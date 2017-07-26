Comparing Bank Of America To JPMorgan: Breaking Down Their Income Statements

JPMorgan's operating income came in 16% higher than Bank of America's, but their loan loss provision was oddly 67% higher than BofA's.

Although net interest income from lending is important, the performance of non interest income drove the earnings beat for both banks.

Now that both Bank of America and JPMorgan have reported earnings, it's a great time to analyze and compare their income statements.

Comparing bank stocks before investing can be daunting. Banks earn income through several sources and trying to determine which bank is a better value given current market conditions can be very difficult. Banks can earn income through lending to businesses, or to consumers, or from credit card and account fees or wealth management services. The larger banks usually offer all of the above services.

As a result, comparing the financial performance of one bank to another becomes a challenge. It reminds me of going to the supermarket, and the kid at the checkout counter asks if you want paper or plastic. One choice kills trees while the other choice fills landfills. In the end, it comes down to personal preference and what risk you're willing to take.

In this article, we're going to analyze where banks earn their income and how to compare key items on their income statements. By determining how their income is derived, we can make a more informed decision before investing in two of the most popular banks in the country, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC).

Now that both banks have released their earnings reports, it's a good time to compare their financial statements to determine where they get their earnings from and whether their results matched the rhetoric from the CEOs of each bank.

Income statements for JPM and BAC (end of Q2 2017):

Operating Income:

Below we can see (in green) that operating income for JPM was $9.74B or $1.37B higher than BofA's $8.37B for Q2. Net interest income for JPM was also higher; $12.2B for JPM versus BofA's $11B. A bank takes in deposits and makes loans with those deposits. Net interest income is the profit from that process.

In percentage terms:

JPM's net interest income was 11% higher than BofA's.

JPM's operating income was 16% higher than BofA's.

From the above figures we can see that JPMorgan earns more income and net interest income than BofA, but does that mean the stock is a better buy? Or could there be other factors? We need more information.

When factoring in loan loss provision, the numbers change somewhat.

Put simply; loan losses are bad debt that the bank expects to write off. If loan loss provision numbers are increasing from quarter to quarter, it's a bad sign because it means that management expects to write off increasing amounts of debt. These losses reduce operating income and profitability.

Loan loss provision comparison:

JPM had a larger loss provision of $1.2B versus BofA's $726M.

And when subtracted from net interest income or NII for short, we see that JPM posted a NII of $11B versus BofA's $10.26B NII in Q2.

The net difference in NII now shows JPM's NII is only 7% higher (from 11% earlier) than BofA's. Of course, a $750M difference is nothing to sneeze at, but it might change your decision if you were thinking of investing in JPM over BofA based on the gross figure of $12.2B NII which often gets reported in the news.



Diversifying the revenue stream:

When I worked in banking, diversifying the revenue stream was a hot-button topic, and it still is today. Put simply, larger banks look to get revenue from as many sources as possible and if that revenue incurs less balance sheet risk, all the better. To better explain this concept, we'll look at non-interest income.

Non interest income:

Non interest income comprises of fees, overdraft fees, loans fees, wealth management advisory service fees etc.

JPMorgan made $13.26B in non interest income or 11% more than BofA's $11.84B in Q2.

Why is the 11% difference and non interest income important?

If a bank makes a loan, they're lending out money based on the deposits on the bank's balance sheet. If the loan goes bad, in theory, those deposits are at risk because the bank needs to write off the bad loan and take a loss (think loan loss provision). As a result, making loans incurs balance sheet risk.

Sure the bank makes interest and fees on the loan, but much of that income gets wiped out when the loan goes bad, particularly if the loan was unsecured.

Non interest income is income the bank takes in in addition to the interest charged on loans. Also, non interest income can be from a non-lending product (wealth management advice) and incur zero balance sheet risk.

Are there still risks? Sure if a depositor overdraws their account and walks away with a negative balance, the bank will lose money. But the risk is much lower than the risk associated with lending. And both non interest income and net interest income can be intertwined as in mortgages, which is extending credit (balance sheet risk) but the bank earns fee income on the mortgage in addition to the interest rate it charges the borrower.

Non interest income adds a layer of income to products, loans or non-lending products, to diversify the bank's revenue stream.

Just think back to the Great Recession, did you hear more about banks losing money because of bad loans or because consumers didn't pay their wealth manager's advisory fee?

We can see from the table above that both JPM, and BofA take in roughly the same amount of net interest income as non interest income. As a result, we can say that the revenue stream for both banks is fairly diversified.

Having non interest income on the income statement reduces reliance on lending to earn income. For example, if a bank didn't have non interest income, their earnings would be largely determined by loan growth and net interest income. As a result, the bank would be more susceptible to volatility in Treasury yields.

By having non interest income, banks can weather the storm of low Treasury yields. And this diversified revenue stream is partly why Bank of America and JPMorgan beat earnings estimates despite the 10-year yield hovering below 2.5% for most of the quarter.

Comparing the income statement of the two banks:

Net interest income for JPMorgan was 7% higher than Bank of America in Q2.

Non interest income for JPMorgan was 11% higher than BofA's.

Operating income for JPM was 16% higher than BofA's in Q2.

Loan loss provision is something to monitor in the future for both banks to make sure it decreases with each quarter.

The loan loss provision for BofA was 67% lower than JPMorgan's. JPMorgan also has less net loans on their books with $895B versus BofA's $905B. Although the difference is minor, it highlights the need to watch JPM's loan loss provision figures in the coming quarters. Ideally, we want to see JPM's loan loss provision come back in line with BofA's.

Strictly looking at the income statement, it appears the numbers show that JPMorgan had the better quarter than Bank of America.

Of course, there are many other factors to consider before buying a bank stock than the items on the income statement outlined in this article. In the coming days, I'll analyze the balance sheets of the two banks to compare their loan books, total debt, and liabilities to help us ultimately get a better understanding of what drives the earnings for JPMorgan and Bank of America.

Armed with this information, I hope investors can make a more informed decision when pulling the trigger on going long a bank stock.

Good luck out there.

