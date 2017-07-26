Navios Maritime Midstream Partners' (NAP) CEO Angeliki Frangou on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:NAP)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 26, 2017, 08:30 ET

Executives

Angeliki Frangou - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Erifili Tsironi - Chief Financial Officer

Ted Petrone - Vice Chairman

Analysts

Noah Parquette - JPMorgan

John Humphery - Bank of America-Merrill Lynch

Operator

Thank you for joining us for Navios Maritime Midstream Partners Second Quarter and First Half 2017 Earnings Conference Call. With us today from the Company are Chairman and CEO, Mrs. Angeliki Frangou; Chief Financial Officer, Mrs. Erifili Tsironi; and Vice Chairman Mr. Ted Petrone.

As a reminder, this conference call is being webcast. To access the webcast, please go to the Investor section of Navios Midstream's website at www.navios-midstream.com. You'll see the webcast link in the middle of the page and a copy of the presentation referenced in today's earnings conference call will also be found there.

Now, I'll review the Safe-Harbor statement. This conference call could contain forward-looking statements under the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Navios Midstream. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts.

Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Navios Midstream's management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such risks are more fully discussed in Navios Midstream's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The information set forth herein should be understood in light of such risks. Navios Midstream does not assume any obligation to update the information contained in this conference call. The agenda for today's conference call is as follows. First, Mrs. Frangou will offer opening remarks. Next , Mrs. Tsironi will review Navios Midstream's financial results, then Mr. Petrone will provide an industry overview and lastly we will open the call to take questions.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Navios Midstream Partners' Chairman and CEO, Mrs. Angeliki Frangou. Angeliki?

Angeliki Frangou

Thank you, Laura. Good morning to all of you join us on today's call. We are pleased to report the results for the second quarter of 2017. We bought in 18.5 million of revenues and 12.4 million of EBITDA and net income for the quarter was $2 million. We recently announced the distribution of $0.04225 per unit representing an annualized distribution over $1.69 per unit in current yield of about 16%. Our total unit coverage ratio for the distribution was a healthy 1.1 times pro forma for certain items that affected the revenue during the quarter.

While investor sentiment in the MLP sector has materially improved, the volatility in price and continued [indiscernible] as of the outlook has affected all transportation. As a result the second quarter VLCCs support rate has experienced volatility, from rate from above $50,000 per day in the earlier in the year to below $15,000 and it's now about $19,000 per day. The continued uncertainty regarding [indiscernible] on the price of a publically traded units and those of our PFs. With the result that the effective yield on the unit at about two times the Alerian MLP.

Slide 4 summarizes our company's positioning. NAP has long-term charges that provides visible cash flows and we expect over $400 million in long-term contracted revenue with top tier companies. Our average charter period of 3.8 years provides a significant forward visibility that allows weather uncertain markets. Moreover, we have purchase options for three VLCC vessels expiring in November of 2018 to provide us with significant fleet and distribution growth. Overall, we believe we have a solid revenue base for distribution to our unit holders along with the potential upside through profit sharing arrangements which entered about 4.9 million in the year of 2016.

Our financial strength and flexibility is represented through our conservative leverage profile of 32.1 net debt book to capitalization. Moreover Navios Group provides Navios Midstream with significant economies of scale as well as to access the protection future creating acquisition. Our operating expenditures are fixed through December 2018 and are in line with the industry average.

Slide 5 outlines Navios Midstream strength, a fleet a 100% fixed through 2018 including the backstop commitment from Navios Acquisition. In addition Navios Midstream enjoys profit sharing arrangement which generated $4.9 million in 2016 and $8 million in 2016. Also from the balance sheet perspective, Navios Midstream has now forward growth CapEx commitment in our debt maturities until 2020.

Our significant cash flow generation also provided the ability to increase distributions once MLP in energy markets becomes healthier. Under the management agreement with Navios Holdings, Navios Midstream operating expenses are fixed until December 2018. Moreover Navios Holdings sales economics of scale with Navios Midstream by charging no additional fee for technical or commercial management of which a fleet not any fee or share repurchase or any financial transactions. As an update to our 25 million continuous operating problem and that in the second quarter of 2016 we have made 4.1 million of equity in 2017 year-to-date. Our second quarter revenue was lower than expected due to one-off items related to unscheduled of [indiscernible]. One of our VLCC include and we anticipate prolonged data which included [indiscernible] unscheduled of high [ph] due to minor incident.

Please turn to slide 6, which provides details on the expansion of fleet options until November 2018. These fair market value purchase options provides a continue avenue for fleet and distribution growth. Navios Midstream's right to acquire vessels from the Navios Group along with its ability to purchase tankers directly from third parties through the other company to grow distribution fairly.

Slide 7 demonstrates our liquidity position. We have $45.8 million in cash and $196.8 million of debt. Navios' profile is conservative with 32.1% in net debt to book capitalization and with now committed growth CapEx and no significant debt maturities until 2020.

At this point, I would like to turn the call over Tsironi, Navios Midstream, CFO. Eri?

Erifili Tsironi

Thank you, Angeliki, and good morning all. I will briefly review our audited financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017. The information is included in the press release and is summarized in the slide presentation on the company's website.

As shown in slide 8, revenue for the second quarter of 2017 decreased by approximately 18% to 18.5 million compared to 22.7 million for the same period in 2016. Revenue was primarily affected by the following two factors, first, an expected of hire of two vessels and second the absence of profit sharing compared to 2.6 million and in Q2, 2016. All our vessels are fixed on time charters having an average remaining duration of 3.8 years. In the second quarter of 2017 we achieved an average time charter equivalent rate of 39,342 compared to 45,783 for the second quarter of 2016. The decrease was mainly due to the absence of profit share due to the prevailing market conditions. Other expenses for the quarter including management fees and general and administrative expenses amounted to 5.8 million compared to 5.9 million for the same quarter in 2016. Our OpEx for the vessels excluding dry docking is fixed at 9500 per day per vessels until December 2018. For the second quarter of 2017 EBITDA decreased approximately by 24% to 12.4 million as compared to 16.4 million for the same period in 2016 as a result of the 4.2 million decrease in revenue. Net income for the second quarter of 2017 was 2 million compared to 5.9 million for the same period in 2016. Navios Midstream generated an operating surplus for the quarter of 7 million while replacement and maintenance CapEx reserve for the period was 2.5 million.

Moving to the six month operation time charter revenue for the first six months of 2017 decreased by approximately 15% to 39.6 million as compared to 46.8 million for the same period in 2016. The decrease was mainly due to the prolonged of hires mentioned above and the absence of profit share due to the prevailing market conditions compared to 4.3 million and in the first six months of 2016. The time charter equivalent rate was 38,914 for the first six months period and the June 30, 2017 compared to 44,565 for the six month period at the end of June 30, 2016. EBITDA increased by 20.5% to 27.1 million for the first six months of 2017 compared to 34.1 million for the same period in 2016, the decrease in EBITDA was mainly due to the 7.2 million decrease in revenue.

Net income for the six month period end of June 30, 2017 was 6.5 million compared to 13.4 million for the six months period ended June 30, 2016. Navios Midstream generated an operating surplus for the first six months of 2017 of 16.5 million, replacement and maintenance CapEx reserve for the period was 4.9 million. Vessel utilization for the first half of 2017 was in excess of 98%.

Turning to Slide 9 for the balance sheet highlights, cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash was 45.8 million compared to 52.8 million as of the December 31, 2016. The decrease was mainly attributable to the working capital advance paid to the pool which we will reimburse once the pool membership is terminated as well as receivables under the backstop agreement pending final settlement. Mainly as a result of these movements or other current assets increased by almost 6 million to 14.2 million compared to 8.3 million as of December 31, 2016. During the first half of 2017 we showed a total of 336,011 common units and received net proceeds of approximately 4 million. In connection with the issuance of common units we issued 6858 general partnership units to our general partner in order to maintain 2% general partner interest. The net proceeds of the general partnership units were 0.1 million. Long turn net debt of differed finance cost and net of discount including current portion was 196.8 million as of June 30, 2017. Our long term debt relates to the term loan B facility concluded in the June 2015. Net debt to book capitalization at the end of the second quarter of 2017 was at a comfortable level of 32.1%. As shown in slide 10, we declared a cash distribution of second quarter of 2017 of $0.04225 per unit which translates into $1.69 on an annual basis. This distribution provides our unit holders with a yield of about 17%. The cash distribution is payable on August 11, 2017 to unit holders of record on August 8, 2017.

Total distributions for the quarter amount to 9 million and a common unit coverage for the quarter is 1.7 times and our total coverage on an adjusted basis including revenue from one-off events is 1.1 times without the adjustments the coverage is 0.8 times. I would like to remind you that for U.S. tax purposes a portion of our distribution is treated as return on capital. Also we report a cumulative annual distributions to common unit holders on form 1099.

And now I will pass the call to Ted Petrone, our Vice Chairman to discuss the industry section. Ted?

Ted Petrone

Thank you, Eri. Please turn to slide 11, Navios Midstream expects to receive approximately $400 million in long term contracted revenue with top tier companies. We have 3.8 years of average remaining employment with strong counterparties including the backstop commitments from Navios Acquisition. To our profit sharing arrangements we can capture and benefit from market improvement over our current charter rates.

Turning to Slide 12; Slide 12 shows 2017 cash flow cushion from our low break even. We expect to earn an average contracted daily base rate of $39,522. Our average fully loaded cost is $19,616. As you know, our daily operating costs includes dry dock, general and administrative expenses, interest expenses and capital repayment. Navios Midstream enjoys a vessel operating expenses in line with the industry average. The operating costs under this management agreement with Navios Holdings are fixed at current levels until December 2018.

Please turn to Slide 13; world crude oil consumption has generally grown for the past 30 years with declines in '08 and '09 due to the global financial crisis. Starting in 2010, world crude oil and refine product consumption returned to this pattern of growth, the main structural drivers going forward on moderate VLCC fleet growth increasing demand from the Asian economies particularly China and India. The IMF projected global GDP growth for 2017 and 2018 at 3.5% and 3.6% respectively led by emerging in developing markets growth of 4.5% in '17 and 4.8% in 2018. Growth in emerging markets is a key driver in future oil demand. Increases in world GDP growth year-on-year have generally led to higher time generates with VLCC.

Please turn the Slide 14. As noted on the top half of Slide 14 in terms of ton miles the movement of crude from West Africa and South America to China uses as many VLCCs as the movement from the Arabian Gulf even though the Arabian Gulf shipped about two times more oil to China. With relatively steady demand in the U.S. increases in crude production have led to increased exports adding to ton miles.

From January to April of 2017, the U.S. export is about 6.2 million barrels per month to China plus another 2.6 million barrels per month to Japan and Korea for total of 8.8 million barrels per month accounting for 32% of U.S. exports in that period. Near-term new crude exports streams from West Africa, Brazil and other Atlantic based suppliers to the new refineries in the Eastern Hemisphere should help increase the ton miles to support VLCC rates. Going forward this trend should continue as Chinese domestic oil production declined and demand continues. The expansion of west to east crude movements can be seen in the bottom part of the Slide which shows spot VLCC fixtures from load ports west to U.S. headed to the east on a pace to grow by more than 70% since 2013.

Please turn to Slide 15. China is the world's second largest consumer of oil, importing about two thirds of its requirements. Chinese imports have more than doubled since January 2009 representing a 13% CAGR. For the first half of 2017 Chinese crude imports averaged 8.6 million barrels per day representing an increase of 14% over the same period last year making China the world's largest importer of crude oil during this period. Additional refinery openings going forward should add about 1.1 million barrels per day in crude demand by the end of this year with a further 2.4 million barrels per day to come on stream from 2018 to 2020.

As you can see on the upper right and then in the table below on a per capita basis U.S. oil usage is 6.7 times that of China, European usage is 3.1 times and world usage is 1.5 times. If China goes to world per capita consumption levels, China should require an additional 261 VLCCs, assuming all crude is important by sea. This represents an expansion of the existing fleet by about 40%.

Please turn to Slide 16. According to BP's latest worldwide oil demand projections to 2035 more about half of the increase in demand will come from China and India. A significant portion of additional demand will come from the Middle East meaning that less crude will leave the area as exports. Majority of supply increases will come from non-OPEC Atlantic based resources and in conjunction with less Mideast exports should increase ton miles of VLCCs going forward.

Please turn to Slide 17 which shows the balance between the new billing orderbook and the pull of scrap candidates. Even with the recent pickup in new billing orders to current contracted orderbook of 93 VLCCs is less than 106 vessels that are 17-year's of age or older. Given the outlook for continued ton mile growth, the supply and demand fundamentals remained healthy going forward.

Please turn to Slide 18. Non-deliveries remained high, last year at 36% and have continued that trend so far this year posting a 21% non-delivery rate in the first half of the year. Forecast for net fleet growth for 2017 is approximately 34 VLCCs or approximately 4.9%. We know three VLCCs scraped in the first half.

Thank you I would now like to turn the call back over to Angeliki.

Angeliki Frangou

Thank you, Ted. This concludes the formal presentation and we will open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of Noah Parquette of JPMorgan.

Noah Parquette

I just wanted to follow-up on the dry docking this quarter. I don’t know if caught you guys saying this, was it two vessels off hire, maybe can you tell us many days in total it was and what it was related to?

Angeliki Frangou

Yes, it's about two vessels. The result is that we had 90 days of prior between the two vessels, one was due to an incident and round of event that happened and the second was a station dry docking that extend its long which has selected the [indiscernible] because of the area loading area but then it was extreme heat conditions had extended dry dock. So because we had two events, we have 90 days, these were the number of vessels which is six that created effect on other ways.

Noah Parquette

And can you guys kind of give guidance for the next couple of quarters for dry docking?

Angeliki Frangou

We just have selected the dry docking to be in a convenient place where we could hope for loading [indiscernible].

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of John Humphery of Bank of America.

John Humphery

I wanted to start off on slide 18, you're showing VLCC net growth in 2017, 2018 4.9% and 4.6%. Are you assuming any non-delivery there just kind of want to know what's behind those numbers?

Ted Petrone

We are assuming some scrapping and some non-delivery, yes.

John Humphery

And the assumptions, I mean what non-delivery and what are the assumptions there?

Ted Petrone

Say that again?

John Humphery

As far as non-delivery, did you say there was a 21% non-delivery rate in first half of the year, are you just sort of sticking with that or is there a higher non-delivery rate just trying to get an idea of what you are actually assuming as far as scrapping a non-delivery.

Ted Petrone

We are taking some of last average of the last few years and we're projecting hat forward. If you look at our slide we take some of those percentages, we're using those numbers going forward and picking up some scrapping obviously over this year.

John Humphery

Okay, all right so mainly using sort of average trailing average and just projecting that forward and a little uptick in scrapping.

Ted Petrone

That’s correct.

John Humphery

And on that topic the delay, if I could just get your thoughts on the delay of ballast water treatment from the IMO how you view that if we can expect to see all the vessels remain in the fleet longer than you'd expected kind of what you're talking about there?

Ted Petrone

You know at the end of the day decision to scrap the vessel is an economic one and I think that going forward you have a lot of ships, you have almost three dozen of them well over 20 years of age. Obviously Q2 wasn't great, the average in the low 20s, Q3 doesn't look like it's going to be that much better, it's seasonal. You know the Saudis [ph] talked about take another million out and which is what they usually do because they burn crude but going forward I think you're going to probably start seeing some scrapping some of these older vessels whether the ballast water treatment was on top of them or it was delayed two years I think the economics of which people post scrapping.

You know going forward I think you've got a pretty good balance of -- it's only about 13% order book compared to what's on the water takeout non-deliveries you're probably under 10%, it's not a bad number going forward and I think if the scrapping picks up I think you know the end of this year into next year could be surprising. I'm just not personally I'm just not optimistic for the next four to six weeks at all.

The good news is we're fixed, our NAV is fixed close to 40,000 for this year and it looks like to me the average is going to be 25, 27 so a 50% above the average so the model works.

John Humphery

Got it. And sticking with that into all you sort of looking forward, looks like some of the drop down vessels some of those contracts expiring August, September, December and then within your own fleet, so last if you could give any insight into how re-contracting discussions are going on those drop down just so we can get some sort of visibility on how you're looking at re-chartering these vessels on a long term basis.

Angeliki Frangou

The drop downs that we have on the Mexico vessel, and on the part of NAP, so you need to have a fixed vessel at an appropriate rate. I think Q3 is seasonally low anyway and we will have lot of the vessels are coming for the employment on Q4 which is seasonally strong in market for the [indiscernible].

John Humphery

Okay, so you wouldn’t expect to see so there is a potential that some of those vessels that are drop down options for you could just be in the spot market in the end of 3Q and you wouldn’t expect to see them signed up on longer term charters until 4Q?

Angeliki Frangou

Its seasonally for the [indiscernible] market Q4 and that’s why we use time charter longer.

Ted Petrone

I would think again seasonality wise we're going to run into Q4 now, everyone's thinking we're sort of bottoming out here. You may see a lot of chartering activity over the winter, it's just a matter of how good the rate is going to be in terms of putting the ships out for three years if the rates are good enough.

John Humphery

Okay. And then just the last one and then I will move on is on the yield rate at about 16%, any thoughts there, any discussion given that yield is getting pretty steep?

Angeliki Frangou

If you see our coverage we are well-protected for the coverage and we're committed to distribution. The cash flow are there for the distribution.

John Humphery

Okay, so committed it through? Is there a time or you reassess when charters have to -- when vessels come off charter?

Angeliki Frangou

This is a Board decision but we have fully charter for the majority of 2018.

Operator

Your final question comes from the line of Chris Wetherbee of Citigroup.

Unidentified Analyst

In terms of the rate environment, could you give us a little bit more color also expectation in the second half of this year and the first half of 2018?

Angeliki Frangou

As said earlier, Q3 is seasonally low, as Q4 and Q1 are seasonally strong. So we have seen the -- I mean most probably we have seen the loss of this year on this level and as we go to Q4 and Q1 you will have a much strong rate environmental.

Ted Petrone

Yes, I think so far the average for the year has been around 26, [indiscernible]. I think if it does go lower you will see it go higher in Q4 so you're going to average somewhere around where it is today. Remember we're getting into the area we've got seasonality and cyclicality. So I do think seasonality starts picking up the second half or Q3 as Northern Hemisphere cools and then you have the good number starting in Q4 and let's see what happens on the time charter period market, past peak deliveries, you've got a lot of overrate shifts and if it doesn't pick up at the second half Q3 you may see a lot of scrapping. So as Angeliki said, I think we're sort of around the bottom here somewhere and this really looks good going forward. I think there's been a lot of stuff also taken out of floating storage that hasn't helped. Your Contango on oil curve is not high, maybe come the winter it gets higher and then you start seeing some more floating storage. So there's a lot of little things that have been sort of negative that can turn very quickly in about a month or two.

Unidentified Analyst

And as a follow-up, from the slide 10 I see the pro forma, total unit coverage is 1.1, could you give us some color on this coverage what are the elements that bridge the total unit coverage of applying [indiscernible] pro forma coverage.

Angeliki Frangou

As we have already said earlier in the call there were two unexpected of hire that brought the coverage down to 0.8, pro forma for the season is 1.1.

Unidentified Analyst

So there were some one-off time items?

Angeliki Frangou

Yes.

Operator

Thank you. I will now turn the call to Angeliki Frangou for any closing remarks.

Angeliki Frangou

Thank you. This completes our second quarter earnings.

Operator

Thank you for participating in today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.