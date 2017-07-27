3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: July 27, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep tabs on the pharmaceutical and biotechnological research that you might be missing!

Bristol-Myers marks another step forward for immune checkpoint inhibitors...

When most people think of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) these days, they think about nivolumab, their ultra-blockbuster anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. It's almost easy to forget that BMY also pioneered the first immune checkpoint inhibitor, ipilimumab (Yervoy).

And though nivolumab generally has better tolerability and efficacy than ipilimumab (with notable exceptions), ipilimumab development has not stopped!

Recently, BMY announced that the FDA has expanded the approved label to allow for ipilimumab use in patients with melanoma as young as 12 years. For a very rare tumor type, this could represent a significant step forward for pediatric patients, and the approval was based on findings showing that ipilimumab had a consistent efficacy and safety portfolio compared with its use in adults.

Looking forward: For sure, this likely won't make a huge impact in and of itself. Melanoma, a tumor typically associated with decades of sun exposure, is incredibly unlikely to affect patients in the adolescent and young adult range (even those of us who burn just by staring outside on a sunny day!). But these studies and approvals are important for establishing a baseline proof of concept in pediatric patients. Immune checkpoint inhibitors are effective here, as well.

...And Merck holds its ground in the space

Meanwhile, the fortunes of Merck (MRK) continue to remain mixed in the second half of 2017, after their first two quarters for the ages. As you may know, MRK owns and markets the only other approved PD-1 antibody, pembrolizumab, which is now marketed for a huge range of tumor types, including very tough-to-treat tumors.

One of those tough-to-treat tumor types is head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, which pembrolizumab was approved to treat last August. But while they represent one of only a few effective options for patients, the immune checkpoint inhibitors have been controversial in that space.

And it's about to more complicated. MRK has announced data from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-040 study, which failed to meet its primary endpoint of overall survival improvement over standard therapy.

In spite of this, the FDA has allowed the approval in recurrent head and neck squamous cell cancer to stand. Moreover, other studies, like KEYNOTE-048 (assessing in first-line therapy), continue to progress. So it wasn't a huge loss for MRK, per se, but it is still disappointing.

Looking forward: Head and neck tumors carry a grim prognosis, so it was hoped that the immune checkpoint inhibitors would make a large impact on them the way they did squamous cell lung cancer. Unfortunately, nothing is ever so easy in oncology. But it is still possible that MRK could make progress in patients with newly diagnosed disease.

Theratechnologies and Biogen present new findings in HIV/AIDS treatment

We continue to see a lot of breakthroughs in the space of antiviral therapies for the treatment of HIV infection, which continues to be a significant challenge worldwide. One player in the space is a company called Theratechnologies (OTCPK:THERF).

And their entry into the anti-HIV field is a monoclonal antibody called ibalizumab, which binds to CD4 on T cells, one of the molecules needed for HIV to bind and internalize into the immune cells.

THERF announced via press release that they will be presenting some findings from a phase 2b study in multidrug resistant HIV patients. Specifically, this poster looked at the susceptibility of different HIV samples in patients who had no resistance to standard therapy, in addition to patients who had full-blown multidrug resistance.

No difference was identified in the susceptibility of HIV to ibalizumab. It showed similar antiviral activity in each case.

Looking forward: Given the grave threat that HIV patients face when their infection becomes multidrug resistant, novel treatment options are strongly needed. So it's excellent news that THERF are making inroads here. Ibalizumab is currently under review with the FDA for a biologics license application, so this will definitely be an area to watch!

