Vanda Pharmaceuticals: An Early Stage Bioscience Consideration

Only July 21, 2017, Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA), a firm that specializes in the development and commercialization of drugs to serve the unmet needs in psychiatry, received negative opinions from the EMA (re Fanaptum for schizophrenia treatment). The Agency stated that therapeutic benefits are not robust to justify potential risks. In response, the company intends to resubmit its application in the foreseeable future. Despite the negative news, we strongly believe that there is much value in this small-cap bioscience firm.

About Vanda

Based in Washington, DC, Vanda Pharmaceuticals specializes in the servicing of unmet medical needs in psychiatry. With two FDA-approved medicines (Hetlioz and Fanapt), the company is generating increasing revenues. And yet, this significant stream of increasing sales is powering other promising therapeutic innovations.

Fanapt Is Procuring Increasing Revenues

FDA approved in 2009, Iloperidone (Fanapt) is an atypical antipsychotic medication that works by blocking serotonin and dopamine receptors. Three years post approval, the drug gained additional marketing authorizations in Israel and Argentina. Since launched, sales have been on an increasing trend. To catalyze subsequent growth, the company initiated its US sales promotion campaign in April 2015 (and completed sales team expansion in Q1 2017). As follows, the fruit of these efforts paid off as the $66M sales for 2015 increased to $77M in the next year.

Of note, we expect Fanapt sales to continue its increasing trend. And our projection is in line with the company’s guidance for fiscal 2017 estimates of $77M to $88M sales ($83M average).

Hetlioz For Non-24 Is Posting Increasing Sales Growth

As a melatonin receptor agonist, Tasimelteon (Hetlioz) was FDA approved in January 2014 for the treatment of the non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder (“non-24”). The molecule gained additional approval in the EU in July 2015 for the treatment of totally blind adults suffering from non-24. Post-launched, sales growth have increased drastically, from $1.6M in Q1 2014 to $20.2M in Q1 2017. Sales for fiscal year '14, '15, and '16 were $13M, $44M, and $72M, respectively. Moreover, the company expects revenues this year to be in the $88M to $93M range ($91M average).

Accordingly, we estimated that Vanda will generate $174M for the combined sales of Hetlioz and Fanapt this year. Furthermore, the company is brewing promising additional indications for those aforesaid molecules. Hence, this biopharma fits the growth model (a tree that is growing by stemming additional branches) as taught by the Father of Growth Investing, Philip Fisher.

Hetlioz To Profit From The Smith-Magenis Syndrome Market

In analyzing the developmental pipeline, we noticed many promising prospects. However, we are most interested in the innovation of Hetlioz for the management of Smith-Magenis Syndrome (“SMS”) and jet lag. Currently, Hetlioz is in the phase 3 trials (to study its efficacy and safety for the treatment of the said conditions). And we strongly believe that these markets are substantial to deliver significant profits in the foreseeable future.

As a rare genetic disorder (due to mutations in the gene, RAI1), SMS causes a plethora of symptoms such as facial defects, hoarseness, speech delay, hearing loss, feeding, and behavioral problems. The said condition also disrupts the normal functioning of our biological clock (the circadian rhythm). Consequently, the patient experiences shortened sleep cycles, difficulty in falling asleep, frequent and prolonged nocturnal awakening, snoring, and excessive daytime sleepiness.



The first-line treatment for the mentioned circadian rhythm defects is with melatonin, a hormone that is naturally produced in the area of the brain called the hypothalamus. As alluded, Hetlioz is a melatonin receptor agonist (so the drug works similar to endogenous melatonin by binding to melatonin receptors in the brain). Moreover, it should be efficacious and safe to treat the mentioned circadian disturbances associated with SMS based our mechanism of action analysis. After all, the medicine already demonstrated its efficacy and safety in treating non-24.



We noted in the prior research, “Life Science Capital reported that significant market opportunity exists for different therapeutics treating orphan diseases. Competing drugs can generate substantial sales that are either at or near the range of a blockbuster. Notably, the premium drug pricing for orphan diseases enabled companies to enjoy substantial profits margins (while negating the need to decimate the sales of competitors). Arguably, the premium drug pricing for orphan diseases is justified: this is due to the rare nature, the lack of better treatment options, and the lengthy as well as the low success rate of the innovation process.” In addition, “The aforesaid research showed that the first-to-market drug for a particular orphan disease tends to procure the highest sales, thereby achieving the most market success. Furthermore, other medicines that come later can, nonetheless, procure substantial revenues in this niche.”

All that being said, we expect Vanda to be able to charge a premium pricing for Hetlioz in the treatment of circadian defects associated with SMS. And, if the drug is to gain approval as we prognosticated, the company can expect revenues to catapult to a new high.

Hetlioz To Serve The Jet Lag Market

SMS asides, the jet lag market is another area where Hetlioz can tap into for further growth. Currently, there are 26 million passengers who fly from the US to Europe annually. Half of those travelers pass over four different time zones. Consequently, the time changes cause misalignment in one’s circadian rhythm. Ultimately, this disrupts sleep in 80% of the cases (thus manifesting the symptoms of insomnia, tiredness, daytime sleepiness, as well as functional impairment and stomach issues).

Based on our calculations, if Hetlioz can deliver $100 in annual sales to each patient suffering from jet lag, revenues should be about $1B. ([(50% cases going through time zone changes x 26M travelers) x 80% patients experiencing sleep disturbances] x $100 annual sales = $1,040M yearly revenues). To take into consideration of the failure rate for drug innovation, opportunity costs, and competitiveness, we applied another 80% discounts. As a result, this lowers our revenues projection to $200M.

Financials And Valuations

For 2016, Vanda generated $146M in total revenues and spent $165M in operational spending (for a net loss of $19M). As of Q1 2017, the company has $138M in cash and equivalents. Total debt for the said quarter was $77M. Shares outstanding also increased from 33M to 44M from 2013 to 2016 (which is rather conservative for a young growth bioscience). Based on current figures, the company has plenty of cash to fund operations for the next six years. Of note, we expect the sales to increase significantly (and the company to generate positive net earnings two years from now).

Valuation wise, we estimated that Vanda’s true worth is at least $2B ($45 per share), thereby representing 178% upsides ($1,281M higher than its current $719M market cap). Notably, we generated the aforementioned figure after appropriate discounting (to arrive at the potential net income of $200M that, in and of itself, was multiplied by the 20 P/E ratio). Similarly, both Finbox and Wall Street appraised the company at the premium of $24.37 and $21.50, respectively.

Potential Risks

The primary risk to this investing thesis is that there is a small chance that Hetlioz and Fanapt may fail to pass the phase 3 trials (and unable to gain additional marketing). If that is to happen, sales growth will slow down while operational spending will continue to cut into the cash reserve. In addition, Hetlioz may not be competitive against melatonin due to its potential premium pricing. Nevertheless, the company can mitigate this potential effect by pricing the drug at a reasonable cost (to ensure significant profits while maintaining market competitiveness).

Conclusion

As a growth company that is fueling further revenues increase from two key therapeutics (Hetlioz and Fanapt) via investigating its additional applications, Vanda is exhibiting the behavior of a Philip Fisher’s growth company. Moreover, the recent negative outcome of Fanapt created an excellent buying opportunity for the long-term oriented growth investors. While Fanapt is highly likely to continue its growth trajectory, we are most interested in Hetlioz’s two additional therapeutic uses (Smith-Magenis syndrome and jet lag): our analytical research proved that it is quite likely to yield substantial growth in the foreseeable future.

