VALE - An Arbitrage Option For All Common Shareholders

If you sell your common shares and buy the same stake of preferred shares or ADR's, you have an arbitrage opportunity.

VALE3 shares are trading at ~€9.20/share in Frankfurt, Germany and VALE5 shares are trading at ~€7.80/share.

VALE-P (VALE5) shares will be converted to VALE common shares (VALE3) with a ratio of 0.9342 if at least 54.09% of VALE-P shareholders will agree within 45 days.

If you are a VALE (NYSE:VALE) common shareholder and have access to the German market, I would like to show you an opportunity:

VALE decided to change the shareholder structure. It is contemplated to merge VALEPAR into VALE. Considering the valuation of VALEPAR, there will be a 3% dilution of the old VALE shares.

Besides, it is proposed to convert VALE-P shares (BRVALEACNPA3) into common shares (BRVALEACNOR0) on a voluntary basis. Thus should be performed at the ratio of 0.9342 common share per VALE-P share. This ratio is fixed and will not be changed.

For further information please have a look at

Have a look at the charts of both VALE shares relative to the VALE-P shares (three month view, German stock exchange (Frankfurt), blue = VALE-P, pink = VALE common shares; Source):

The VALE-P shares were down by around 15% due to pressure on iron ore prices and market concerns in June and now almost unchanged compared to 04/26/17. But VALE common shares have realized a small gain of +5%. There is a gap between both type of shares which is at the moment approx. 16% (9.20/7.90=1.1645) instead of expected 7% (8.46/7.90) as described below.

It can be argued that both shares were in line until end of May, as there was no higher dividend paid to the preferred shareholders.

Since the conversion offer was published, I would expect a constant gap between both type of shares of 1.0704 (1/0.9342 conversion rate) meaning a share price of €8.46 for common shares (€7.90/0.9342). However, they are trading at €9.20 on Frankfurt market, Germany.

If you now compare the chart of VALE ADR’s which also qualify for conversion (preferred US91912E2046, common US91912E1055) with the chart of VALE shares you will see this constant "exchange rate":

As shown in the graph, there is no difference regarding the ADR’s. They are mostly in line by the ratio of 0.9342 which makes sense. The ratio is fixed and there is inter alia no different dividend payment.

Besides, I checked the VALE shares traded on the Brazilian stock exchange (download of historical share prices from VALE homepage) and there is also no unexpected gap between both shares:

The reason of the irrational share price in Germany might be the low trading volume on German stock exchange and that not all investors have information about the conversion available as it is only published in English and on VALE's main page.

CONCLUSION

If you sell your VALE common shares on German stock exchange (e.g. Frankfurt) and buy instead the comparable amount of VALE-P shares, you can make an arbitrage with the conversion of the shares as the following example shows:

sell of 1,000 VALE common shares for €9 each ( = € 9,000)

VALE common shares for €9 each ( = € 9,000) buy 1,125 VALE-P shares for €8 each (1,125 x €8 = € 9,000)

after conversion you have 1,125 x ratio 0,9342 = 1,051 VALE common shares

Whatever happens to the share price itself in the next weeks, you have e.g. 5.1% more shares in your pocket.

Another opportunity is to sell your VALE common shares (€9.00) and exchange them with VALE common ADR's (€8.30).

As a conclusion, it seems that there is an irrational share price of VALE common shares on the German market. You have an arbitrage opportunity in case that you own VALE common shares and have access to the German stock exchange.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VALE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.