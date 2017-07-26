Transocean July Fleet Status. Time To Take A Deeper Look At The Fleet Metamorphosis.

Summary

Transocean released its July 25, 2017 fleet status.

The company fleet is now down to 50 rigs, with 19 rigs classified as "cold stacked" including 11 rigs "cold stacked" since 2015, that can be considered as "practically-waiting-to-be-scrapped".

I still own a significant long-term position, and I am confident RIG will survive this terrible down cycle. I consider RIG as one of the safest offshore drillers.

Bildresultat för Deepwater Asgard

Image: Drillship Deepwater Asgard.

This article is an update to my preceding article on Transocean (NYSE:RIG), published on July 26, 2017.

A - Investment Thesis.

Transocean (RIG) is the uncontested leader in the deep water sector (floaters) with an impressive backlog estimated at $10 billion (see graph below as of July 25, 2017 -- Backlog estimated by Fun Trading).

The company fleet is now reduced to 50 rigs with 26 rigs operating (including the two under-construction drillships contracted to Shell for 10 years).

The company management has done an excellent job to rejuvenate its rig fleet and cut its long-term debt to about $6 billion at the end of 2017. This consolidation phase will allow Transocean to use the weakness of this market to eventually acquire distressed assets and keep its solid leading position in the floater category.

I recommend a cautious accumulation for the long-term.

Complete Fleet Status as of July 25, 2017.

Fleet status 7/25/2017. Click here.

1. Rigs Under Construction.

# RIG K feet Delivery Contract End

Day Rate

K $

 Location
Ultra-deepwater Drillships
1 Deepwater Pontus 12/40

Q1/18

Q4'17-Q4'27

 519

[Shell]

TBA
2 Deepwater Poseidon 12/40

Q2/18

Q1'18-Q1'28

 519

[Shell]

TBA
3 JSPL Ultra-deep Espadon TBN 1 ("2") 12/40 1Q'20 Available - -
4

JSPL Ultra-deep Espadon TBN 2

("2")

 12/40 3Q'20 Available - -

("2") Please read my article here.

2. High-Specification Floaters: Ultra-Deepwater

High-specification Floaters

Ultra-deepwater Rigs

7,500'/12,000'-30,000'/40,000'

 Ship or Semi

Contract

End

Current

Day Rate

K $

Operator

Location

Day-off
1

Deepwater Conqueror

2016

 Ship 12/21 586

[Chevron]

US GOM
2

Deepwater Proteus

2016

 Ship

5/26

486

[Shell]

US GoM
3

Deepwater Asgard

2014

 Ship

8/17

Undisclosed

[Deep Gulf Energy]

US GoM
4

Deepwater Thalassa

2015

 Ship

2/26

488

[Shell]

US GoM
5

Deepwater Invictus

2014

 Ship

11/17

592+48

[BHP Billiton]

US GOM
6

Discoverer Clear Leader

2009

Ship

10/18

575

[Chevron] US GOM
7

Discoverer Inspiration

2010

Ship

3/20

571

[Chevron] US GOM
8

Dhirubhai DW KG1

2009

 Ship 12/17 415

[Petrobras] Brazil
9

Dhirubhai DW KG2

2010

 Ship 7/17

Undisclosed

(300?)

[Woodside]

Myanmar

5x3m option (7/17-6/18)
10

Petrobras 10000

2009

 Ship

9/17

9/17-1/18

2/18- 8/19

492

498

455

[Petrobras] Colombia

US GoM
11

Deepwater Nautilus

2000

 SemiSub 8/17 456

[Shell]

US GOM
12

Discoverer Luanda

2010

 Ship 1/18 431

[BP]

Angola
13

GSF Development Driller I

2005

 Ship

3/18

3/18 - 8/18

Available

Undisclosed

[Quadrant]
14

Development Driller III

2009

 Ship 9/17 Undisclosed

[N/A]

3. High-Specification Floaters: Deepwater

High-specification floaters: Deepwater (12)

4,500-7,200'/25,000'

 Ship or Semi

Contract

End

Current

Day Rate

K $

 Location
1

Transocean 706

1976/1994/

2008

 Semi

10/18

283

[Petrobras] Brazil
2

Jack Bates

1997

 Semi 10/18 127

[ONGC]

India

4. High-Specification Semi-Submersibles: Harsh Environment

High-specification floaters: Harsh environment (7)

1,500'-10,000'/25,000'-30,000'

Contract

End

Current

Day Rate

K $

 Location
1

Transocean Leader

Location: North Sea

1997 - SemiSub

4 G

5/18

5/18-5/19

335

305

[Enquest] UKNS
2

Paul B. Loyd, JR

Location: North Sea1990 - SemiSub

4 G

11/17

427

[BP]

UKNS
3

Transocean Arctic

Location: North Sea

1986 - SemiSub

9/17

9/17 - 2/18

180

Undisclosed

[Aker BP]

Norway
4

Henry Goodrich

1985-2007/SemiSub

5/18

 275 (~+50K for mobilization)

[Husky Oil]

Canada
5

Transocean Spitsbergen

2010 - SemiSub

10/17

10/17 - 10/18

Undisclosed

Undisclosed (110?)

[Statoil]

UK NS

NNS
6

Transocean Barents

2009 - SemiSub

8/17

8/17 - 10/18

Available

260

[Suncor Energy]

Canada

5. Midwater Floaters

Midwater floater: (21)

1,000'-3,600'/25,000'

 Ship or Semi

Contract

End

Current

Day Rate

K $

 Location
1

Transocean 712

1983

 Semi

6/18

Undisclosed

(120) (?)

[Fairfield En.]

UKNS
2

Actinia

1982

 Semi 5/19 101

[ONGC]

India

6 - Continuation contract for 2 Jack-ups sold to Borr.

Note: The jackups were contracted at the time of its sale on May 31, 2017. The company will continue to operate the rig until completion or novation of the drilling contract.

Jack-ups (Sold to Borr Drilling)

1,000'-3,600'/25,000'

 JU

Contract

End

Current

Day Rate

K $

 Location
1

Transocean Siam Driller (Borr)

2013

 JU 3/18 144

[Chevron]

Thailand
2

Transocean Ao Thai (Borr)

2013

 JU 10/18 144

[Chevron]

Thailand

7 - Stacked and Idle Rigs

Name Year built

Contract

End

 Location
Cold stacked rigs
1 Discoverer Spirit 2000 3/15 Trinidad and Tobago
2 GSF Jack Ryan 2000 3/15 Trinidad and Tobago
3 Deepwater Discovery 2000 3/15 North Atlantic
4 Deepwater Pathfinder 1998 3/15 Trinidad and Tobago
5 GSF C.R Luigs 2000 6/15 Trinidad and Tobago
6 Discoverer Enterprise 1999 9/15 US GOM
7 Sedco Energy 2001 9/15 Canary Islands
8 Sedco Express 2001 9/15 Cameroon
9 Deepwater Frontier 1999 11/15 Riau Archipelago
10 Sedco 714 1997 11/15 North Sea
11 Polar Pioneer 1985 12/15 Canada
12 Sedco 711 1982 1/16 North Sea
13 GSF Development Driller II 2005 1/16 North Sea
14 Discoverer Champion 2011 2/16 GoM
15 Discoverer Deep Seas 2001 2/16 GoM
16 Transocean Marianas 1979-1998 3/16 South Africa
17 Discoverer Americas 2009 3/16 North Sea
18 Deepwater Millennium 1999 5/16 Asia
19 Cajun Express 2001 6/16 West Africa
Idle Rigs
1 Discoverer India 2010 12/16 India
Rig held for sale - To be scrapped
Transocean Searcher 1988 7/17 Cold stacked
Transocean Prospect 1992 7/17 Cold Stacked

Fleet Analysis Snapshot

Rig fleet per category (minus recent scrapped rigs or held for sale):

Total UDW

Deepwater

semi-subs

 HE Deepwater Semi-subs. Midwaters
Number of Rig operating 24 14 2 6 2
Cold stacked/idle 22 18 1 1 2
New builds rigs 4 4 - - -
Total 50 36 3 7 4

Contract backlog remaining as of July 25, 2017, is approximately $10.07 billion. (I added the two Jack-ups backlog sold to Borr for a total value of $101 million, RIG continues to operate the two rigs until next year). I email the company about this issue but I am still waiting for an answer.

Fleet status/revenues in graphs:

Commentary:

Transocean released its fleet status on July 25, 2017.The report also includes the following:

  • Deepwater Asgard - Awarded a two-well contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The ultra deepwater drillship was previously idle.
  • Development Driller III - Awarded a two-well contract. The ultra-deepwater semisubmersible was previously idle.
  • Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2 - Customer exercised two one-well options offshore Myanmar.
  • Paul B. Loyd, Jr. - Customer exercised a one-well option in the U. K. North Sea.
  • Transocean Arctic - Customer exercised three one-well options in the Norwegian North Sea.
  • The midwater floaters Transocean Prospect and Transocean Searcher were classified as held for sale. The rigs will be recycled in an environmentally responsible manner

Transocean fleet metamorphosis is well in progress, and the larva is turning into a lean Floater business. It is easy to see it when we look at the fleet status above. What a change from 18 months ago.

The company fleet is now down to 50 rigs with 19 rigs classified as "cold stacked" including 11 rigs "cold stacked" since 2015, that can be considered as "practically-waiting-to-be-scrapped".

We can always discuss the rational about the entire divestiture of the Jack-up segment. Let's face it, it was not part of the core business and the backlog was insignificant. Yes, the jack-up recovery may happen first, but it will not change much for Transocean.

By selling the Jack-up segment for a total consideration of $1.35 billion, the company can now focus on its main core business, whereas it got rid of five jack-ups "under-construction" which represented a future Capex of nearly $1 billion as a concerning liability.
This is quite a positive in my books, especially considering that most of the Jack-ups were operating or stacked in Asia, which is the most difficult market of all.

It is perhaps time for Transocean to use the downturn and try to acquire valuable assets or even companies at a distressed level in an all-share deal.

I have commented on this subject in my preceding article. Click here to read.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the Offshore industry. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a long term investment with RIG, but I also trade regularly the stock.

