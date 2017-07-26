Dorel Industries Inc. - Turnaround Unlikely To Happen Any Time Soon

A top management shake-up is needed to change the corporate strategy but it's unlikely to happen as the leadership is well entrenched by virtue of a dual class share structure.

For Canadian investors, Dorel's share price is likely to be negatively impacted by CAD strength as its shares listed on TSX trade in CAD while it reports earnings in USD.

Management has been working on driving efficiency through various restructuring initiatives since 2013, but so far, a sustainable improvement in profit margins and asset returns has proved to be elusive.

Dorel owns a portfolio of businesses, which have weak profit margins and low returns on asset due to tough competition and they do not have any synergies or interdependencies.

Company Description

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCPK:DIIBF) is a Canadian-listed consumer discretionary goods manufacturer with operations in the US, Europe, Latin America and Asia. It had annual sales of USD2.6 billion in 2016.

Source: Dorel Q1 2017 Company Presentation

Dorel’s business portfolio comprises of three business lines:

Dorel Juvenile (36% of 2016 total revenue) - manufactures and distributes products such as infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, playpens, swings, developmental toys and infant health and safety aids.

Dorel Sports (36% of 2016 total revenue) – produces bicycles, bicycling and running apparel, children’s electric rides-on, jogging strollers and bicycle trailers, as well as related parts and accessories.

Dorel Home (28% of 2016 total revenue) - manufactures Ready-to-Assemble furniture and mattresses, which are sold through mass merchants and online.

The biggest contributor to Dorel’s revenue is the US comprising 62% of the sales followed by Europe 21% and Latin America 9%. Canada contributed only 3% of the revenue in 2016.

Source: Dorel Q1 2017 Company Presentation

Dorel’s reporting currency is the US dollar (USD), which makes sense due to its large US and international business. Dorel shares listed on Toronto stock exchange (TSX) trade in Canadian dollar (CAD).

Investment Thesis

A portfolio of low margin, low return business with no synergies

Dorel owns a portfolio of businesses, which have weak profit margins and low returns on asset due to tough competition and they do not have any synergies or inter dependencies.

Over the past ten years, consolidated profit margins have faced a steep decline of nearly 400 bps with EBITDA margin (adjusted for one-off items) falling from 10.4% in 2007 to 6.5% in 2016 and operating margin declining from 8.2% in 2007 to 4.3% in 2016. This margin decline has happened in the backdrop of a series of acquisitions to build the Dorel Sport segment (bought Cannodale, USA for US$202 million in 2008 and Caloi, Brazil for US$125 million in 2013) and Dorel Juvenile segment (acquired Silfa Group, Chile for US$63 million in 2011 and Lerado Group, Hong Kong for US119 million in 2014).

Source: Company Financial Statements

Our estimates show that over the past ten years, the company has not been able to generate a Return on Invested Capital higher than its cost of capital even after adding back any one-off/restructuring charges. This could be due to several factors like overpriced acquisitions, tough competition or inefficient operations.

Source: Estimates

Although we do not have subsidiary-level data, we have tried to assess the relative attractiveness of the three main businesses based on segmental disclosures. The table below shows that Dorel Home is the best performing segment among the three business lines due to its strong growth in sales without any major acquisition over the past ten years coupled with decent profit margins. Notably Dorel Home is also the only segment, which is not undergoing any restructuring.

Source: Company Financial Statements

On the other hand, both Dorel Sports and Dorel Juvenile are dragging the overall corporate performance downwards with their low profit margins and low asset turnovers. Dorel Sports, which has attracted the biggest chunk of the capital allocation over the past ten years has shown disappointing results and the company is now impairing the goodwill and intangibles related to these investments.

A long drawn restructuring yet to show any results

Management has been working on driving efficiency through various restructuring initiatives since 2013 but so far a sustainable improvement in profit margins and asset returns has proved to be elusive.

After making various acquisitions, the management has tried to integrate the acquired businesses related to Dorel Juvenile and Dorel Sports into an efficiently run operation through a restructuring exercise, which has so far cost around US$93 million in addition to approximately US$208 million in impairments of assets. Management is claiming that restructuring process will complete by end of 2017 however until now there is no significant improvement in core profitability of Dorel Sports and Dorel Juvenile segments.

A well-entrenched leadership team under a dual class share structure

We think the restructuring has not borne fruits so far because the top management (who are Schwartz family members with controlling interest in the company) are immune to being replaced. In companies where there is a separation of ownership and management, poor business performance over a number of years results in a top management shake-up so that a new team with new and better ideas can take charge.

In our view, any change in strategy at Dorel will be superficial as key decision makers, the founding family members, continue to occupy their positions (CEO, CFO, EVP Operations and EVP Sales & Marketing) while new faces keep appearing in lower management rungs in an effort to turnaround the business performance.

Minority shareholders are at the losing end in this company as their only option is to vote with their feet because they cannot influence the direction of the company due to a dual class share structure. Schwartz family have Class A shares, which are multiple voting shares (10 votes per share) while minority investors have Class B shares, which have one vote per share. Schwartz family has a voting interest of around 60%, which enables them to run the company without any threats to dislodge them via proxy battle, a hostile takeover bid or agitation by activist investors.

Currency headwinds for Canadian investors

For Canadian-dollar based investors, Dorel share price is likely to face a negative impact from CAD strength vs. USD as its shares listed on Toronto stock exchange (TSX) trade in Canadian dollar (CAD) while it reports its earnings in USD. CAD appreciation is likely to diminish the CAD equivalent of USD earnings.

Future Strategy

The logical way forward for the company is to reassess its portfolio of businesses based on their risk and return characteristics and exit the inefficient businesses. Dorel Home has the best operating returns and overall operating performance among the three businesses. It has a leading position in its industry by virtue of being the number two manufacturer of Ready-to-Assemble furniture in North America. It is also keeping pace with consumer buying behaviors with online sales comprising 46% of its revenue in 1Q2017.

Dorel Sports and Dorel Juvenile both lag behind significantly in terms of operating returns and investment requirements. Dorel Juvenile also carries a high risk of product liability claims (usually arising from litigation related to child car seats involved in vehicle accidents). The company can boost its performance by exiting either Dorel Juvenile or Dorel Sports or both. However, the incumbent management is not likely to pursue such a strategy as it has a psychological attachment to the sprawling empire that it has built over the years.

Financial Projections

Our back of the envelope cash flow forecast for the company is presented below:

Source: Estimates

The forecast is based on the following assumptions:

We assume 1%pa sales growth in view of the mixed revenue outlook provided by the management with growth in Home segment offset by limited growth in Sports segment.

We are assuming that EBITDA margin will be equal to the average margin achieved over the last five years, adjusting for any one-off/restructuring costs.

We use an effective tax rate of 15% (low-end of the 15-20% management guidance range).

We think capital intensity will go down to 2% of revenues as management rationalizes capex spending and makes efficient use of existing assets.

We think working capital needs will be in line with 2016 levels.

Our terminal value is based on a normalized year and we use a modest terminal growth rate of 2%.

Valuation

We assign a target price of CAD29.5/share to the TSX listed DII-B.TO Class B shares and USD23.6/share for the NASDAQ OTC traded DIIBF based on a Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) valuation implying an downside of 12%. The DCF has been carried out with a terminal growth rate of 2% and WACC of 10.8%. We have used a cost of equity of 13.1%, reflecting a high beta cyclical industry and a risk premium for less liquid small cap stock.

Source: Estimates

Our WACC of 10.8% comprises of the following elements:

Cost of equity of 13.1% is built up from:

Risk-free rate of 1.9% from the latest yield on 10-year government of Canada benchmark bonds

Equity market risk premium of 5.69% for Canada from Professor Aswath Damodaran's website

Leverage beta of 1.28 taken from Reuters, which may seem high at first glance but we believe it is a reflection of the company's cyclical business

Small cap risk premium of 4.33% based on risk adjusted excess returns earned by small cap stocks compared to the market from 1926 to 2014

Cost of debt of 6.3% based on historical 2016 cost of debt adjusted for tax. We have calculated the cost of debt for 2016 as 7.4% based on the two components of interest expense reported in the income statement namely interest on long term-debt and other interest (assuming this pertains to short term bank indebtedness). We note that during 2016, average interest rate on short term bank indebtedness was 12.02% and average interest rate on long term debt was 5.3%.

We have calculated weight of equity based on market capitalization and for debt based on book value (as there is no publicly traded debt).

The company is trading at a Free Cash flow Yield (defined as Free Cash flow to Firm divided by Enterprise Value) of 15.4% on 2016 trailing basis and 8.1% on 2017 forward basis. The large fluctuation in free cash flow yield from 2016 to 2017 is due to several abnormal factors, which have pushed up the 2016 free cash flow namely no taxes (company posted a loss), abnormally low capex (as company is in the midst of a restructuring) and release of working capital (through reducing cash conversion cycle). We believe normalized free cash flows will be lower going forward.

What Could Go Wrong?

Contrary to our expectations, the management maybe successful in turning around its struggling Juvenile and Sports businesses and achieve higher operating margins than our forecasts. We have incorporated this possibility in our sensitivity analysis by calculating the DCF price target at higher margins and terminal growth assumptions but it shows that upside remains limited.

Sensitivity

The critical assumption for our investment thesis is an expansion of margins while terminal growth rate assumption is usually the main driver of most DCF valuation. We have looked at the impact of changes in these two variables in the sensitivity table below, which indicates that the market is skeptical of any margin expansion despite management's restructuring efforts.

Source: Estimates

We have converted the sensitivity table output to USD at current exchange rate for investors looking at NASDAQ OTC traded DIIBF.

Source: Estimates

Conclusion

We do not like the poor capital allocation decisions of a well-entrenched management in the face of dismal business performance. Restructuring efforts of the past four years have burnt further capital with management still far from declaring success in its objectives. We believe that shareholders' wealth could be increased by shedding weak business segments; however, this possibility is not on the table. As investors grow weary of holding out for the results of restructuring to bear fruit, we see a likelihood of downward re-rating of the stock price over the coming 12 months towards our price target of CAD29.5 for DII-B.TO and USD23.6 for DIIBF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.