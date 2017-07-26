Transocean July Fleet Status. Time To Take A Deeper Look At The Fleet Metamorphosis.

Image: Drillship Deepwater Asgard.
This article is an update to my preceding article on Transocean (NYSE:RIG), published on July 26, 2017.
A - Investment Thesis.
Transocean (RIG) is the uncontested leader in the deep water sector (floaters) with an impressive backlog estimated at $10 billion (see graph below as of July 25, 2017 -- Backlog estimated by Fun Trading).
The company fleet is now reduced to 50 rigs with 26 rigs operating (including the two under-construction drillships contracted to Shell for 10 years).
The company management has done an excellent job to rejuvenate its rig fleet and cut its long-term debt to about $6 billion at the end of 2017. This consolidation phase will allow Transocean to use the weakness of this market to eventually acquire distressed assets and keep its solid leading position in the floater category.
I recommend a cautious accumulation for the long-term.
Complete Fleet Status as of July 25, 2017.
Fleet status 7/25/2017. Click here.
1. Rigs Under Construction.
|#
|RIG
|K feet
|Delivery
|Contract End
|
Day Rate
K $
|Location
|Ultra-deepwater Drillships
|1
|Deepwater Pontus
|12/40
|
Q1/18
|
Q4'17-Q4'27
|519
|
[Shell]
TBA
|2
|Deepwater Poseidon
|12/40
|
Q2/18
|
Q1'18-Q1'28
|519
|
[Shell]
TBA
|3
|JSPL Ultra-deep Espadon TBN 1 ("2")
|12/40
|1Q'20
|Available
|-
|-
|4
|
JSPL Ultra-deep Espadon TBN 2
("2")
|12/40
|3Q'20
|Available
|-
|-
("2") Please read my article here.
2. High-Specification Floaters: Ultra-Deepwater
|
High-specification Floaters
Ultra-deepwater Rigs
7,500'/12,000'-30,000'/40,000'
|Ship or Semi
|
Contract
End
|
Current
Day Rate
K $
|
Operator
Location
Day-off
|1
|
2016
|Ship
|12/21
|586
|
[Chevron]
US GOM
|2
|
2016
|Ship
|
5/26
|
486
|
[Shell]US GoM
|3
|
2014
|Ship
|
8/17
|
Undisclosed
|
[Deep Gulf Energy]
US GoM
|4
|
2015
|Ship
|
2/26
|
488
|
[Shell]US GoM
|5
|
2014
|Ship
|
11/17
|
592+48
|
[BHP Billiton]
US GOM
|6
|
2009
|
Ship
|
10/18
|
575
|
[Chevron] US GOM
|7
|
2010
|
Ship
|
3/20
|
571
|
[Chevron] US GOM
|8
|
2009
|Ship
|12/17
|415
|
[Petrobras] Brazil
|9
|
2010
|Ship
|7/17
|
Undisclosed
(300?)
|
[Woodside]
Myanmar
5x3m option (7/17-6/18)
|10
|
2009
|Ship
|
9/17
9/17-1/18
2/18- 8/19
|
492
498
455
|
[Petrobras] Colombia
US GoM
|11
|
2000
|SemiSub
|8/17
|456
|
[Shell]
US GOM
|12
|
2010
|Ship
|1/18
|431
|
[BP]
Angola
|13
|
2005
|Ship
|
3/18
3/18 - 8/18
|
Available
Undisclosed
|
[Quadrant]
|14
|
2009
|Ship
|9/17
|Undisclosed
|
[N/A]
3. High-Specification Floaters: Deepwater
|
High-specification floaters: Deepwater (12)
4,500-7,200'/25,000'
|Ship or Semi
|
Contract
End
|
Current
Day Rate
K $
|Location
|1
|
1976/1994/
2008
|Semi
|
10/18
|
283
|
[Petrobras] Brazil
|2
|
1997
|Semi
|10/18
|127
|
[ONGC]
India
4. High-Specification Semi-Submersibles: Harsh Environment
|
High-specification floaters: Harsh environment (7)
1,500'-10,000'/25,000'-30,000'
|
Contract
End
|
Current
Day Rate
K $
|Location
|1
|
Location: North Sea
1997 - SemiSub
4 G
|
5/18
5/18-5/19
|
335
305
|
[Enquest] UKNS
|2
|
Location: North Sea1990 - SemiSub
4 G
|
11/17
|
427
|
[BP]
UKNS
|3
|
Location: North Sea
1986 - SemiSub
|
9/17
9/17 - 2/18
|
180
Undisclosed
|
[Aker BP]
Norway
|4
|
1985-2007/SemiSub
|
5/18
|275 (~+50K for mobilization)
|
[Husky Oil]
Canada
|5
|
2010 - SemiSub
|
10/17
10/17 - 10/18
|
Undisclosed
Undisclosed (110?)
|
[Statoil]
UK NS
NNS
|6
|
2009 - SemiSub
|
8/17
8/17 - 10/18
|
Available
260
|
[Suncor Energy]
Canada
5. Midwater Floaters
|
Midwater floater: (21)
1,000'-3,600'/25,000'
|Ship or Semi
|
Contract
End
|
Current
Day Rate
K $
|Location
|1
|
1983
|Semi
|
6/18
|
Undisclosed
(120) (?)
|
[Fairfield En.]
UKNS
|2
|
1982
|Semi
|5/19
|101
|
[ONGC]
India
6 - Continuation contract for 2 Jack-ups sold to Borr.
Note: The jackups were contracted at the time of its sale on May 31, 2017. The company will continue to operate the rig until completion or novation of the drilling contract.
|
Jack-ups (Sold to Borr Drilling)
1,000'-3,600'/25,000'
|JU
|
Contract
End
|
Current
Day Rate
K $
|Location
|1
|
Transocean Siam Driller (Borr)
2013
|JU
|3/18
|144
|
[Chevron]
Thailand
|2
|
Transocean Ao Thai (Borr)
2013
|JU
|10/18
|144
|
[Chevron]
Thailand
7 - Stacked and Idle Rigs
|Name
|Year built
|
Contract
End
|Location
|Cold stacked rigs
|1
|Discoverer Spirit
|2000
|3/15
|Trinidad and Tobago
|2
|GSF Jack Ryan
|2000
|3/15
|Trinidad and Tobago
|3
|Deepwater Discovery
|2000
|3/15
|North Atlantic
|4
|Deepwater Pathfinder
|1998
|3/15
|Trinidad and Tobago
|5
|GSF C.R Luigs
|2000
|6/15
|Trinidad and Tobago
|6
|Discoverer Enterprise
|1999
|9/15
|US GOM
|7
|Sedco Energy
|2001
|9/15
|Canary Islands
|8
|Sedco Express
|2001
|9/15
|Cameroon
|9
|Deepwater Frontier
|1999
|11/15
|Riau Archipelago
|10
|Sedco 714
|1997
|11/15
|North Sea
|11
|Polar Pioneer
|1985
|12/15
|Canada
|12
|Sedco 711
|1982
|1/16
|North Sea
|13
|GSF Development Driller II
|2005
|1/16
|North Sea
|14
|Discoverer Champion
|2011
|2/16
|GoM
|15
|Discoverer Deep Seas
|2001
|2/16
|GoM
|16
|Transocean Marianas
|1979-1998
|3/16
|South Africa
|17
|Discoverer Americas
|2009
|3/16
|North Sea
|18
|Deepwater Millennium
|1999
|5/16
|Asia
|19
|Cajun Express
|2001
|6/16
|West Africa
|Idle Rigs
|1
|Discoverer India
|2010
|12/16
|India
|Rig held for sale - To be scrapped
|Transocean Searcher
|1988
|7/17
|Cold stacked
|Transocean Prospect
|1992
|7/17
|Cold Stacked
Fleet Analysis Snapshot
Rig fleet per category (minus recent scrapped rigs or held for sale):
|Total
|UDW
|
Deepwater
semi-subs
|HE Deepwater Semi-subs.
|Midwaters
|Number of Rig operating
|24
|14
|2
|6
|2
|Cold stacked/idle
|22
|18
|1
|1
|2
|New builds rigs
|4
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|50
|36
|3
|7
|4
Contract backlog remaining as of July 25, 2017, is approximately $10.07 billion. (I added the two Jack-ups backlog sold to Borr for a total value of $101 million, RIG continues to operate the two rigs until next year). I email the company about this issue but I am still waiting for an answer.
Fleet status/revenues in graphs:
Commentary:
Transocean released its fleet status on July 25, 2017.The report also includes the following:
- Deepwater Asgard - Awarded a two-well contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The ultra deepwater drillship was previously idle.
- Development Driller III - Awarded a two-well contract. The ultra-deepwater semisubmersible was previously idle.
- Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2 - Customer exercised two one-well options offshore Myanmar.
- Paul B. Loyd, Jr. - Customer exercised a one-well option in the U. K. North Sea.
- Transocean Arctic - Customer exercised three one-well options in the Norwegian North Sea.
- The midwater floaters Transocean Prospect and Transocean Searcher were classified as held for sale. The rigs will be recycled in an environmentally responsible manner
Transocean fleet metamorphosis is well in progress, and the larva is turning into a lean Floater business. It is easy to see it when we look at the fleet status above. What a change from 18 months ago.
The company fleet is now down to 50 rigs with 19 rigs classified as "cold stacked" including 11 rigs "cold stacked" since 2015, that can be considered as "practically-waiting-to-be-scrapped".
We can always discuss the rational about the entire divestiture of the Jack-up segment. Let's face it, it was not part of the core business and the backlog was insignificant. Yes, the jack-up recovery may happen first, but it will not change much for Transocean.
By selling the Jack-up segment for a total consideration of $1.35 billion, the company can now focus on its main core business, whereas it got rid of five jack-ups "under-construction" which represented a future Capex of nearly $1 billion as a concerning liability.
This is quite a positive in my books, especially considering that most of the Jack-ups were operating or stacked in Asia, which is the most difficult market of all.
It is perhaps time for Transocean to use the downturn and try to acquire valuable assets or even companies at a distressed level in an all-share deal.
I have commented on this subject in my preceding article. Click here to read.
Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the Offshore industry. Thank you for your support.
Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I own a long term investment with RIG, but I also trade regularly the stock.