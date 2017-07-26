The Two Words Every Investor Should Remember

“Be Prepared in Mind by having disciplined yourself to be obedient to every order, and also by having thought out beforehand any accident or situation that might occur, so that you know the right thing to do at the right moment, and are willing to do it.”

--Scouting For Boys, Robert Baden-Powell, 1908

All investors should do well to follow the example of the Boy Scouts when managing their investment portfolios. Be prepared.

The Difference Between “Preparing” And “Predicting”

This is an important distinction that can be lost on many investors. Preparing for what might go wrong at any given point in time is not the same as predicting what will go wrong today.

This is theme that is particular worth exploring given where we are today with the S&P 500 Index (SPY) at all-time highs. While I know that most of my regular readers understand my intent when publishing my articles, my reason for writing this post is out of respect for those readers that may not fully understand what I and some other authors on Seeking Alpha are trying to achieve with the focus of our articles and might benefit from a more detailed explanation as a result.

I regularly write articles on Seeking Alpha. A lot of these articles are focused on what I like to describe as “downside risk”.

A comment that I regularly receive from readers when writing an article focused on preparing for potential downside risks is that I am predicting that a correction or some other negative event is imminent. But preparing is not predicting.

To better understand this point, consider the following. When you prepare for take off on a plane, are the flight attendants predicting that your plane will crash by going through the pre-flight safety speech? When you drive down the highway, is the yellow warning sign on the side of the road predicting that you are about to crash? When you take First Aid/CPR classes, are you predicting that someone you soon will be encountering will need to be resuscitated? And is your life insurance agent predicting that you are going to die soon when discussing a term policy? The answer to all of these questions is clearly no.

The same principles hold true about investing and includes any article written about the downside risks facing the market. While some writers may be seeking to time the market by predicting a certain outcome, most including myself are instead writing to raise awareness beforehand about any accident or situation that might occur, so that you know the right thing to do at the right moment, and are willing to do it. Thus, if the stock market unexpectedly declines in the future, investors will be prepared to know what to consider doing and should have the willingness to do it having taken the time to be prepared in advance.

Why write these articles? Put simply, to provide a contrasting perspective to the endless stream of bullishness that can be heard or read in the financial media on any given trading day. The most common lament by investors in the aftermath of the bursting of the tech bubble and the financial crisis is “how could I have seen it coming?” In short, they were not prepared. So by taking the time to consider the downside risks, you meaningfully diminish the probability that you will ever end up feeling not prepared to know what to do and when to do it in the future.

So just as that pre-flight safety speech helps to prepare you for what to do in the event of a plane crash, and just as the warning sign on the side of the road helps prepare you to the danger that may lie ahead, and just as the term-life policy will prepare your family to be financially secure in the event of your unexpected passing, incorporating a periodic perspective on downside risk into your financial reading diet will help you be prepared in the event that markets take an unexpected turn for the worse.

About “Bearishness”

When reading my articles focused on downside risk (I also write articles focused on upside returns and risks as well), selected readers and even some fellow Seeking Alpha contributors are given to some primary misperceptions.

First, since I am bearish, I must be fully in cash.

Second, since I am expressing a bearish view, I am suggesting that others should sell their stocks and move to cash while those not in the market should simply remain on the sidelines.

The response to both of these points is an emphatic NO and NO.

Consider my current portfolio positioning. I have managed what I describe as a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy and have for many years. This includes stocks, higher yielding products, commodities, precious metals, investment grade bonds, hedge allocations, and cash. The priority of the strategy is to maximize risk-adjusted returns, which involves working to capturing upside return opportunities while at the same time managing against downside risk. In short, I work to be prepared with my investment portfolio at all times.

At present, I am fully invested at the target portfolio weight to stocks within the portfolio strategy.

Wait a second! How can I possibly be fully invested in stocks if I am bearish on the stock market? This is a complete contradiction, right? Wrong.

Just because you are bearish does not mean that you don’t own stocks. Instead, being bearish influences how you are managing the risk within your stock allocation. For example, if you are bullish on the stock market, you are likely biased toward cyclicals (XLI), growth (IWF) and higher beta (SPHB) within your stock strategy. On the other hand, if you are bearish, you are likely biased toward defensives, perhaps even interest rate sensitives, value (IWD), quality (SPHQ) and low volatility (SPLV). Why these specific bearish allocations? Because these are all positions that can participate and even outperform when the market is rising, but also tend to hold up well if not continue to rise when the market is falling. This is even true during the onset of major bear markets.

Such is how my stock allocation is focused today. Not exclusively, but primarily. It is defensive with an emphasis on value, quality, and low price volatility. This includes my largest overweight to the health care sector (XLV), which I have discussed in past articles on Seeking Alpha.

Looking beyond stocks (SPY), I am also fully invested across my entire strategy with the cash allocation currently at less than 5% (hence why the “meaningful allocation to cash” disclaimer went by the wayside a while back, as the portfolio cash allocation is less than 10%), for diversification also provides a way to be prepared at all times if implemented and managed properly. For it is important to also not forget that by owning uncorrelated asset classes, a bearish view on stocks has little implication on whether one is bearish on any of the various other asset classes available in investment markets today.

As for the second point above, investors should never make sweeping buy or sell decisions in their portfolio at any given point in time. For such actions do not define being prepared, but define specifically being not prepared and reactive instead. Every investor should have their own unique investment philosophy and they should remain disciplined and dedicated to this strategy over time. Moreover, as I frequently mention in my articles, any changes to an investor’s strategy should never be dramatic but should be made on the margins. What do I mean by “on the margins”? This means incremental changes, like a few percentage points at most within a broader portfolio allocation. And it should be done with well-reasoned purpose and never in a reactive way.

The Bottom Line

Put simply, considering the downside risks in capital markets is not about predicting. It’s about preparing. And the great thing about preparation when it comes to financial markets is that you’ll know not only what to do to protect your wealth, but may even be ready to take steps to capitalize once the time comes.

So in summary, the two words that every investor should always remember regardless of whether the S&P 500 Index is trading at all-time highs or fresh new lows: Be prepared.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.