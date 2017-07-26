Pfizer Doesn't Want To Be Left In the Dust Of Avastin Biosimilar

Recently, Pfizer (PFE) announced it had achieved positive phase 3 results for its biosimilar candidate of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Avastin. Pfizer's biosimilar in question is known as PF-06439535. In a head-to-head trial, PF-06439535 was able to meet the primary endpoint of the study versus Avastin (bevacizumab). In my opinion, these positive results set the stage for Pfizer to pile in the space with its biosimilar version of Avastin.

Another Biosimilar

Pfizer has leaped into the race, but that doesn't mean it is the only one aiming for BLA approval as an Avastin biosimilar. Amgen (AMGN) and Allergan (AGN) just last month received a positive panel recommendation for BLA approval of their drug, ABP 215. (For further information about about ABP 215 as a biosimilar to Avastin, read "Amgen and Allergan Panel Backing In NSCLC Is A Win For Patients.") The analysis of this article is that Amgen and Allergan achieved the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) compared to Avastin. This allowed for the BLA filing, and the positive panel recommendation last month. Pfizer has just achieved positive results in its phase 3 trial of an Avastin biosimilar, therefore it is not that far behind. With Pfizer into the mix it will be a highly competitive landscape.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 trial, known as REFLECTIONS B7391003, recruited a total of 719 patients. The trial evaluated the efficacy of PF-06439535 against Avastin in patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Patients were split into two different groups. One group of patients received PF-06439535 along with carboplatin/paclitaxel. The other group of patients were given Avastin along with the combination of carboplatin/paclitaxel. The primary endpoint of the study was to assess the objective response rate. The ORR was defined as a tumor size reduction observed in the patient for a certain amount of time. Pfizer's drug PF-06439535 was able to achieve the primary endpoint of the study of having an equivalent ORR versus Avastin.

Market

The PF-06439535 drug with carboplantin/paclitaxel combo is aiming for BLA approval as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced, unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent, or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC. Avastin is approved by the FDA for this indication in addition to other cancers such as: Metastatic carcinoma of the colon or rectum, metastatic renal cell carcinoma, and other region-specific areas. Avastin has been approved in the U.S., Europe, and other regions for these indications. With Avastin in targeting these indications, why is Pfizer entering the space of creating a biosimilar of Avastin? That is because Avastin was the world's second best selling cancer drug last year, with sales totaling near $7 billion. That means that over time Pfizer could gain approval for its Avastin biosimilar against other cancer targets as well. As for the NSCLC market, The American Cancer Society estimates that there are about 225,000 new cases of lung cancer in the United States in 2017 which is a lucrative market to go after. The intense competition in the NSCLC space will make it hard for one clear winner to emerge. That doesn't mean that all biosimilars can't coexist with one another. That is because it is estimated that the NSCLC market could reach $7.9 billion by 2020.

Continuation Of Power

Pfizer has not only decided to create one biosimilar and then just call it a day. No, it has instead pushed forward with developing a pipeline full of biosimilars it hopes to receive approval for. It has around eight biosimilar candidates it is looking to target in that part of its pipeline. Here are a few of biosimilars Pfizer is working on. One is a drug known as PF-06410293, which is a potential biosimilar to Humira from AbbVie (ABBV). Why is that an important one? That is because it is the highest-grossing drug in the world. Humira sales in 2016 reached $16.1 billion. In the year prior in 2015, sales of Humira reached $14 billion. The problem is that it accounted for 63% of AbbVie's 2016 revenues. Considering that Pfizer's biosimilar version of this drug is in phase 3 clinical testing there is little time AbbVie has left. Although, AbbVie is already bombarded with patents that have expired for Humira. Thus far, patents expiring haven't hurt the company as of yet. That doesn't mean that patent expiration, and then Pfizer's biosimilar won't be a problem to overcome in the future. Another biosimilar Pfizer is working on is PF-05280586, which is a similar to Rituxan. Rituxan in 2016 was Roche's top selling drug. It targets blood cancer, and rheumatoid arthritis. In 2016, Rituxan pulled in full-year 2016 sales of $7.60 billion. These are just a few of the biosimilars that Pfizer is targeting. In the past year alone, Pfizer has reported positive results from 4 of its 8 biosimilar trials. This means that Pfizer thus far is having a lot of success with respect to its biosimilar pipeline. Considering the drug targets it is aiming for approval on have a chance to produce billion in sales, that is a huge positive for the company going forward. Of course, that doesn't mean there won't be competition from other biosimilars that hit the market going after the same targets.

Risks

Pfizer achieved positive results similar to that of Avastin with its drug PF-06439535. The problem is that it has not yet filed a BLA for approval. Avastin is already approved by the FDA. Amgen and Allergan on the other hand are close to marketing approval, should the FDA choose to approve their biosimilar. That means once Pfizer's biosimilar of Avastin enters the market, if it receives approval, it will have to compete against many other biosimilars in the same space. The leader in the market though will depend on other factors such as pricing, and discounts that are offered to patients. Another risk is that the rest of the biosimilar pipeline could fail or it could succeed. It is too early to tell with respect to the other biosimilars currently in development from Pfizer.

Conclusion

Positive phase 3 results from Pfizer's Avastin biosimilar should pave the way for BLA approval. Competition from Amgen and Allergan will be fierce as its biosimilar Avastin drug ABP 215 has already received backing from an FDA panel. Although, the fate of the drug still remains in balance from a final decision for BLA approval from the FDA itself. The NSCLC market will continue to become overloaded as other Avastin biosimilars start to take shape overtime. One thing for sure is that Pfizer doesn't want to be left out in the dust in the biosimilar space. A pipeline full of biosimilars from Pfizer, working towards that goal, proves that point.

