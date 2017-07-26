Transocean July Fleet Status. Time To Take A Deeper Look At The Fleet Metamorphosis.

I still own a significant long-term position, and I am confident RIG will survive this terrible down cycle. I consider RIG as one of the safest offshore drillers.

The company fleet is now down to 50 rigs, with 19 rigs classified as "cold stacked" including 11 rigs "cold stacked" since 2015, that can be considered as "practically-waiting-to-be-scrapped".

Image: Drillship Deepwater Asgard.

This article is an update to my preceding article on Transocean (NYSE:RIG), published on July 26, 2017.

A - Investment Thesis.

Transocean (RIG) is the uncontested leader in the deep water sector (floaters) with an impressive backlog estimated at $10 billion (see graph below as of July 25, 2017 -- Backlog estimated by Fun Trading).

The company fleet is now reduced to 50 rigs with 26 rigs operating (including the two under-construction drillships contracted to Shell for 10 years).

The company management has done an excellent job to rejuvenate its rig fleet and cut its long-term debt to about $6 billion at the end of 2017. This consolidation phase will allow Transocean to use the weakness of this market to eventually acquire distressed assets and keep its solid leading position in the floater category.

I recommend a cautious accumulation for the long-term.

Complete Fleet Status as of July 25, 2017.

Fleet status 7/25/2017. Click here.

1. Rigs Under Construction.

# RIG K feet Delivery Contract End Day Rate K $ Location Ultra-deepwater Drillships 1 Deepwater Pontus 12/40 Q1/18 Q4'17-Q4'27 519 [Shell] TBA 2 Deepwater Poseidon 12/40 Q2/18 Q1'18-Q1'28 519 [Shell] TBA 3 JSPL Ultra-deep Espadon TBN 1 ("2") 12/40 1Q'20 Available - - 4 JSPL Ultra-deep Espadon TBN 2 ("2") 12/40 3Q'20 Available - -

("2") Please read my article here.

2. High-Specification Floaters: Ultra-Deepwater

3. High-Specification Floaters: Deepwater

High-specification floaters: Deepwater (12) 4,500-7,200'/25,000' Ship or Semi Contract End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean 706 1976/1994/ 2008 Semi 10/18 283 [Petrobras] Brazil 2 Jack Bates 1997 Semi 10/18 127 [ONGC] India

4. High-Specification Semi-Submersibles: Harsh Environment

5. Midwater Floaters

Midwater floater: (21) 1,000'-3,600'/25,000' Ship or Semi Contract End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean 712 1983 Semi 6/18 Undisclosed (120) (?) [Fairfield En.] UKNS 2 Actinia 1982 Semi 5/19 101 [ONGC] India

6 - Continuation contract for 2 Jack-ups sold to Borr.

Note: The jackups were contracted at the time of its sale on May 31, 2017. The company will continue to operate the rig until completion or novation of the drilling contract.

Jack-ups (Sold to Borr Drilling) 1,000'-3,600'/25,000' JU Contract End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean Siam Driller (Borr) 2013 JU 3/18 144 [Chevron] Thailand 2 Transocean Ao Thai (Borr) 2013 JU 10/18 144 [Chevron] Thailand

7 - Stacked and Idle Rigs

Fleet Analysis Snapshot

Rig fleet per category (minus recent scrapped rigs or held for sale):

Total UDW Deepwater semi-subs HE Deepwater Semi-subs. Midwaters Number of Rig operating 24 14 2 6 2 Cold stacked/idle 22 18 1 1 2 New builds rigs 4 4 - - - Total 50 36 3 7 4

Contract backlog remaining as of July 25, 2017, is approximately $10.07 billion. (I added the two Jack-ups backlog sold to Borr for a total value of $101 million, RIG continues to operate the two rigs until next year). I email the company about this issue but I am still waiting for an answer.

Fleet status/revenues in graphs:

Transocean released its fleet status on July 25, 2017.The report also includes the following:

Deepwater Asgard - Awarded a two-well contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The ultra deepwater drillship was previously idle.

Development Driller III - Awarded a two-well contract. The ultra-deepwater semisubmersible was previously idle.

Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2 - Customer exercised two one-well options offshore Myanmar.

Paul B. Loyd, Jr. - Customer exercised a one-well option in the U. K. North Sea.

Transocean Arctic - Customer exercised three one-well options in the Norwegian North Sea.

The midwater floaters Transocean Prospect and Transocean Searcher were classified as held for sale. The rigs will be recycled in an environmentally responsible manner

Transocean fleet metamorphosis is well in progress, and the larva is turning into a lean Floater business. It is easy to see it when we look at the fleet status above. What a change from 18 months ago.

The company fleet is now down to 50 rigs with 19 rigs classified as "cold stacked" including 11 rigs "cold stacked" since 2015, that can be considered as "practically-waiting-to-be-scrapped".

We can always discuss the rational about the entire divestiture of the Jack-up segment. Let's face it, it was not part of the core business and the backlog was insignificant. Yes, the jack-up recovery may happen first, but it will not change much for Transocean.

By selling the Jack-up segment for a total consideration of $1.35 billion, the company can now focus on its main core business, whereas it got rid of five jack-ups "under-construction" which represented a future Capex of nearly $1 billion as a concerning liability.

This is quite a positive in my books, especially considering that most of the Jack-ups were operating or stacked in Asia, which is the most difficult market of all.

It is perhaps time for Transocean to use the downturn and try to acquire valuable assets or even companies at a distressed level in an all-share deal.

I have commented on this subject in my preceding article. Click here to read.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the Offshore industry. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a long term investment with RIG, but I also trade regularly the stock.