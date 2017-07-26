Chesapeake's Earnings Catalyst Is Nigh So Keep These Things In Mind

In the middle of June, I wrote an article about why Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was worth considering at $5/share. While to great irritation Chesapeake Energy Corporation's stock price lunged back and forth between $4.50-$5.00 (nothing better than being down 10% right away...), my short-term bull thesis remained intact so I held on. Here are a few things I'm looking out when Chesapeake Energy Corporation reports its Q2 2017 results on August 3.

More divestments

Some of the bullish Q2 developments are already known, such as Chesapeake entering into agreements to sell off assets for another $350 million. We don't know what was sold off, probably some Mid-Continent acreage, something management will go into during the company's Q2 conference call.

Knowing what was divested will provide color on how management plans to keep raising cash to pay down debt while reducing Chesapeake's onerous midstream obligations. Shareholders, including myself, would love to see that huge multi-billion deal but that may not be realistic in light of the weak pricing environment. Incremental sales add up, but it can be hard to tell when Chesapeake keeps running a hefty outspend.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

Capex update and implications

Chesapeake wants to return to growth and its capex budget indicates as much. The company plans on spending between $1.9-$2.3 billion on capital expenditures, on top of $200 million in capitalized interest, to grow its adjusted production base by 0%-4% this year. That may not seem like much but you need to keep in mind this budget is offsetting major production declines and will lead to a much higher 2017 exit rate, with oil-weighted volumes leading the way.

Whether or not this is a good idea is up for debate. Chesapeake is outspending its quarterly operating cash flow by a couple of hundred million dollars at least, even if it is well hedged (the hedged prices aren't stellar), meaning management may want to change the firm's spending levels. Bringing down the top end of its upstream capex budget towards $2 billion would be favorable.

For reference, Chesapeake spent just under $1.7 billion (including $251 million capitalized interest) on capex back in 2016.

Part of this high 2017 spend is due to Chesapeake's need to meet midstream commitments (especially in the Haynesville and Utica plays) and to retain acreage, and part is due to the company wanting to ramp up liquids output. About three-quarters of Chesapeake's production base is dry gas.

Where Chesapeake could scale back

The company is running seven rigs and four frac crews in the Eagle Ford, which is primarily a liquids-rich play. As Chesapeake can scale back in the Eagle Ford without running afoul of its midstream obligations, this would be the place to start scaling back. On a side note, the company is actively working to reduce its gathering and processing rates in the Eagle Ford (as it has with other plays), an update worth looking out for.

Chesapeake most likely won't reduce its activity in the gas-rich Haynesville, Marcellus, and Utica (gas/liquids combo) plays considering Henry Hub is holding its own around $3/Mcf and midstream obligations. That leaves the liquids-rich Powder River Basin and Mid-Continent regions as other plays Chesapeake can cut back in, but both of those regions remain prime divestment opportunities.

As I said before, Chesapeake needs asset sales to raise cash. That's a core part of its bull thesis no matter what, and it is likely Chesapeake divested some Mid-Continent acreage in Q2 such as its stake in the Merge oilfield play. Chesapeake is running five rigs and two frack crews in the Mid-Continent area, and investors should pay attention to its Oswego results as that could set the stage for a future divestment.

Over in the Powder River Basin, Chesapeake has limited room to reduce its activity (running two rigs, one frack crew) if it plans to market that asset in the near future. Wyoming's PRB is a huge unconventional oil opportunity, but one that only makes sense in a $50s WTI environment, which is why Chesapeake seeks to prove otherwise. Any major operational updates on this front would be big as the PRB is Chesapeake's way of raising a ton of cash from an asset that isn't a core part of its operations (yet).

The scenario where Chesapeake survives the downturn and emerges with its Eagle Ford and Marcellus operations intact is one based on incremental asset sales (plenty of which have already been realized) and at least one big deal. Recent PRB well results have been very favorable, but a lot more data is needed to properly assess the play.

In order to scale back, Chesapeake would either have to accept waiting a bit longer to appraise the PRB, unlikely, or cut back in the Mid-Continent and Eagle Ford plays.

Operational updates

Chesapeake Energy's bull thesis is partially based on its ability to engineer a better balance sheet and partially based on its ability to improve its operations.

The company recently purchased additional acreage to bulk up its Meramec position in Major County, Oklahoma, just a year after divesting its previously core Meramec position for a lot of cash. Updates on its 2017 drilling activity in that area should be monitored as Chesapeake seems to think the Major-Blaine County border in Oklahoma is home to economical parts of the Meramec, something previously not known to the industry.

Improving well productivity, expanding the size of its Meramec and Oswego position and lower operating costs will help mold Chesapeake's Mid-Continent asset base into both future growth and divestment opportunities. This is why the company is running so many rigs in the Meramec and Oswego plays in the first place.

Powder River Basin updates are key now that a serious amount of drilling activity is underway. Management is paying special attention to Chesapeake's recently completed Turner wells after its strong Q1 results. To be fair to reason, Chesapeake brought just a couple of Turner wells online and the play isn't geologically homogeneous like other unconventional horizons, meaning a lot more wells are needed to prove the Turner.

Chesapeake's development scheme banks on opening up another slate of Tier 1.5-2.0 well locations in the Turner sandstone play, opportunities it or another firm could develop in a slightly better pricing environment.

Several Sussex pads are set to come online in Q3, but it isn't clear if Chesapeake will provide updates on those wells this time round. The Sussex sandstone play, while a consistent performer, is far more developed across Chesapeake's acreage leaving relatively few undeveloped locations left.

Final thoughts

Whether or not Chesapeake Energy Corporation is a good investment comes down to the price of oil. Keeping in mind that it is primarily a dry gas producer, the company's divestment and growth opportunities are heavily weighted towards liquids. The majority of its rigs are targeting liquids-rich plays and that's what the market is focusing on, thus making WTI the biggest driver of CHK's performance.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is volatile to say the least and its earnings tend to be powerful catalysts. Investors looking to read more about Chesapeake Energy Corporation before it reports should check out why I decided to start my short-term long position at $5/share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.