it over to you, Jenny.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Thanks, Matt. I agree. All right. Before we open it up for questions, let me wrap up with a few final thoughts. My level of confidence in USG's future continues to be strong. I am optimistic about the opportunity in our end markets. New residential starts in 2017 should outpace 2016 levels. In repair and remodel, our retail channel partners continue to show healthy same-store sales growth, which speaks to the underlying strength of home reinvestment across the United States.

And in commercial, in June, we launched the USG and U.S. Chamber of Commerce Commercial Construction Index, a quarterly survey of commercial contractors to measure the vitality of the commercial construction industry. The results of the survey indicate healthy commercial contractor sentiment for the next 12 months. And the survey also validates our efforts to create and commercialize innovative products that address the challenges our customers face, including the speed of construction, labor availability and sustainability.

USG is a proud 115-year-old company, celebrating the 100 anniversary of our invention of Sheetrock Brand Gypsum Panels. We are innovators with an enviable portfolio of patents and proprietary technology. We're focused on solving our customers' problems. And this focus means we will continue to introduce products that innovate beyond traditional construction methods, products like Ensemble and Sheetrock EcoSmart Panels.

And in conclusion, we're taking steps to become more agile and customer-centric. We're putting our customers first, driving top-line profitable growth, implementing our advanced manufacturing platform and striving for improved profitability and margins, all with an engaged and aligned team of 6,600 dedicated employees.

So, with that, operator, at this time, let's open the call for questions.

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. And our first question is from Bob Wetenhall from RBC.

Robert Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey. Good morning. Just touching on Matt's comments. You guys have really fixed the balance sheet. Interest expense is in a great place. Cost control on the SG&A side looks terrific, running a very tight ship. So, it sounds like there is actually some pretty positive things. And then I thought the fact that volume was up 10% in the quarter and Sheetrock was 4% for the industries really says that you've eliminated channel conflict on distribution.

I was hoping you could speak to wallboard volumes. How you see them trending? And maybe if you could just touch on the competitive environments and what you're seeing more generally on commercial construction activity and how Sheetrock and Ceilings fits into that. I thought your commentary was relatively somber versus what sounds like you're actually talking share, executing well in Sheetrock. And it just sounds like Ceilings are kind of lagging a little bit. That's a lot of stuff but any clarity would be appreciated. Good luck in the rest of the year. Thank you.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Thanks, Bob. I appreciate you sticking to that one question per caller, but I'll get through them all and Matt will too. I want to start out by saying, yes, I agree with you. We are very pleased with what we saw this quarter around customer demand and I think that it's reflective of how pleased we are with how the L&W transition is going. The pace is exceeding our expectations.

And what we saw is that the demand from other customers really did validate how real channel conflict was and it validates the strong value proposition that is out there with contractors and distributors for USG products. I think when you look geographically we saw broad-based strength in almost every region and, in fact, it was pretty uniformed. We were up double-digits in the majority of the U.S. regions. So, we're feeling very good about the demand that's out there and managing a balanced equation on how we grow.

On the Ceilings side, there is a increased competitiveness in the commercial environment. And when you look at commercial growth rates from 12 months to 18 months ago, I would say the low growth commercial backdrop that we're seeing is reflective of what was being started in our sectors 12 months to 18 months ago. And it's a point in time, but we feel very good about the value proposition that we have in Ceilings as well.

And our next question is from Kevin Hocevar from Northcoast Research.

Kevin Hocevar - Northcoast Research Partners LLC

Hey. Good morning, everybody. Wondering if you could comment a little more, you mentioned going back to the customers, trying to get closer to the not-to-exceed price for 2017. I'm wondering if you could give some color there. I know it's been a little bit challenging to any of the price increases that have been attempted later in the year to gain traction. So, wondering what the feedback has been like from your customers since you went back to them for that and especially given the inflationary environment you're seeing and, also, if you're aware of if your competitors have done the same thing.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Well, thanks, Kevin, and good morning. And, first of all, I want to be clear that we're not changing the conversations that we've had with our customers this year. We set a not-to-exceed price in early 2017 and it's a reversion to the pricing levels that we communicated earlier this year within the confines of our not-to-exceed pricing approach. We manage volume and price daily and are out there in conversations on a daily basis. But given inflation, most notably, what we've seen in the waste paper, we announced a wallboard price increase. And beyond that, similar to past practices, we don't comment on our pricing.

Kevin Hocevar - Northcoast Research Partners LLC

Okay. Thank you very much.

Our next question is from John Lovallo from Bank of America.

Peter T. Galbo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hi, guys. This is actually Pete Galbo on for John. Thanks for taking my question. One of the things I just wanted to touch on briefly wound be OCC costs and one of the things that we're hearing and just to get your view maybe, Jenny, is are you seeing any structural change in the OCC market? And what I mean to say there is, is the growth in e-commerce in terms of getting boxboard recycled back into the way stream, I mean is that a longer-term trend and you would expect OCC costs to remain at decelerated levels going into 2018 and 2019? Just any thoughts around that would be very helpful.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

I'm going to let Matt comment on that element, because it is something we've been conversing about internally. But before I turn it over to him, I do want to emphasize outside of those OCC costs, we have been controlling the controllables. And I think the type of inflation that we're seeing really highlights the emphasis that we have on a relentless focus on cost containment. And it's why advanced manufacturing is so important to us. And so, in light of these types of things, I'll let Matt talk about our perspective on where OCC is trending.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Yeah. Hey, Pete, a great question. We'll get something that we have looked at really through the balance of the year. When we started to see, we really stared to see OCC trend up. It was kind of late March, early April, hurt us pretty hard in the first quarter and then it just continued in the second quarter. We actually thought it might trend down a little bit in the second quarter, but it actually moved back up. And, look, this is a – the price is set by supply and demand. Our average cost last year – the average cost kind of in the Midwest was about $130 a ton. It's probably averaged closer to around $200 this year.

We've seen it move back up in June and we've seen it move back up even higher in July. And so our expectation is given everything that we see in terms of what's going on in China and the U.S. domestic kind of demands, we think this is going to stay elevated for quite a while. There is no forward curve on this. It's not like you can look at natural gas or – it just – you basically get about 30 days to 60 days kind of view into what the price is going to be. So it's not like you've got a long-term view. But given your question around are there structural changes happening? Perhaps there are.

What the impact is? Yet to be defined, right. I mean OCC has been relatively flat for the last five years. And it's only this year that we've really started to see it kick up, but clearly there is a higher demand in China. And I think there is waste paper that's moved back and forth many times between China and the U.S. And when China's demand picks up, it's got some influence on waste paper. Is that's structural? I don't know. I mean it's partly structural and partly just kind of economics.

I do think there is a little structural thing going on here in the U.S. And that is we're seeing more single source recycling, right. We haven't seen any kind of formal studies on it, but with Amazon picking up, you're probably having more good corrugated cardboard end up in kind of the single source bundles, right. And you aren't seeing as much coming out of the back-end of the retail. Remember, those big bailers (27:46) they have at the back-end of retailers and manufacturers. So I think we're seeing some reduction in supply in good OCC bundles and I think that's impacting paper. But yet to know whether it's really, really structural, but we see some things that might cause it to be a little bit elevated over what it's been in the last five years.

Peter T. Galbo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thank you. That's very helpful.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Okay. Thanks.

Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI

Thanks, guys. Yeah, appreciate the opportunity to ask question. I wanted to talk to you a little bit about pricing in the wallboard business. You had mentioned that there was competitive environment in L&W transition. I was curious if you could quantify those components for us. And related to that, I was curious if you could comment a little bit on what you think inventory levels look like at distribution for the customers that you deal with? So, thanks very much.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Thanks, Stephen. Good morning. First of all, I'll take your second question first, which is inventory in distribution, which, I think, we believe is fairly steady right now, so nothing out of the ordinary given the season. We don't tend to break out or quantify by channel or by customer, but let me give you a context of what we are seeing and how we're balancing volume and price in light of the L&W transition.

I always say it's a multi-varied equation on what we're going after. And we've got to pay close attention to the pace at which L&W was converting their supply to a broader base of suppliers. And that's a regional equation. And then we're looking at the demand from other customers and we are seeing a very, very healthy demand. In fact, if you look at our top five customers, not including L&W, were up double-digits in the GSD channel.

So, we're seeing real validation of how real that channel conflict was and how important USG products are to distributors who are serving the contractors who are demanding our product. Yeah. There is a little bit of regional variations. But, as I said earlier, we outperformed in the majority of the regions, reported by the GA. So we're feeling very good about this transition and about how this equation is balancing out.

Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI

Okay. Great. Thanks.

Operator

Scott Rednor - Zelman & Associates

Hi. Good morning.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Good morning, Scott.

Scott Rednor - Zelman & Associates

I want to ask on the Ceilings side, obviously there is a few more headwinds here than – we've heard you guys call it in prior quarters but it's been an area that you guys have consistently been able to move the margins up kind of independent of the cycle. So, just curious of your kind of view on the profitability of that business and being able to expand it has changed in any way? And, Jenny, just tying that into your comment on new products around drywall ceilings. Does that have any implications to how you're viewing the suspended ceilings market?

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Yeah. Absolutely. I think – again I'll take the second part of your question first and then I'll go back to the margin part. We think it's really important to change the mix of Ceilings and drive toward a richer, higher end mix. And when you look at the whole world of Ceilings, I'd love to look up in every room and see mineral fiber ceiling tiles, but that doesn't happen. There is rooms that have drywall on the ceilings and there is rooms that have a combination of the mineral fiber and grid and then specialty products.

When you look at a product like Ensemble, it solves a significant part of that aesthetic and noise challenge that architects and builders want. I think any of us that sit in very noisy restaurants or public spaces have experienced this and you see a beautiful ceiling, but it's really difficult acoustically. So that certainly is a high end product. And it targets a replacement of a very, very high end product. So we expect to see movement towards that, but it's going to be specified which is one of the reasons why we've added to our architectural team this year giving us the ability to do that.

I think back to your first question looking at margins kind of independent of the cycle, as I said earlier, there is margin pressure, particularly in the mid-range, that's putting some pressure on tile price. And we've talked in the past the importance of driving that mix to the high end. That if your low end margin is 1x and your mid-range is 2x to 3x and your high end is 4x to 5x, it's important to drive to the high end. What we're seeing is that mid-range is diminishing. That margin is probably closer to 2x than it is to 3x and the high end is getting higher. So it's very, very important for us to have the architectural reps that we're adding out there driving specs for the high end of USG products, including the future of Ensemble.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Hey, Scott. It's Matt. And let me add just a little bit of color to what Jenny said. We've never characterized the Ceilings business as a volume business, right. We've always said it's about profit and growing a profitable business and that's going to be done and has been done on a cost line, price line, and the mix line. So, if you just dissect that a little bit, if you think about costs, our costs are essentially flat, except for steel. And that is primarily just the tailwind of last year going away. I think it emphasizes the importance of advanced manufacturing and all the Lean Six Sigma stuff that we're doing. So, we think we can continue to drive costs in Ceilings down over time.

Price, we just put out a price increase on Ceilings and we're going to continue to dive price where we can. As Jenny said, it's been a little bit more challenging in the mid-tier, but probably a little better at the higher end. And then lastly is mix. In the last three years, we've been able to drive that mix from kind of a low-to-mid and then mid-to-high. And as Jenny said, that's the reason we put more architectural reps in is to really drive that mix up. And so, it was kind of flat this quarter. Year-over-year we didn't see it go down, but it didn't necessarily go up. We think that's more of a temporary kind of thing and not a structural deal. So, again, as we think about Ceilings, it's not a volume play. It's a profit play all around driving cost down, driving price up, and driving mix up.

Keith Hughes - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Thank you. Go back to your earlier comments on wallboard pricing and going back to the levels set at the beginning of this calendar year, can you talk about functionally how you do that out in the market and would you be willing to skew volume to try to set that price level?

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Thanks, Keith. We don't really talk about how we go out and spend – our sales team spend their days with customers. So, I'm not going to comment on that. But I will comment on how we on a daily basis balance volume and price. And it's an important equation for us, because if you even do the math on the second quarter, if you were to trade volumes in line with industry and flat pricing and you look at throughput in our plants, we had a balanced equation. And we think that hitting a balanced equation is the right way to manage this. So, we have to look at the regional variations on both price and our cost positions and the market opportunity. And we have to look at where L&W is trending by region and what the other customer demands are and set our pricing appropriately for what our value proposition is in each of those markets. And I think we do a really good job of that.

Keith Hughes - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Philip Ng - Jefferies LLC

Hi, guys. Can you provide a little color on pricing competition in Ceilings? Is that from one of your Tier 1 competitors or more of a Tier 2 guy? And are you seeing any incremental pressure from one of the niche player that's looking to add some capacity in the back half? Thanks.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Thanks, Phil. I think that anytime you add a variable to a competitive landscape, it changes what that landscape, what that equation looks like, but one variable does not really create change to competitive dynamics. And so, I think, we're paying attention to what's happening with new entrants in the market. But, for us, it's really more around ensuring – to Matt's point earlier – that we're managing the cost and applying advanced manufacturing and addressing where we can overcome inflation and investing in our architectural reps to ensure that we've got more high end specs and are driving business to the higher margin portion of the Ceilings.

Our next question is from Garik Shmois from Longbow Research.

Garik S. Shmois - Longbow Research LLC

Hi. Thank you. Just on wallboard, just given the increased competitive environment that you're seeing right now, you're seeing steep inflation, but demand is very solid. Just wondering if you think out over the back half of this year and into 2018 is I think changed in that business that has you thinking differently on the ability for margins to actually increase over the rest of the cycle.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

I'll tell you, for us, what's changed is that we no longer own a captive distributor and that we've got a value proposition that's out there and is being embraced and in demand by a much broader, stronger pool of customers than we may have had in the past. And so, we're very focused on the smooth L&W transition and being very customer-centric in the way that we're serving all of our customers in this demand environment.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Hey, Garik. I would also add just to that a little bit of color. I don't think there is anything structural that's suggested that we aren't going to be able to increase margins over time. I mean that clearly is our expectations, is that we'll be able to improve margins time each and every year, particularly as we're pretty bullish about – in fact we're very bullish about the next few years in terms of the demand environment.

So it's a little bit soft right now. No question about it, but that doesn't kind of deter our view that the economy is working well. All the things that suggest that housing ought to be strong and ought to continue to grow is there and I think that's all a very good backdrop for our ability to go get pricing. And then particularly Jenny's talked about this idea of being able to go and increase price in an increasing demand environment, particularly in light of increased inflation is important. And so no, our expectation is that we would be able to increase margins over time, absolutely.

Jason A. Marcus - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Good morning. It's Jason in for Mike. My question is just around some of the commercial end markets that you sell to. I just wanted to get sense of when you look at some of the different industries that you sell to both within ceiling and wallboard, where are you seeing the most strength versus weakness and where do you think the most pent up demand currently is right now?

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Yeah. Thanks, Jason. I think when you look at ceilings in particular, the sectors that continue to be strong for us are office, education, hospitality and those have been showing some strength for a while. I would say across when you go to any city right now and you look at the number of cranes going on in commercial construction, a lot of those are multi-family residential, but they build as if they're commercial. And so, we're seeing strength in that sector certainly across many cities in the United States right now.

Operator

Timothy Ronald Wojs - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Hey, everybody. Good morning.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Good morning.

Timothy Ronald Wojs - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

I guess my question, it sounds like – on the advanced manufacturing initiatives, it sounds like you've had a pretty good start there. Just with the inflation that you're seeing, has there been any thought or is there any ability internally to maybe accelerate some of those investments to maybe see some of the cost savings sooner? Thanks.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Thanks, Tim. And you are speaking to my deepest thoughts there, the faster the better on advanced manufacturing. And we've got a full team really marching in, locked up on getting the projects done that we've laid out. We've identified over 200 projects. We are approaching these by piloting them in a given plants. And once we perfected that pilot, then I'd like to use the phrase we can rinse and repeat it across many similar plants.

So, we've got a number of key projects in place across – the way in which board gets handled and loaded on to the trucks, the way that product gets moved around our plants and the way in which we've got packaging and product handling that's all underway right now. And the team, I think, every single day knows that we want more faster, but the laws of engineering, you've got resources, time and we've got to balance that as well.

Mark Weintraub - The Buckingham Research Group, Inc.

Thank you. I was hoping to get if possible more color on where you are in the L&W transition, how far along? And it does seem that it may have had a fairly significant impact. And maybe relatedly, BLS has that PPI index which they report, which I realize is quite limited, but that was up 8% year-over-year in the second quarter. And so maybe any color on why there is such a big divergence and, again, recognizing that is a limited measure, but thoughts on that would be helpful.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

All right. We have a supply agreement with L&W. And, as we've said before, we need to keep the specifics of that supply agreement confidential for many reasons. But the supply agreement is in place for a reasonable period of time and the pace of that transition is exceeding our expectations. I'm going to turn it over to Matt to answer the second part of your question.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

On PPI, I think everybody knows how much I love PPI.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Sorry.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

So, Mark, I mean, look, Jenny has talked about the transition and that transition is exceeding our expectations on just about every level, including our ability to move product into new and existing customers. So yeah, I think, we had a question from one of the earlier callers about can we separate the impact from the L&W piece to general competitiveness. And, look, you can't. We've spent some time here going through that and it's a little bit of kind of voodoo accounting, when you start moving all this stuff around.

So, I don't want to sound like I'm avoiding your question. It's just hard to separate all of this stuff, because, as Jenny said, it's all kind of connected and there is a lot of moving parts. It's not like we have a Bloomberg screen in front of us that we can turn around and see what the price is in every market with, every competitor with, or cost. I mean we just don't have that stuff, right. So, you kind of feel your way through this.

With respect to the PPI data, I mean you guys know my point of view of this. We don't even contribute to that anymore. We've heard that other folks aren't contributing to it. Folks want to use it for kind of directionally correct. I suppose you can. But I just think there is much better ways to figure out from your perspective as to whether – what's going on in the market. So, not a big fan of the PPI data.

Mark Weintraub - The Buckingham Research Group, Inc.

Okay. Thanks. So, are you though moving much faster on the L&W transition, so that the impact maybe is bigger upfront, but it will be done sooner?

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Look, as Jenny said that we're – we've got a reasonable period of time to get this done. We're eight months into it. Everything so far has been going smoothly from our perspective. And, look, the pricing thing is – there has been a little bit of variability in pricing, but let's not forget. When we announced this deal, they were quite a few folks out there, I'm not suggesting you're one of them, but there were quite a folks out there that said, oh my God, price is going to crash 20% and they aren't going to able to move volume anywhere.

And that's just not true, right. I mean we've been able to move our product very effectively. People want to buy it. And there has just been some mild variation in pricing, as you would expect when you move this kind of volume in this kind of period. You're going to see some price variability. So, it's not structural. It's not stuff like that. It's just – we're just moving our way through, moving volume. So, I hope that's helpful.

Kathryn Ingram Thompson - Thompson Research Group LLC

Hi. Thank you for taking my questions today.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Good morning, Kathryn.

Kathryn Ingram Thompson - Thompson Research Group LLC

Good morning. Or just one question. I know that there has been a lot of focus on Ceilings being a flattish type segment in terms of end market, but we know that volume performance this quarter was relatively better than your prior quarter performance, even in a competitive market. I would appreciate if you could give more color on the drivers for this relative improvement and how you see this playing strategically as you go forward and thinking about moving at the value chain in terms of R&D. Thank you.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Thanks, Kathryn. I do think that that's an important point because we are, as Matt said earlier and as you alluded to – that it's a low-single-digit commercial growth environment. Our focus is on making profitable decisions for the Ceilings business. And as we look forward across all of the various ceiling sectors, not just the traditional mineral fiber ceiling tile, we think that driving volume through various types of ceilings is going to be a very important part of our strategy. And that's what we're doing with Ensemble. That's what we're doing with our new architectural reps who are added to our existing architectural rep team and it's something that we think is very important for the long-term. There are a lot of ceilings going up and we like to make sure that as many of them have products that's – our U.S. sheet products on them.

Operator

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Good morning, Jim.

Jim Barrett - C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

Can you hear me?

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Now we can.

Jim Barrett - C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

Okay. Thank you. The L&W transition is already benefiting your wallboard volumes. Are your expectations that the transition will also benefit surfaces and substrates or these products not hampered in the same way as wallboard by the channel conflict?

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

I think the surfaces and substrates business – this quarter we saw some transition dynamics from L&W. But stepping back, I think, it's a really good business. And when you look at the 2% top-line growth that we had in a pretty flat industry environment, we were hit by some inflation, as Matt talked about. We had a little bit of pricing pressure from the transition, but I view that as some short-term, near-term transition and inflation challenges. I think if you look at the last five years, as Matt mentioned, the 6% compounded annual growth rate that we've seen on the top-line in these businesses and the improved quarter-on-quarter profitability that drops to the bottom line, I think, this is a really good business and you're going to hear a lot more in the future on how we intend to grow it.

Scott Schrier - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hi. Good morning. I wanted to ask about Gypsum margins and I know you answered a previous call saying that over the long-term you expect to have meaningful margin expansion. But you had pretty solid volume growth obviously with the 10%. Do you expect to continue to exceed the market by that much? And if not, does that 210 bps of Gypsum compression that we had – is that something that we think will be sustainable or in that range going forward and how can we think about operating leverage in the Gypsum business?

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Yeah. This is Matt. I think – I'd like to be able to answer your question directly, but whenever it gets to pricing, it just gets a little bit harder. I'll refer a little bit back to what Jenny said and that is, look, we manage price and volume every day all the time, always thinking about it. And we understand the importance of pricing the equation. And I think we've demonstrated that over the last kind of four years or five years. So, I wouldn't take one quarter as an absolute trend and say that that's going to be replicated.

I think as we move through and continue to move through this reasonable period of transition with L&W that there is going to be some variation that I've said in the past. There might be quarters where you see price up a little bit and volume down a little bit or vice versa. And I think it's just a matter of about where we are in that particular moment with our customers and what we're trying to accomplish.

So, the goal for us again is margin expansion, both through volume in terms of industry having the industry continue to grow which we're seeing as well as price and get this advanced manufacturing. And then you're going to see some margin expansion next year because of advanced manufacturing. So, we're still very bullish about our prospects in this business and all our businesses. So, I hope that's helpful.

Michael Wood - Nomura Instinet

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. Two things that you said earlier that in my mind just seem to be in conflict, so I was hoping you can clarify. You said you were pleased with the share gains after removing that channel conflict, but this is an industry that often doesn't have the share shifts for a good reason, because of the price competitiveness. And you did see share gains, but then price fell at the same time. So, are you thinking is that could be related and going forward are you prepared to lose market share when you return to those not-to-exceed prices? And it would be great if you can comment about when the prices did fall in the quarter. Thank you.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Hey, Mike. It's Matt. I mean in terms of – yeah, there is always a dynamic when it just basic kind of supply and demand, right. I mean if price goes up, you'll probably see at some point demand fall off and vice versa. And that's not a dynamic that's new to this quarter or new to this year, right. I mean that's a dynamic that's been out there, right. And I think we've been able to demonstrate in the past that we've been able to basically drive margin expansion with price, while maintaining a very competitive position with market share.

So, we don't necessarily think of it in terms of market share versus price. We think about what it is we need to do to maximize our operating profit and our operating profit percentage. And each and every decision around a customer is a little bit different. Each and every moment is a little bit different. Look, we're in the middle of something new for us, which is this transition with L&W. We've never been through it. They've never been through it. The market's never been through it.

And I think we've done a darn good job in being able to manage our way there, which really been – and Jenny said this earlier in the call – which really been enlightening is the number of customers that we didn't do business with that want to buy our products now. I mean, they've been sitting on the sidelines waiting to buy our products and they can do that now. And we're going to be thoughtful about how we sell our products and who we're selling to. But it's not a market share versus price, but you're right. There is a dynamic there.

And, as I said, that probably came through a little bit in this quarter, as we would expect. I mean I think we've said there is going to be some headwinds as part of this transition goes. So, that's how I would think about it. And we don't have a set market share number in mind that we're going after. We have – really what we want to do is drive operating profit and profitability for our shareholders. And we're thinking about the right equation on that dimension every day.

Matthew Bouley - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hi. This is Matthew Bouley on for Mike. Thanks for taking my question. So, just on the wallboard side, I wanted to ask about the mix between residential and commercial shipments, just given the commercial focus of L&W. Was there any mix shift component to the volume/price trade-off this quarter and would you expect that to persist this year? And just what are the implications for margins thinking between residential and commercial? Thank you.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Hey, Mike (sic) [Matthew]. It's Matt again. No, there wasn't any appreciable shift between commercial and residential. There could be over time, right. I mean as L&W has been very focused on the commercial sector, there could very well be some shift. And that's a good thing for us on a number of dimensions. So, that could possibly be. The other thing we're finding is a lot of – that some of the products that we're selling to new customers are commercially-based, right. I mean some of these new customers allow them to now get into the commercial sector that made it a little bit harder because they didn't have those products, but nothing appreciable this quarter. We'll keep you posted on that if something changes.

Ryan Flanagan - USG Corp.

We have time for one other question.

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Hi. Good morning.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Good morning.

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Jenny, you mentioned in your prepared remarks that you are disappointed with the performance in the quarter and I'm just wonder if you can expand more. Was it the price versus market share decisions that the teams made in wallboard or ceilings or was it the margin compression in surfaces and substrates where you folks, I guess, typically can pass through price increases? Can you just frame that out for us, just so we can get a clear picture on what gets better from here as you folks tweak the approach. Thanks.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Yeah. Absolutely, Jerry. I'm very pleased with the balanced equation that we had on price and volume this quarter. I couldn't ask for more from our team who is out there managing the transition of L&W and doing it in a very good way. What disappointed me was the margin compression, largely resulting from the inflation that we're seeing. It's something that we anticipated inflation, but not to the degree that we experienced it. We held costs in all other areas, but it's something that is incumbent upon us, as a manufacturer, to stay ahead of the inflation that we're seeing. And that's what we intend to do into the future quarters.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

All right. Thank you all for joining us today. I appreciate your interest in USG this morning. And we look forward to speaking with you all next quarter.

Thanks, Jenny.

A taped replay of this call will be available until Friday, August 25. Information is available on usg.com.

