Unum: Time To Take Profits

A tale of Two FEDs

The last time I wrote about Unum (UNM), was a year ago when we had just passed the mid-point of 2016. At the time I highlighted my belief that the underperformance we were seeing in Unum’s stock was the result of the Federal Reserve’s continued dovish stance with regard to interest rates. As a result of this, through the first half of 2016 Unum was underperforming the S&P 500 by nearly 8%.

For those unfamiliar with the company, Unum is an insurer, primarily in the life, disability, accident, dental and vision spaces. Their products are generally offered to individuals through employers. Unum is generally viewed, alongside other insurers, as being a beneficiary of higher interest rates as they are able to invest a significant amount of the insurance premiums they collect in fixed income (debt) securities. These investments then earn income for the company before a majority end up being paid out to insurance claimants. The prevailing logic is that as interest rates rise, then Unum should be able to make more money on these fixed income investments.

Last fall the tone at the FED began to change and what was once a dovish FED very quickly became hawkish. This wasn’t merely talk as the FED has moved to action and over the past seven months has increased the fed funds rate three times. This pace of interest rate hikes has been much more rapid than we have seen in the past few years and I will be the first to admit that it has somewhat surprised me. What is unsurprising; however, is that this change in sentiment has benefited many financial and insurance stocks. In the course of this year-long rally we have seen the price of Unum stock soar over 45% tripling the return from the S&P 500.

I have been a beneficiary of this movement in my MnM Portfolio, when I put my money where my mouth was. Last year I bought 90 shares at $31.95. My thesis at the time was that it was a good time to grab shares while rates were low and sentiment was dovish. I anticipated that higher rates would lead to higher earnings going forward. It turned out to be one of my best investment moves of 2016. I have since sold 30 of these shares but anticipate selling the remaining 60 soon.

Trying to Pair the Surge in Valuation with Unum’s recent results

What’s peculiar to me is that while the stock’s price has surged, it seems to have gotten significantly out in front of what's actually going on with Unum. To this point the company’s performance does not seem to justify the move.

First let’s review the main profit engine of the company, which is the premium income they generate on their insurance contracts. The company does deserve credit for effectively growing this top-line figure each year, though the growth is relatively muted. Over the past four years income has risen by only 2-3% annually. The company is not struggling, but it's also not recording double-digit growth by any stretch.

Source: Unum SEC Filings

The majority of the rest of the company’s income comes from its investments, which, in combing through the quarterly results, have yet to materially benefit from the rate hikes. I was surprised to see investment income actually declined in the first quarter when I anticipated it would slowly begin to tick up with interest rates given that the invested base of assets has been relatively flat throughout all of the periods reviewed.

Source: Unum SEC Filings

It’s possible that we will begin to see investment income tick up in the coming quarterly report tomorrow, but I do not estimate that there will be any significant gains. It seems that it will take much more time for higher rates to drive meaningful gains in their investment income. This is something I looked, but was unable to find comments from management on.

With regard to net income (i.e. earnings) per share, the company has done a nice job over the past four quarters of driving this figure up. Earnings per share are now consistently being reported at over $1.00 per quarter. Even with the dividend increases they have announced the payout ratio has remained relatively conservative.

Source: Unum SEC Filings

I would like to point out that while management has done an excellent job of operating the company, a lot of the gains in earnings per share can be attributed to their aggressive buyback strategy. Management has continued to spend heavily on repurchases, and continued reducing the outstanding share count by more than 1% during each quarter of 2016. It is clearly their preferred use for cash flow.

Source: Unum SEC Filings

Going back to earnings per share, if we consider that net income per share was $.79 in Q1 of 2013 and that the company has retired approximately 15% of the float since that time, then we understand that a good chunk of the increase in Q1 2017 net income to $1.00 per share, is attributable to financial engineering. It is what it is.

Management has noted in past earnings calls that they have several levers to use in deploying their cash flow, from investing in the business to M&A to share buybacks and dividends. I will be watching closely on tomorrow’s earnings call to see whether they have continued to focus so heavily on share buybacks or if they have deployed cash elsewhere as the effectiveness of such buys will be greatly diminished with the stock now trading near all-time highs.

Closing Thoughts

I would love to attribute the rally in the stock of Unum to management’s growth of the business and tangible benefits from rising interest rates. Unfortunately that just isn’t the case, at least not yet. From the looks of recent performance, it will take much more time for rising interest rates to be materially beneficial to Unum.

So, how do we justify a rapid 45% gain in the price of the stock? I don’t think we can, at least not right now. For me there is too much risk of giving the gains right back should we see any sort of shift in the Federal Reserve’s sentiment (i.e. they become more dovish) which has driven the rally.

Unum reports its second quarter tomorrow after the bell and the consensus among analysts is that it will report $1.01 in earnings per share, a mere $.01 improvement from 2016. I tend to be in agreement with the expectations as near-term there does not seem to be any break-out catalysts which would drive the stock materially higher. Insurance remains a competitive market.

The fact that the stock is again testing its highs, which it broke down from earlier this year, has presented me another opportunity to redeploy capital and take outsized gains. I anticipate I will sell prior to the release of earnings to avoid any sell-off that would ensue should management fail to hit the earnings target.

I view Unum as a great company and a great dividend growth opportunity, but its valuation has separated from reality. Should we see a significant pullback below $40 per share I would consider re-initiating a buy for my portfolio. For now, it’s just much too overbought for the reality of what’s going on at the company.

